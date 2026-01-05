After a tumultuous and alarming weekend, it is crucial that Canadians recognize the urgent threats facing our sovereignty and international alliances. The Trump regime's reckless actions—ranging from blatant violations of international laws by invading Venezuela, military threats against neighbouring nations like Greenland and Mexico and assertion of dominance over our hemisphere —pose a grave risk not only to our allies but also to our own sovereignty. This unprecedented challenge to the post-WW2 World Order demands our attention and action to protect democracy.As we stand on the brink of a new era, Pierre Poilievre’s misguided attempts to align with Trump and his premature celebration of the fall of socialism are not just shortsighted; they are dangerous. Add to that Jamil Jivani's college tours and grievance-stoking on the far right, Canadians need to be on high alert about MAGA propaganda in our country. Doug Ford also lost a court case today and has to turn over his cellphone records so Ontarians might actually know what the scandal-plagued Premier has been up to. It's a testament to Global News's journalism.We are fortunate to have experts like Guy Felicia from Vancouver, who sheds light on the complexities of the drug crisis and homelessness. In a compelling discussion with host Laura Babcock, he provides an insightful analysis of the current landscape and offers strategies to protect the integrity of Canada’s democracy and our mental health during this stressful time.Now is the time for us to unite, to engage in critical conversations about our future, and to stand firm in our support for democracy, justice, and our global partnerships. Your voice matters! Subscribe and join us in this vital dialogue. Let’s work together to ensure a stable and secure future for Canada and the world. What are your thoughts? #canada #ontario #tradewar #alberta #canadanews #canadastrong #poilievre #trump #elbowsup #carney #venezuela #europe Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.