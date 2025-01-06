Episode 5, or how do we get out of this mess (national sales tax)
A possible solution to getting out of the fiscal mess we are in now.
--------
22:01
Episode 4 -- What about Social Security?
This episode takes a little detour. We explore fundamental questions about how Social Security, the basic government-run pension in the USA, actually works, and whether is has a future.
--------
26:18
Episode 3 -- Where does all this money come from, and where does it go?
We discuss what the Federal government actually spends all it its money on, as well as the source for taxes.
--------
11:14
Episode 2 -- Who Could Pay the Debt, and How Much is Each Taxpayer's Share?
In this episode, we'll try to figure out just how many households could actually be expected to pay all this debt, and what each household's share would be.
--------
12:21
Episode 1 -- Putting the National Debt into Perspective
Welcome!
This is an introduction to the debt of the United States government, presented in an easy-to-understand format. All numbers will be broken down into a form that is easy to digest.
In this episode, we start with the basics about the podcast, and about how much debt the U.S. government really owes. Simple analogies will illustrate the scope of the problem.
About The National Debt: the Most Important Political Subject No One Cares About
An easy-to-understand, data-driven discussion of the debts of the U.S. government. It will explore the reasons and real consequences of a problem no politician wishes to touch. The podcast is non-partisan in its approach and intent.