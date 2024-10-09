Episode 262: Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage / Times of Grace

Keith sits down with Jesse Leach to discuss growing up across the country and settling in Providence RI, discovering the local scene, early music influences including Dropdead, Bloodlet and Threadbare, Jesse's early work in music and personal experiences that informed his outlook and creative process. We also discuss Killswitch Engage , their recent tour of Australia and New Zealand with Iron Maiden, the logistics of playing to a stadium sized audience, Killswitch Engage's history as a band, their quick rise to notoriety after the release of their debut Self Titled LP and the massive follow up LP "Alive or Just Breathing", Jesse's departure from the band shortly after its release, Jesse's post-Killswitch band Seamless and how he learned to live as a touring musician in that band, some Times of Grace history, rejoining Killswitch Engage for the "Disarm the Descent" LP, how Jesse rediscovered his artistic voice for their upcoming LP "This Consequence" and more.