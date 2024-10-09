Episode 262: Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage / Times of Grace
Keith sits down with Jesse Leach to discuss growing up across the country and settling in Providence RI, discovering the local scene, early music influences including Dropdead, Bloodlet and Threadbare, Jesse's early work in music and personal experiences that informed his outlook and creative process. We also discuss Killswitch Engage , their recent tour of Australia and New Zealand with Iron Maiden, the logistics of playing to a stadium sized audience, Killswitch Engage's history as a band, their quick rise to notoriety after the release of their debut Self Titled LP and the massive follow up LP "Alive or Just Breathing", Jesse's departure from the band shortly after its release, Jesse's post-Killswitch band Seamless and how he learned to live as a touring musician in that band, some Times of Grace history, rejoining Killswitch Engage for the "Disarm the Descent" LP, how Jesse rediscovered his artistic voice for their upcoming LP "This Consequence" and more.
--------
1:44:33
Episode 261: Best of 2024 with Ryan Savitski of One Step Closer
Keith shares his top records of 2024 and meets with Ryan Savitski of One Step Closer to discuss The New Scene's favorite record of 2024: "All You Embrace".
--------
1:02:55
Episode 260: David Grossman of Rosetta / New Miserable Experience + Artist Spotlight: Mean Jesus
Keith sits down with Dave Grossman to discuss his career teaching Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Rosetta, the band's history, touring China and Russia, the arduous process of recording their 2013 LP "The Anaesthete" and how the record changed things for the band moving forward, Dave's new band New Miserable Experience, their 2024 LP "Absent Lovers", the band's creative process, what's coming up for Rosetta and New Miserable Experience plus more.
Artist Spotlight: John DiGiorgio of Mean Jesus. We discuss the history of Mean Jesus and John's time in Converge during the Poacher Diaries era of the band.
--------
1:32:29
Episode 259: Mike Cunniff of Boston Manor
Keith sits down with Mike Cunniff to discuss growing up in Blackpool UK, making friends in his hometown that would become Boston Manor, the intense creative process behind their 2024 LP "Sundiver", how Mike revisited past music influences and incorporated them into the record as well as their 2022 LP "Datura", living a split life as a scientist and musician before fully committing to the band, how Mike and his bandmates give back to their community through charity and booking local shows, international travel expectations vs. reality, mental health and more.
--------
1:25:04
Episode 258: Jared Cortland of State Faults
Keith sits down with Jared Cortland to discuss growing up in Santa Rosa California, discovering the local scene, early music influences, the early days of Brother Bear who eventually became State Faults, all of the work that goes into developing a new band and some on-stage mess up stories. We also discuss State Fault's hiatus due to personal and creative exhaustion and the subsequent formation of Slow Bloom, the return of State Faults partially inspired by an article written by Dan Ozzi, their return LP "Clairvoyant", the band's new momentum being sidelined by the pandemic, the writing and recording of their 2024 LP "Children of the Moon" which began during lockdown in 2020, the themes behind the record, the band's creative process and more.
The New Scene Podcast - Presented by Iodine Recordings. Host Keith M. brings you the most in-depth conversations with your favorite artists in the world of punk, hardcore, post hardcore, emo and all subgenres as we discuss life, music and everything in between.