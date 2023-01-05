The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SB Nation
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour with Ariel Helwani is back in your life. Twice a week you'll hear interviews with the best fighters and biggest personalities in the... More
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour with Ariel Helwani is back in your life. Twice a week you'll hear interviews with the best fighters and biggest personalities in the... More

  • Joe Pyfer in studio, Drew Dober, Henry Cejudo coach Eric Albarracin, Brian Kelleher, and more
    Drew Dober around (6:38) talks about his upcoming fight at UFC 288, the importance of staying active, Paddy Pimblett and the other names he wanted to fight this year, his love of cooking, and more. In the latest On the Nose around (21:51), Ariel Helwani discusses Francis Ngannou’s next stop, if Conor McGregor could join BKFC, best striker and wrestler ever, the UFC 288 main event, promoters, ONE’s return Friday, Kamaru Usman calling out Khamzat Chimaev, the toughest feats in sports, influencer boxing, best fighter YouTube channels, and more. Brian Kelleher around (1:42:00) discusses the recent comments about his career, why he had to pull out of a recent fight, the procedure that he needs, if he wants to fight again, when he could possibly be return, the UFC 288 main event, and more. Joe Pyfer around (2:04:50) discusses his recent win at UFC 287, if he’ll ever go to light heavyweight, his documentary, his childhood, the one “true loss” of his career, his old coach, a plan B outside of fighting, if he would do BKFC, and more. Coach Eric Albarracin around (3:09:13) discusses Henry Cejudo’s return at UFC 288, why Cejudo decided to return, the differences in Cejudo after the time off, Cejudo the coach, the expectations for the main event, why Cejudo is face of combat over Brock Lesnar, Paulo Costa, his main event prediction, and more. The parlay pals around (3:42:19) make their selection for the UFC 288 and the combat sports weekend, and GC makes his picks for this weekend. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    4:21:47
  • Aljamain Sterling, Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Ben Rothwell, David Feldman, and more
    Ariel Helwani around (11:33) reacts to ONE’s passing on free agent Francis Ngannou and what’s next for Ngannou. The team talks about Conor McGregor's showing at BKFC 41, whether the UFC is mad about the appearance, whether BKFC has benefitted from Slap Fighting, the brutality of BKFC fights, and more. David Feldman around (42:32) talks about the success of the BKFC 41 event, Conor McGregor's appearance at the show, the crazy DMs he got from famous fighters after the event, whether Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will fight again in BKFC, Luke Rockhold's future, his decision to take out a second mortgage on his house to fund the show, past negotiations with Francis Ngannou, and more. Ben Rothwell around (1:06:53) talks about the damage and injuries he sustained in his fight with Jose Copeland, his fear of blowing it after the first round, whether MMA or bare-knuckle is more dangerous, the experience of fighting for BKFC, his post-win callout of Alan Belcher, weird interactions with Belcher and Belcher's complaints about his weight in a possible fight, and more. Eddie Alvarez around (1:31:09) talks about his first experience fighting bare-knuckle, two-minute versus five-minute rounds, making friends with the chance of getting knocked out by Chad Mendes in their fight, his belief that bare-knuckle is not for athletes, how he prepared for the fight, Conor McGregor's at BKFC 41, following McGregor's coaching mid-fight, where his relationship is with McGregor these days, how McGregor would fare in BKFC, whether he'll fight in BKFC again, whom he'd like to fight next, his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's free agency negotiations, and more. Mike Perry around (2:01:14) discusses his performance against Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, if he has become the face of bare-knuckle boxing, if Rockhold does BKFC again, squaring off against Conor McGregor, where he wants to do next, Darren Till, and more. Aljamain Sterling around (2:31:15) discusses his recent run-in with Henry Cejudo at the fighter hotel, why he thinks Cejudo is underestimating him at UFC 288, his shredded physique, his weight, why he can’t compete in New York, the Sean O’Malley fight, his first main event, the bantamweight division, Henry Cejudo’s gameplan, and more. The parlay pals around (3:02:17) look back at their recent selection, and GC recaps his picks for UFC Vegas 72 and more. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    3:32:46
  • Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry face-to-face, Salt Papi, Jared Gordon, Chatri Sityodtong in studio, and more
    Salt Papi around (5:28) discusses his upcoming fight at Misfits Boxing 7, his move to the UK as a teen, how he ended up with the Salt Papi nickname, how he started boxing, street fights, why he’s not fighting an influencer next, who he wants next, ranking the best influencers, and more. In the latest On the Nose around (40:58), Ariel Helwani discusses UFC vs. boxing events, taking wrong bag at airport, boxing fights he would like to see next, replays by officials in UFC events, big upset in ONE Muay Thai, if any UFC fighters are close to free agency, the WWE belt situation, if dogs belong in the bed, a road trip with The MMA Hour crew, which fictional athlete would you like to interview the most, and more. Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry around (1:16:18) join the show at the same time to discuss their BKFC 41 main event, Perry’s past performances in BKFC, Rockhold’s training footage, Perry putting a booger on Rockhold’s jacket at their past presser, what will happen Saturday night, and more. Jared Gordon around (1:51:36) discusses his no-contest performance against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71, what he remembers from the fight, Green’s comments after the fight, if he wants a rematch, Paddy Pimblett’s recent comments, his tough stretch recently, Stephan Bonnar’s cause of death, and more. Chatri Sityodtong around (2:19:04) joins us in studio to discuss the upcoming ONE fight in Colorado, how things are going with Amazon, the rules and scoring for US debut, the top MMA promotions, if DJ is the best fighter of all-time, Roberto Soldic, Francis Ngannou, Gordon Ryan, and more. The parlay pals around (3:25:06) make their latest pick for this upcoming weekend, and GC makes his picks as well. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    3:52:44
  • Max Holloway, Paulo Costa, Arnold Allen in studio, Bobby Green, Carl Frampton, Tank vs. Garcia Reaction, and more
    Ariel Helwani around (10:43) discusses the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia showdown, Conor McGregor's backstage appearance at Davis vs. Garcia, Sergei Pavlovich's win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 71, what the future holds for Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, Blaydes' game plan, the UFC's blitz of announcements, and more. Bobby Green around (46:00) talks about the afterath of his no-contest with Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71, how he feels Gordon wasn't out before the finishing sequence, fighting the narrative that he's a dirty fighter, how he feels the fight should have been resolved, what Dana White's reaction was to the fight, his thoughts on the show/win pay structure, why he carries around $60,000 cash, changing his legal name to King, Paul Felder's commentary during the fight, a possible rematch with Gordon, and more. Former boxing champion Carl Frampton around (1:18:34) discusses the finish to the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight, if he thinks Garcia quit, rehydration clauses, the face of boxing, Tyson Fury’s future, his viral meeting with John Fury, life after retirement, Katie Taylor’s next fight, Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, and more. Paulo Costa around (1:43:41) discusses if he’s close to a new deal with the UFC, what happened with Jan Blachowicz, his light heavyweight future, Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya’s celebration, secret juice ingredients, his biceps tattoo, the Nate Diaz street fight, and more. Arnold Allen around (2:13:59) discusses his nationwide tour, going to the first Kentucky Fried Chicken and Johnny Cash museum, his fight against Max Holloway, if anything surprised him, his UFC journey, his quest for UFC title, Yair Rodriguez vs. Alexander Volkanovski, his hand injury, what he wants to do after the UFC, food challenges, and more. Max Holloway around (3:08:40) discusses his win over Arnold Allen, his motivation, why he decided to return in April, the critics, Yair Rodriguez vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, possibly boxing Davis or an “actual boxer,” Conor McGregor, fighting in Hawaii, gaming, and more. The parlay pals around (3:48:39) look back at their most recent bet, and GC looks back at his bets from a busy combat sports weekend. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    4:04:05
  • Demetrious Johnson in-studio, Brandon Royval, Leonard Ellerbe, John Hennigan, and more
    In the latest On the Nose around (11:28), Ariel Helwani discusses if Robert Whittaker and Max Holloway should get title shots again against their archrivals, if Israel Adesanya is the face of the UFC, Sean O’Malley’s absence, Leon Edwards’ next fight, Belal vs. Gilbert, the best fighter ever from Hawaii, and more. John Hennigan around (1:14:04) discusses his viral knockout at Creator Clash 2, how he got into pro wrestling, why he would want to face KSI next, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, if he would chose boxing over pro wrestling, diss tracks, Salt Papi, and more. Brandon Royval around (1:46:46) discusses his win at UFC Kansas City, his post-fight fire, his thoughts on being on the prelims, how he got into MMA thanks to his brother, his place in the flyweight division, why he wants Alexandre Pantoja next, why he doesn’t consider it a loss against Brandon Moreno, and more. Leonard Ellerbe around (2:03:33) discusses the upcoming Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia clash, if Floyd Mayweather will be at the fight, how difficult was the fight to pull off, what it will mean for a win for Gervonta Davis, the mistakes made by Davis, Eddie Hearn, and more. Demetrious Johnson around (2:20:22) discusses his trilogy fight with Adriano Moraes, if his next fight will be his final fight, the recent sale of the WWE, his kids showing up to the fight for the first time, if he wants to be an actor, BKFC 41’s top fights, if boxing is in his future, grappling events, if MMA trades would happen again, the return of Jon Jones, and more. The parlay pals around (3:29:58) make their selection for the upcoming weekend, and GC makes his picks as well. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/ PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    3:55:51

About The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour with Ariel Helwani is back in your life. Twice a week you'll hear interviews with the best fighters and biggest personalities in the sport, plus in-depth analysis of the week's UFC and MMA news. Follow the show on YouTube and on your favorite podcast app for new episodes every Monday and Wednesday. From SB Nation and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
