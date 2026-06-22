The Military Sherpa Leadership Podcast

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121 episodes
- Drama and gossip don’t just hurt feelings; they undermine trust, fracture teams, and make an already difficult mission harder than it needs to be. In this episode, we unpack Principle 7 of the Sherpa Code and expose why gossip is not venting, drama is not harmless, and leaders have a responsibility to shut down small issues before they turn into avalanches. You’ll learn how to set the standard, protect engagement, and roll out a clear team agreement that keeps the climb intact.
Rules of Thumb:
If someone vents to you about the same thing twice, it's time for an action plan
If an Issue Bothers you twice, it's time for an action plan
If someone comes to you with feedback, maximise the potential they will do it again
- If you don’t know your climbers, you can’t lead them. This episode dives into the sixth principle of the Sherpa Code, challenging leaders to stop treating their people like tools—and start seeing them as teammates with dreams, limits, and potential. You’ll learn how intentional connection drives performance, why relevance is earned not given, and what it takes to truly unlock the growth your team deserves.
Leadership Audit:
Can you list their 5-year goal?
What energizes them?
What drains them?
What part of their job do they love?
What’s their biggest frustration?
Who are they outside of work?
- Most leaders waste energy waiting—for better manning, more money, or a lighter mission. But what if that cavalry isn’t coming? In this episode, we dismantle the victim mindset and challenge leaders to stop blaming the terrain and start owning the path. Principle 4 of the Sherpa Code is a call to radical responsibility: You are the cavalry. Start acting like it.
- Military spouses are often the invisible force behind military readiness, resilience, and leadership.
In this special episode of the Military Sherpa Podcast, Mark Tilsher sits down with Donielle Wolfe, spouse of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, and Yolanda Easton, CEO of the Military Family Institute, for a powerful conversation about the impact military spouses have on our Airmen, Guardians, and families.
Together they discuss:
✅ Why military spouses are leaders, whether they realize it or not
✅ The critical role spouses play in readiness and resilience
✅ Building community after every PCS
✅ Mentorship, advocacy, and creating lasting change across the force
✅ Why military spouse development has been overlooked for too long
✅ The vision behind The Ascent, a new leadership and personal development experience created specifically for military spouses
You'll hear inspiring stories, practical wisdom, and encouragement for spouses at every stage of military life, from brand-new spouses navigating their first assignment to seasoned spouses supporting leaders at the highest levels of service.
Whether you're a military spouse, service member, leader, or someone who supports military families, this episode is a reminder that spouses aren't a side dish to military service. They're part of the mission.
Learn more about The Ascent at MilitaryFamilyInstitute.org.
Key Topics
Military spouse leadership
Air Force spouses
Space Force spouses
Military family readiness
Military resilience
PCS and community building
Mentorship
Leadership development
Military Family Institute
The Ascent
Military spouse empowerment
192. Sherpa Code Principle 4: You Are the Cavalry: You Can’t Wait to Be Rescued.06/01/2026 | 9 mins.Most leaders waste energy waiting for better manning, more money, or a lighter mission. But what if that cavalry isn’t coming? In this episode, we dismantle the victim mindset and challenge leaders to stop blaming the terrain and start owning the path. Principle 4 of the Sherpa Code is a call to radical responsibility: You are the cavalry. Start acting like it.
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About The Military Sherpa Leadership Podcast
Join The Military Sherpa, Mark Tilsher, on a leadership journey unlike any other. With years of military experience and top-notch leadership tools, Mark delivers practical and innovative strategies to help you lead your team to new heights. Discover how to cultivate a high-performing culture with episodes focused on personal growth, team building, and leadership development. From the battlefield to the boardroom, Mark's unique perspective will help you unlock the full potential of your team and achieve your goals. Don't miss a single episode of The Military Sherpa Leadership Podcast - subscribe today!Podcast website
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