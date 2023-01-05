The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani

Max Holloway, Paulo Costa, Arnold Allen in studio, Bobby Green, Carl Frampton, Tank vs. Garcia Reaction, and more
Ariel Helwani around (10:43) discusses the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia showdown, Conor McGregor's backstage appearance at Davis vs. Garcia, Sergei Pavlovich's win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 71, what the future holds for Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, Blaydes' game plan, the UFC's blitz of announcements, and more.
Bobby Green around (46:00) talks about the afterath of his no-contest with Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71, how he feels Gordon wasn't out before the finishing sequence, fighting the narrative that he's a dirty fighter, how he feels the fight should have been resolved, what Dana White's reaction was to the fight, his thoughts on the show/win pay structure, why he carries around $60,000 cash, changing his legal name to King, Paul Felder's commentary during the fight, a possible rematch with Gordon, and more.
Former boxing champion Carl Frampton around (1:18:34) discusses the finish to the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight, if he thinks Garcia quit, rehydration clauses, the face of boxing, Tyson Fury’s future, his viral meeting with John Fury, life after retirement, Katie Taylor’s next fight, Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, and more.
Paulo Costa around (1:43:41) discusses if he’s close to a new deal with the UFC, what happened with Jan Blachowicz, his light heavyweight future, Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya’s celebration, secret juice ingredients, his biceps tattoo, the Nate Diaz street fight, and more.
Arnold Allen around (2:13:59) discusses his nationwide tour, going to the first Kentucky Fried Chicken and Johnny Cash museum, his fight against Max Holloway, if anything surprised him, his UFC journey, his quest for UFC title, Yair Rodriguez vs. Alexander Volkanovski, his hand injury, what he wants to do after the UFC, food challenges, and more.
Max Holloway around (3:08:40) discusses his win over Arnold Allen, his motivation, why he decided to return in April, the critics, Yair Rodriguez vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, possibly boxing Davis or an “actual boxer,” Conor McGregor, fighting in Hawaii, gaming, and more.
The parlay pals around (3:48:39) look back at their most recent bet, and GC looks back at his bets from a busy combat sports weekend.
