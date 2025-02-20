Nerd Alert: How media channel combinations impact performance
Welcome to Nerd Alert, a series of special episodes bridging the gap between marketing academia and practitioners. We’re breaking down highly involved, complex research into plain language and takeaways any marketer can use.In this episode, Elena and Rob explore new research that challenges how marketers approach media mix planning. They reveal why optimizing for reach alone leaves significant brand lift on the table.Topics covered: [01:00] "The Effects of Advertising Media Channel Combinations on Brand Performance"[03:00] Seven media mix archetypes defined[04:35] How different combinations impact brand metrics[05:45] Why most marketers get their media mix wrong[07:10] The role of TV in successful campaigns[08:30] Finding your optimal channel mix To learn more, visit marketingarchitects.com/podcast or subscribe to our newsletter at marketingarchitects.com/newsletter. Resources: Bell, J. Jason, Felipe Thomaz, & Andrew T. Stephen. (2024). The Effects of Advertising Media Channel Combinations on Brand Performance. Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. Get more research-backed marketing strategies by subscribing to The Marketing Architects on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
10:23
Why Digital Advertising Is Failing Marketers with Bob Hoffman
According to the World Federation of Advertisers, digital ad fraud may become the second largest source of criminal income in the world after drug trafficking. For marketers spending billions on digital ads, this isn't just concerning—it's a crisis.This week, Elena and Rob are joined by "The Ad Contrarian" Bob Hoffman. As a former agency CEO turned industry critic, Bob shares his unfiltered perspective on digital advertising's dangers, from invasive tracking to rampant fraud. Plus, hear his thoughts on why marketers keep falling for fraudulent metrics, how advertising can thrive without surveillance, and why young marketers need to question industry "truisms" more often.Topics covered: [02:00] The moment Bob became an industry critic[11:00] Why tracking makes digital advertising dangerous[19:00] How ad fraud became a $100B+ problem[24:00] Why brand purpose marketing often fails[29:00] The three fundamentals of effective marketing[34:00] Why marketers need more original thinking To learn more, visit marketingarchitects.com/podcast or subscribe to our newsletter at marketingarchitects.com/newsletter. Resources: Bob Hoffman: My Talk at the European Parliament: https://typeagroup.createsend.com/campaigns/reports/viewCampaign.aspx?d=d&c=FC142680CDB9311A&ID=386E63F648DA11042540EF23F30FEDED&temp=False&tx=0&source=ReportThe Three Word Brief: Simple Advice for People Who Advertise: https://www.amazon.com/Three-Word-Brief-Simple-Advertise/dp/B0DN19JTCFBob Hoffman’s Newsletter: https://www.bobhoffmanswebsite.com/ Get more research-backed marketing strategies by subscribing to The Marketing Architects on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
36:49
Nerd Alert: The Extraordinary Cost of Dull
Welcome to Nerd Alert, a series of special episodes bridging the gap between marketing academia and practitioners. We’re breaking down highly involved, complex research into plain language and takeaways any marketer can use.In this episode, Elena and Rob explore how boring advertising drains marketing budgets and hinders brand growth. They reveal the staggering cost of dull ads and which industries struggle most with creating engaging content.Topics covered: [01:00] "The Extraordinary Cost of Dull"[03:00] The shocking percentage of neutral ad responses[05:45] How dullness is measured across advertising[06:30] The hidden price tag of boring campaigns[09:00] Which industries create the dullest ads[10:15] The role of AI in creative advertising To learn more, visit marketingarchitects.com/podcast or subscribe to our newsletter at marketingarchitects.com/newsletter. Resources: System1, eatbigfish, Peter Field, & Uncensored CMO. (2023). The Extraordinary Cost of Dull. Retrieved from System1Group.com, UncensoredCMO.com, and EatBigFish.com. Get more research-backed marketing strategies by subscribing to The Marketing Architects on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
12:51
The Effectiveness Principles You Need to Know
Only half of marketers believe they understand marketing effectiveness principles according to WARC. Even worse, many US marketers lag their global peers in applying these proven frameworks for growth.Elena, Angela, and Rob break down the most important marketing effectiveness principles every marketer should know. They examine why these principles work, how to apply them to your brand, and what happens when marketers ignore them. Plus, learn why broad reach and brand building still matter, even in today's digital-first world.Topics covered: [01:00] How one healthcare CMO used marketing effectiveness to secure record budgets[04:00] Why broad reach matters more than narrow targeting[07:00] The science behind distinctive brand assets[10:00] Why light buyers drive more growth than loyal customers[14:00] The truth about the 60/40 brand building rule[19:00] How excess share of voice predicts market share growth[22:00] Mental and physical availability's impact on sales To learn more, visit marketingarchitects.com/podcast or subscribe to our newsletter at marketingarchitects.com/newsletter. Resources: 2023 MI3 Article: https://www.mi-3.com.au/17-04-2023/how-ex-pg-us-marketer-ditched-cohorts-personas-and-restrictive-segmentation-blended-0 Get more research-backed marketing strategies by subscribing to The Marketing Architects on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
27:55
Nerd Alert: What Makes a Great Super Bowl Ad?
Welcome to Nerd Alert, a series of special episodes bridging the gap between marketing academia and practitioners. We’re breaking down highly involved, complex research into plain language and takeaways any marketer can use.In this episode, Elena and Rob explore what drives ROI for Super Bowl advertisers by examining six years of sales data across nearly 200 media markets. They reveal why some brands see significant returns while others struggle to justify the investment.Topics covered: [01:00] "Super Bowl Ads"[03:00] Top advertising categories during the big game[05:00] How viewership impacts beer and soda sales[06:00] The importance of owning consumption occasions[07:00] Why competing ads can cancel each other out[08:00] Building brand associations beyond sales lift To learn more, visit marketingarchitects.com/podcast or subscribe to our newsletter at marketingarchitects.com/newsletter. Resources: Hartmann, W. R., & Klapper, D. (2016). Super Bowl Ads. SSRN. https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.2385058 Get more research-backed marketing strategies by subscribing to The Marketing Architects on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
