THE OSHOW: Trump Invades Venezuela, Poilievre Sucks Up, Carney Goes to Europe, Ford Loses Court Case
1/05/2026 | 23 mins.
After a tumultuous and alarming weekend, it is crucial that Canadians recognize the urgent threats facing our sovereignty and international alliances. The Trump regime's reckless actions—ranging from blatant violations of international laws by invading Venezuela, military threats against neighbouring nations like Greenland and Mexico and assertion of dominance over our hemisphere —pose a grave risk not only to our allies but also to our own sovereignty. This unprecedented challenge to the post-WW2 World Order demands our attention and action to protect democracy.As we stand on the brink of a new era, Pierre Poilievre's misguided attempts to align with Trump and his premature celebration of the fall of socialism are not just shortsighted; they are dangerous. Add to that Jamil Jivani's college tours and grievance-stoking on the far right, Canadians need to be on high alert about MAGA propaganda in our country. Doug Ford also lost a court case today and has to turn over his cellphone records so Ontarians might actually know what the scandal-plagued Premier has been up to. It's a testament to Global News's journalism.We are fortunate to have experts like Guy Felicia from Vancouver, who sheds light on the complexities of the drug crisis and homelessness. In a compelling discussion with host Laura Babcock, he provides an insightful analysis of the current landscape and offers strategies to protect the integrity of Canada's democracy and our mental health during this stressful time.Now is the time for us to unite, to engage in critical conversations about our future, and to stand firm in our support for democracy, justice, and our global partnerships.
SCANDAL PANEL: 2026 Carney Strong, Trump Weak, Ukraine Prevails, Poilievre Flails, Ford Fails
1/02/2026 | 55 mins.
As we step into a new year, it's time for Canada and the democratic world to rise against the autocratic bullies threatening our values and democracy. Leaders like Trump, Putin, and even our own provincial premiers, Ford and Smith, are shaping policies that jeopardize our nation and its people. That's why the OShow is stepping up its commitment! Now three times a week, join host Laura Babcock, along with many excellent guests from across our great nation, as they offer an insightful and passionate pro-democracy examination of our country's challenges and the global landscape in 2026. This is our moment to protect Canada's economy and sovereignty from both foreign and domestic threats.
SCANDAL PANEL UNCUT HOLIDAY SPECIAL: The Hellish Bleeping Awful 2025 Year in Review 🇨🇦
12/19/2025 | 59 mins.
The current state of global affairs is a mess, and we can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines after this truly hellish year. Putin's War in Ukraine poses a direct threat to all of Europe, and the ongoing Trade War with America has significant implications for our economy. As Trump becomes increasingly cruel and cornered by his comments about Rob Reiner, the allegations of the US murdering the men floating on pieces of a boat, and the Epstein Files release deadline, his actions and reports of the rising MAGA movement and Fascism in Canada cannot be ignored.Moreover, we are witnessing horrific events like the recent Anti-Semitic terror attack in Australia. At the same time, MAGA propaganda continues to infiltrate Canadian media, fueled by figures like Poilievre and his crew. The rampant corruption by Conservative Premiers, such as Smith and Ford, has left our Scandal Panel—comprising Keith Leslie and Mark Cripps—in a justified fury as we approach the holidays. (Apologies for all the swearing)However, amidst this darkness, there are glimmers of hope. The global resistance to tyranny and the calm, steady leadership from Premier Carney offer us a path forward. The panel also raises a toast to the courage and innovation of the Ukrainian people who are lighting the way for the free world.Canadians need to unite in the face of tyranny, and this panel is here to provide not just analysis, but laughter and wisdom as we seek to protect peace and democracy.
THE OSHOW: Carney Wins, Poilievre Loses, Ford Hides, Stiles Fights, Trump Threatens, Canada Rises 🇨🇦
12/12/2025 | 58 mins.
The political landscape in Canada is more tumultuous than ever, with the drumbeats of war echoing across Europe and Venezuela, and the shocking defection of yet another Pierre Poilievre Conservative MP to Carney's Liberals. Premier Ford's decision to take a three-month hiatus from the legislature amid the escalating Skills Development Fund Scandal raises serious questions about his leadership and work ethic. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Marit Stiles has bravely called him out for corruption, standing as a beacon of integrity in these challenging times.In this episode, Marit Stiles joins host Laura Babcock for a powerful interview that you won't want to miss. Her insights on addressing corruption are not just inspiring—they're a rallying cry for all of us to engage and protect our democracy and to help those who need it in these challenging times. Additionally, Douglas Connors from the True North Eager Beaver Podcast offers his sharp, entertaining, and thought-provoking analysis of the unfolding drama in Ottawa and examines how prepared Canada really is in the face of potential conflict.
SCANDAL PANEL EXTRA: Carney Deals, MAGA Divides, Ford Fails, Smith Threatens AB Democrac
12/05/2025 | 57 mins.
Join us for an urgent and compelling episode of the OShow Scandal Panel, where we confront the pressing issues that threaten global democracy and Canadian sovereignty. While Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a critical deal with the European Union, the spectre of Putin's aggression grows over Europe. At the same time, the Trump regime prepares to invade Venezuela, and the insidious Canada MAGA movement tries to divide us, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith supports separatists and tables anti-democratic legislation. We also cover the latest shocking revelations about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's corrupt government. This is not just another discussion—it's a call to action! Our panel, featuring Mark Cripps and Keith Leslie, will delve deep into these critical topics, and host Laura Babcock will conduct an eye-opening interview with Thomas Lukaszuk, the former Alberta Deputy Premier and the driving force behind the impactful #ForeverCanadian petition to keep Alberta in Canada.
