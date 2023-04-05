Join The Military Sherpa, Mark Tilsher, on a leadership journey unlike any other. With years of military experience and top-notch leadership tools, Mark deliver... More
134. Leading Alone: The Power of One-to-One Leadership
In this episode, we explore the power of individual leadership with a quote from Mother Teresa: "Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." We'll discuss how this quote can apply to our own leadership journey, team development, family relationships, and coaching others. Join us for an insightful and empowering discussion on the value of one-to-one leadership. New episodes of The Military Sherpa Leadership Podcast drop every Monday and Wednesday.
4/26/2023
7:57
133. Embracing Accountability: Why It's Not a Dirty Word
In this episode, we dive into the topic of accountability and how it's not something to be feared, but rather embraced. We discuss the importance of holding ourselves and others accountable in achieving our goals, and how complacency can hinder progress. We explore the concept of building accountability partners and systems to maximize personal development planning, including tracking progress and using tools like Asana. Join us as we explore why accountability is essential for success and how to make it work for you. New episodes drop on Mondays and Wednesdays.
4/24/2023
16:19
132. Inspiring Leadership: How Our Actions Can Impact Others
In this episode of the Military Sherpa Leadership Podcast, we explore John Quincy Adams' famous quote: "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader." How can we use this quote to inspire ourselves and others to be better leaders? How can we develop our teams, families, and coaching strategies to make a positive impact on those around us? Join us to explore these questions and more. New episodes drop every Monday and Wednesday.
4/19/2023
9:16
131. Specializing for Success: The Key to Developing Effective Leaders
Are you tired of developing "well-rounded" people that do not add value to your team? In this episode, we discuss why humans are designed to specialize, and how developing people's strengths can lead to more effective leadership. Join us to discover a better approach to developing high-performing teams. New episodes drop every Monday and Wednesday.
4/17/2023
11:09
130. Adjusting Your Sails: How to Reach Your Leadership Destination
In this episode, we explore the concept of adjusting our sails in order to reach our leadership goals. Jimmy Dean once said, "I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." As leaders, we face many challenges that we cannot control, but we can control how we respond to them. Join us as we discuss how this concept applies to our own leadership journey, team development, family development, and coaching others. New episodes drop on Mondays and Wednesdays.
