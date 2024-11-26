Creating a Social Media Community That Converts with Dylan Jahraus

In today’s episode of The Lindsey Anderson Show, I’m joined by Dylan Jahraus, an e-commerce expert and successful Etsy entrepreneur. Dylan shares her journey from working in corporate roles to scaling her own e-commerce ventures. She talks about how she built a profitable Etsy business, launched a course, and grew a thriving YouTube community. If you're an entrepreneur looking to refine your marketing and sales strategies, this episode is packed with actionable insights that will help you scale your coaching business and create a lasting impact.Guest IntroductionDylan Jahraus is a 10-year e-commerce expert specializing in Etsy, Amazon, and Shopify. She launched a profitable Etsy business that exceeded $1 million in sales and transitioned into launching her own course, The Ultimate Etsy Course, which has attracted over 3,000 students. Dylan’s course generated $28 million in student revenue, and she has built a community of 91,000 people on YouTube. She also hosts the Etsy Seller Success podcast and recently launched Etsy SEO, a SaaS tool for Etsy optimization. Dylan’s business journey is fueled by her personal experiences and her deep commitment to her family.Creating a Social Media Community That Converts - Key TakeawaysEndurance and Work Ethic: Dylan credits her success to resilience and the willingness to push through challenges and never quit.Learning from Tragedy: Personal hardships, including growing up with adversity, shaped her mindset and drive for success.Customer-First Approach: Dylan emphasizes the importance of focusing on the who—your customers—before deciding on a product. She built her business by addressing consistent needs like weddings, births, and deaths.Success on Etsy: Dylan’s Etsy shop took two months to make its first sale, but after applying corporate e-commerce principles, she scaled to $50,000/month.Building a High-Touch Course: Dylan’s Ultimate Etsy Course started as a high-ticket course with coaching and evolved into a robust model with a team of 37 people.Dylan's Key Business InsightsConsistency Over Perfection: Dylan stresses that success in business is about endurance. It’s not about immediate results but about keeping at it, adapting, and pushing through the hard days.The Power of Systems: Dylan emphasizes the importance of systems to maintain consistent effort and scale effectively, something that has been key to managing her growing business.Building Relationships with Your Community: Dylan used platforms like YouTube to give away valuable content, which helped spark curiosity and grow her community.Building an Engaged YouTube CommunityDylan started by posting every day for 21 days to build momentum, but now she posts twice a week to maintain consistency.Secret to Consistency: Outsourcing tasks like video editing has helped Dylan maintain a regular posting schedule. She also receives video prompts from her editor, which helps her stay productive.Engagement Through Value: Dylan’s approach to YouTube has always been to offer real value to her audience, which in turn fostered a loyal and engaged community.Mentorship and Learning from OthersThe Importance of Mentorship: Dylan credits much of her success to the mentorship she received from industry leaders like Cole Gordon and Alex and Layla Hermosi. Surrounding yourself with people who have already achieved what you want is crucial for growth.Learning from Other Industries: Dylan also emphasizes the value of learning from people in different industries. By sharing best...