The Military Sherpa Leadership Podcast

Military spouses are often the invisible force behind military readiness, resilience, and leadership.

In this special episode of the Military Sherpa Podcast, Mark Tilsher sits down with Donielle Wolfe, spouse of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Cathy Bentivegna, spouse of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, and Yolanda Easton, CEO of the Military Family Institute, for a powerful conversation about the impact military spouses have on our Airmen, Guardians, and families.

Together they discuss:

✅ Why military spouses are leaders, whether they realize it or not

✅ The critical role spouses play in readiness and resilience

✅ Building community after every PCS

✅ Mentorship, advocacy, and creating lasting change across the force

✅ Why military spouse development has been overlooked for too long

✅ The vision behind The Ascent, a new leadership and personal development experience created specifically for military spouses

You'll hear inspiring stories, practical wisdom, and encouragement for spouses at every stage of military life, from brand-new spouses navigating their first assignment to seasoned spouses supporting leaders at the highest levels of service.

Whether you're a military spouse, service member, leader, or someone who supports military families, this episode is a reminder that spouses aren't a side dish to military service. They're part of the mission.

Learn more about The Ascent at MilitaryFamilyInstitute.org.

Key Topics

Military spouse leadership

Air Force spouses

Space Force spouses

Military family readiness

Military resilience

PCS and community building

Mentorship

Leadership development

Military Family Institute

The Ascent

Military spouse empowerment