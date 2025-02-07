NATCA Urges Congress to Address Staffing Crisis While Taking Action on FAA Reauthorization

NATCA has started an advertising effort targeting members of Congress and other D.C. influencers urging congressional action to address the ATC staffing crisis while Congress acts on FAA Reauthorization. Radio ads started running in the National Capital Region, emphasizing the critical need for substantial revisions in the upcoming FAA Reauthorization, which expires May 10. The message, being delivered to an audience that includes the members of Congress, decision-makers in the federal government, and other influencers, is twofold. First, the final version of the FAA reauthorization bill must require the FAA to hire the maximum number of air traffic controller trainees possible for the next 5 years. Second, the legislation must replace the FAA’s failed staffing plan with a model that meets all the FAA’s and aviation industry needs, using the Collaborative Resource Workgroup (CRWG) staffing model as the basis for FAA’s Controller Workforce Plan. This initiative is crucial not only for addressing the staffing shortages that jeopardize the efficiency of the National Airspace System but also for safeguarding the careers and wellbeing of NATCA's members. NATCA remains steadfast in urging Congress to take decisive action to overhaul the FAA's inadequate staffing strategy and fulfill the essential needs of its workforce. Ads started running on Washington, D.C., radio stations on April 13, and will continue until FAA Reauthorization happens. Ad transcript: “The FAA employs 10 percent fewer fully certified air traffic controllers today than it did 10 years ago — and 25% fewer trainees than 5 years ago. The FAA’s staffing plan is not working. That’s why Congress must require the FAA to replace its failed staffing plan with a plan that meets all the FAA’s needs and hire the maximum number of air traffic controller trainees possible for the next 5 years. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association. NATCA. We Guide You Home.”