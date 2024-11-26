Creating a Social Media Community That Converts with Dylan Jahraus
In today’s episode of The Lindsey Anderson Show, I’m joined by Dylan Jahraus, an e-commerce expert and successful Etsy entrepreneur. Dylan shares her journey from working in corporate roles to scaling her own e-commerce ventures. She talks about how she built a profitable Etsy business, launched a course, and grew a thriving YouTube community. If you're an entrepreneur looking to refine your marketing and sales strategies, this episode is packed with actionable insights that will help you scale your coaching business and create a lasting impact.Guest IntroductionDylan Jahraus is a 10-year e-commerce expert specializing in Etsy, Amazon, and Shopify. She launched a profitable Etsy business that exceeded $1 million in sales and transitioned into launching her own course, The Ultimate Etsy Course, which has attracted over 3,000 students. Dylan’s course generated $28 million in student revenue, and she has built a community of 91,000 people on YouTube. She also hosts the Etsy Seller Success podcast and recently launched Etsy SEO, a SaaS tool for Etsy optimization. Dylan’s business journey is fueled by her personal experiences and her deep commitment to her family.Creating a Social Media Community That Converts - Key TakeawaysEndurance and Work Ethic: Dylan credits her success to resilience and the willingness to push through challenges and never quit.Learning from Tragedy: Personal hardships, including growing up with adversity, shaped her mindset and drive for success.Customer-First Approach: Dylan emphasizes the importance of focusing on the who—your customers—before deciding on a product. She built her business by addressing consistent needs like weddings, births, and deaths.Success on Etsy: Dylan’s Etsy shop took two months to make its first sale, but after applying corporate e-commerce principles, she scaled to $50,000/month.Building a High-Touch Course: Dylan’s Ultimate Etsy Course started as a high-ticket course with coaching and evolved into a robust model with a team of 37 people.Dylan's Key Business InsightsConsistency Over Perfection: Dylan stresses that success in business is about endurance. It’s not about immediate results but about keeping at it, adapting, and pushing through the hard days.The Power of Systems: Dylan emphasizes the importance of systems to maintain consistent effort and scale effectively, something that has been key to managing her growing business.Building Relationships with Your Community: Dylan used platforms like YouTube to give away valuable content, which helped spark curiosity and grow her community.Building an Engaged YouTube CommunityDylan started by posting every day for 21 days to build momentum, but now she posts twice a week to maintain consistency.Secret to Consistency: Outsourcing tasks like video editing has helped Dylan maintain a regular posting schedule. She also receives video prompts from her editor, which helps her stay productive.Engagement Through Value: Dylan’s approach to YouTube has always been to offer real value to her audience, which in turn fostered a loyal and engaged community.Mentorship and Learning from OthersThe Importance of Mentorship: Dylan credits much of her success to the mentorship she received from industry leaders like Cole Gordon and Alex and Layla Hermosi. Surrounding yourself with people who have already achieved what you want is crucial for growth.Learning from Other Industries: Dylan also emphasizes the value of learning from people in different industries. By sharing best...
--------
25:43
Building High-Impact Sales Teams with Nicholas Loise
In this episode of The Lindsey Anderson Show, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Nick Loise, the founder of the Sales Performance Team, to talk about the powerful connection between sales and marketing, especially for entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses. Nick’s incredible background includes roles as an author, speaker, adjunct professor, and a key contributor to GKIC and Magnetic Marketing. In this episode, we dive into direct response marketing, building sales teams, and creating systems that drive long-term success in business.Guest IntroductionNicholas Loise is a highly successful sales leader, entrepreneur, marketing and sales executive, Presidents Club winner and speaker. He is the founder of the Sales Performance Team, and he’s passionate about helping businesses build high-impact sales teams that get results. He’s an author and co-author of several essential books for marketers and sales professionals, including contributions to No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Marketing. Nick developed programs like Sales Mastery and played a pivotal role in shaping Magnetic Marketing. With eight years at GKIC working alongside Dan Kennedy, Nick has become a true expert in helping businesses scale through proven strategies.Building High-Impact Sales Teams - Key TakeawaysNick emphasizes that if you’re serious about scaling your business, you need to hire two salespeople—not just one—to reduce risk and set your team up for success.The online coaching and consulting industry saw massive growth during the pandemic, but the influx of bad actors has created trust issues that must now be addressed.Repeatable systems and processes are essential to ensuring your salespeople thrive, even if they’re not naturally great at sales.Today’s buyers demand more proof and authenticity. Refresh your testimonials, focus on case studies, and make sure your messaging is aligned with modern expectations.Expanding your marketing beyond Facebook and Instagram is critical. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn offer untapped opportunities for entrepreneurs.Finding the Right SalespeopleNick shared strategies for recruiting top talent, including using platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed, and Glassdoor. He also recommended high-ticket closer recruiters like Zach Brown and Robert Posey.Look beyond traditional recruiting—great sales talent can often be found in customer service roles at restaurants, hotels, or valet services.Your job postings should work like your marketing: they must attract the right candidates and repel those who aren’t a fit.Proper onboarding and clear expectations are critical for giving your sales hires the tools they need to succeed.The Pandemic’s Impact on the Info SpaceThe pandemic sparked an unprecedented boom in online coaching and info products, with people turning to digital learning for new skills and career changes.Unfortunately, this growth also brought “bro marketers” and bad actors into the space, leading to increased scrutiny from payment processors like Stripe.Sales processes have lengthened as buyers are more cautious, making trust-building and authenticity more important than ever.Building Trust in Today’s MarketRegularly update your testimonials and case studies to stay relevant and showcase your expertise in transformational coaching.A strong onboarding process can dramatically reduce churn and ensure your clients feel supported.Video content on platforms like YouTube and TikTok offers an authentic way to connect with your audience and build credibility.Exceptional customer service is a must. Being proactive about resolving issues can prevent chargebacks and retain clients.Expanding Marketing...
--------
30:06
Leveraging Relationships For Business Growth With Tamara Thompson
In today’s episode of The Lindsey Anderson Show, I interview Tamara Thompson, CEO of Broadcast Your Authority, to uncover how entrepreneurs can leverage relationships and podcasting to grow authority and scale their businesses. Tamara has a unique background, transitioning from an award-winning filmmaker to a podcasting and content marketing expert. Having invested in over 25 companies, she specializes in micro-content strategies that drive influence and visibility. In this episode, we explore podcast growth, building guest relationships, data-driven decision-making, and creating scalable podcast networks.Guest IntroductionTamara Thompson is the CEO of Broadcast Your Authority, a company dedicated to helping brands elevate their authority through strategic video podcasting. She is the host of Broadcast Your Authority TV, a platform that garners over 50,000 unique monthly viewers and partners with SiriusXM for professional-grade production. A former award-winning filmmaker, Tamara is recognized for her storytelling prowess, viral video success, and innovative approach to leveraging podcasting for long-term business growth.Leveraging Relationships for Business Growth - Key TakeawaysGuest Selection Matters: Choose guests strategically to align with your goals, whether it’s building authority, creating partnerships, or featuring client success stories.Podcasting as a Network Builder: Beyond creating episodes, podcasts are tools for fostering relationships and building collaborations that lead to long-term growth.Leverage Data: Regularly review analytics to identify what works, focusing on high-performing topics, guests, and formats to optimize your strategy.Expand with Innovation: Rotating co-hosts, multi-location recording setups, and professional studios can help diversify and scale your podcast.Collaborate for Impact: Create a collaborative environment by connecting guests, listeners, and co-hosts, fostering an engaged and valuable network.How to Build a Unique PodcastUse a rotating format or multiple co-hosts to keep your podcast engaging and appealing.Partner with professional studios to elevate the production quality and perceived authority of your show.Invite diverse guests, including influencers and clients, to create variety and value for your audience.Host meetups or ambassador-led events in new cities to extend your reach and grow your brand.Guest Quality and Show GrowthCarefully select guests who resonate with your audience and align with your business goals.Prepare guests with clear topics and questions to ensure conversations are impactful and actionable.Encourage guests to share their episodes, leveraging their networks to broaden your reach.Use your podcast as a collaboration platform, turning guests into long-term partners and advocates.Social Media and Podcast Growth StrategiesShare at least 5 Reels or Shorts weekly to drive traffic back to your podcast.Focus on YouTube engagement within the critical first 48 hours of an episode’s release.Take advantage of platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts for frequent, high-visibility content.Monitor watch time data to refine your content length and format for optimal retention.Create social media posts with specific goals, such as boosting YouTube views or podcast downloads.The Power of Strategic ConnectionsBuild meaningful relationships through your podcast that lead to collaborations, partnerships, and growth opportunities.Facilitate connections between guests, co-hosts, and listeners to foster an engaged and collaborative ecosystem.Use events, green room chats, and...
--------
25:17
Shifting From Selling To Serving With Bob Burg
Today, I have a very special guest: Bob Burg, co-author of the international bestseller, The Go-Giver. In this episode, we explore how a "go-giver" mindset can transform both business success and personal growth—an essential shift for business owners focused on scaling their businesses. Bob shares actionable insights on creating value-driven success in sales, influence, and authentic client relationships. We dive into the delicate balance between genuinely serving clients and meeting your own business goals to foster lasting, profitable connections.Guest IntroductionBob Burg is a bestselling author and highly regarded speaker who’s known for his pioneering approach to business and transformational coaching. His book, The Go-Giver, has sold well over a million copies and been translated into more than 30 languages, inspiring entrepreneurs to adopt a “giving” mindset. Bob also founded the GoGiver Academy and created the Daily Impact newsletter, where he shares powerful strategies that blend core values with effective sales techniques.Shifting From Selling To Serving - Key TakeawaysThe Power of “Pull”: True influence is about attracting people by offering real value instead of pushing ideas.Influence vs. Manipulation: Real influence is cooperative and mutually beneficial, while manipulation is self-serving and controlling.Human Connection is Key: In a tech-heavy world, business relationships still rely on H2H (Human to Human) connection.Giving Without Attachment: Expect positive outcomes when giving value, but avoid attachment to specific results.Self-Respect as a Foundation: Respect from others often mirrors the respect you have for yourself; inner confidence strengthens client relationships.Influence and IntentInternally Motivated, Outwardly Focused: The best influencers prioritize the needs, goals, and values of others.Aligning Goals with Client Needs: I believe in framing your product or service as a solution that directly addresses client challenges—this is critical for online coaches looking to scale.Intent Matters: Influence versus manipulation all comes down to intent; focusing on genuinely improving others’ lives establishes lasting trust.Overcoming Traditional Sales TacticsListen to Understand: Instead of just listening to respond, focus on deeply understanding each client’s needs and motivations.Suspend Self-Interest: While we all have business goals, place them aside during client interactions to focus entirely on their success.Collaborative Objections: Treat objections as a chance to collaborate with your client, working together to resolve their concerns.Principles in Modern TimesHuman Connection Amid AI: Trust and genuine connection remain vital even as AI and automation continue to grow.Tech as a Tool, Not the End Goal: Use technology to support and enhance human relationships, not to replace them.The Enduring Value of “Know, Like, and Trust”: Building authentic relationships is essential in any business model, whether B2B, B2C, or especially in transformational coaching.Key Quotes“Great influencers attract people to themselves and then to their ideas.”“Money is simply the reward for hitting the target; the target is serving others.”“Faith is the belief that an event not yet happened is going to happen.”“It’s always H2H – human to human. Technology, if used correctly, can make it easier to connect.”Resources Mentioned
--------
26:46
Expanding Your Network Through Podcasting with Shawn Anthony
Today’s guest on The Millionaire Maker Show is Shawn Anthony, a networking maestro and founder of Pod Pro Max. We’ll be focusing on the rise of visual podcasts, strategies for getting on podcast shows, building meaningful relationships, and leveraging AI in podcasting to enhance your business journey.Guest IntroductionShawn Anthony is The Networking Maestro, Talent Manager, founder of PodProMax and the voice behind the acclaimed "School's Over Now What?" podcast. Renowned as a master networker, he has forged invaluable alliances with the world's top coaches, influencers, and podcasters. With his remarkable ability to bring together visionaries from diverse fields, Shawn has become a highly sought-after communicator and agent.Expanding Your Network Through Podcasting - Key TakeawaysBooming Visual Podcasts: Visual podcasts are becoming a vital medium for establishing credibility and authority in the online coaching space.Maximize Your Reach: Utilize platforms like YouTube to enhance your podcast's visibility and reach a broader audience.Research Before Pitching: Know the shows you want to be on; tailor your pitch to demonstrate your understanding and the unique value you can offer.Importance of Representation: Aligning yourself with representation can open doors and enhance your credibility in the podcasting and coaching space.Relationship Management: Building and maintaining genuine relationships is crucial for success in podcasting and in scaling your business.Embrace AI as a Tool: AI can assist in editing and managing podcasts, but the authentic human connection remains irreplaceable in transformational coaching.The Trend of Visual PodcastsShawn discusses the shift towards visual podcasts as a means to build authority and engage audiences. He emphasizes how accessible podcasting has become today compared to the past.Getting on Other People’s ShowsResearch: Understand the podcast’s theme and audience before pitching yourself as a guest in your niche.Tailored Pitches: Highlight specific episodes where you could add value or offer insights relevant to your business.Social Engagement: Follow hosts on social media to build rapport and increase the chances of your pitch being noticed.Building RelationshipsShawn shares his experience of valuing relationships in his career and how it has led to success. He stresses the importance of integrity, follow-through, and authentic connections.The Role of AI in PodcastingAI tools can assist with editing but cannot replicate the genuine human connection that podcasts offer. Shawn highlights the unique value of hearing authentic voices over time, creating lasting impacts in your coaching practice.Key Quotes"Podcasting is the new media.""If it doesn't blow up, I can promise you, it's going to help you learn how to talk better.""Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.""Dream it, believe it, go out and get it."Resources MentionedShawn’s website: Podpromax.comFollow Shawn on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnranthony Get my free bundle, The Social Media Sales Machine: sellmorewithsocial.com
