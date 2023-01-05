The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani

Aljamain Sterling, Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Ben Rothwell, David Feldman, and more

Ariel Helwani around (11:33) reacts to ONE's passing on free agent Francis Ngannou and what's next for Ngannou. The team talks about Conor McGregor's showing at BKFC 41, whether the UFC is mad about the appearance, whether BKFC has benefitted from Slap Fighting, the brutality of BKFC fights, and more. David Feldman around (42:32) talks about the success of the BKFC 41 event, Conor McGregor's appearance at the show, the crazy DMs he got from famous fighters after the event, whether Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will fight again in BKFC, Luke Rockhold's future, his decision to take out a second mortgage on his house to fund the show, past negotiations with Francis Ngannou, and more. Ben Rothwell around (1:06:53) talks about the damage and injuries he sustained in his fight with Jose Copeland, his fear of blowing it after the first round, whether MMA or bare-knuckle is more dangerous, the experience of fighting for BKFC, his post-win callout of Alan Belcher, weird interactions with Belcher and Belcher's complaints about his weight in a possible fight, and more. Eddie Alvarez around (1:31:09) talks about his first experience fighting bare-knuckle, two-minute versus five-minute rounds, making friends with the chance of getting knocked out by Chad Mendes in their fight, his belief that bare-knuckle is not for athletes, how he prepared for the fight, Conor McGregor's at BKFC 41, following McGregor's coaching mid-fight, where his relationship is with McGregor these days, how McGregor would fare in BKFC, whether he'll fight in BKFC again, whom he'd like to fight next, his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's free agency negotiations, and more. Mike Perry around (2:01:14) discusses his performance against Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, if he has become the face of bare-knuckle boxing, if Rockhold does BKFC again, squaring off against Conor McGregor, where he wants to do next, Darren Till, and more. Aljamain Sterling around (2:31:15) discusses his recent run-in with Henry Cejudo at the fighter hotel, why he thinks Cejudo is underestimating him at UFC 288, his shredded physique, his weight, why he can't compete in New York, the Sean O'Malley fight, his first main event, the bantamweight division, Henry Cejudo's gameplan, and more. The parlay pals around (3:02:17) look back at their recent selection, and GC recaps his picks for UFC Vegas 72 and more.