About The No BS Travel Advisor™️

Welcome to The No BS Travel Advisor™️ Podcast. I’m Marcie Muensterman—your no-fluff, no-filter, tell-it-like-it-is disrupting the travel industry course writer and coach. If you’re here, chances are you’re sick of the outdated hustle culture that’s been burning you out, the bullshit advice that doesn’t work, and the constant feeling of spinning your wheels with outdated 24/mindset. Friend, I’ve been there, and I’m here to tell you—it doesn’t have to be this way. I’ve spent 15+ years curating dream vacations for thousands of clients and I sell $1,000,000 every year in travel working less than 20 hours a week, setting boundaries, offering white-glove concierge care and building loyal relationships with my following. But what really lights me up now? Helping travel advisors like you stop the bullshit, find your voice, and build a business that feels as good as it looks. This isn’t another fluff-filled podcast with tips you’ve heard a hundred times. Oh no. Here, we get raw. We get real. We talk about the hard shit no one else wants to say out loud. In every episode, I’ll bring you the real stories of your colleagues, the strategies I have tuaght them, and straight-up truths you need to hear—whether it’s how to set boundaries, ditch toxic hosts, or finally charge what you’re worth. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and, if I do my job right, you’ll walk away ready to light your business on fire—in the best way possible. In each episode, you’ll have at least three takeaways that you can start RIGHT NOW without a dollar spent to make your business better by tomorrow! And, you’ll hear their UNPOPULAR opinions each week, because you konw my “bitter ass” likes to STIR THE FUCKING POT. So, grab a coffee, a cocktail, or whatever keeps you going, and let’s get into it. This is The No BS Travel Advisor™️ Podcast—where we rewrite the rules, one badass travel advisor at a time. Oh and follow me on IG for all the "bitter" pot stirring: @thetraveladvisormarcie