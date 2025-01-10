My Battle, Sly’s Fight: The Year That Changed Everything
32:10
Unleashing the Power of Embracing Messy Beginnings | Episode 005 | Leah Darrow Podcast
Leah discusses the parallels between the challenges of motherhood and entrepreneurship. She encourages embracing imperfections and starting new ventures despite the fear of messiness and judgement. Leah underscores the importance of persistence and learning from feedback. She motivates her listeners to focus on personal growth, persevere through initial challenges, and keep dreaming big.Timestamps00:00:00: You're going to suck in the beginning.00:02:07: The courage to put it out there. 00:03:51: Embracing the journey of growth. 00:05:48: Creating character and grit. 00:06:36: The power of trying and recalibrating. 00:07:37: Wrap-up and call to action.Linkshttps://www.leahdarrow.com/https://www.instagram.com/leah.darrowhttps://www.facebook.com/leah.darrow/https://www.linkedin.com/in/leah-darrow-7bb42523/
7:43
The Most Powerful Tool for Overcoming Limiting Beliefs | Episode 003 | Lead Darrow Podcast
You have to avoid muddy puddles! These limiting beliefs can hinder your mindset and personal growth. Leah relates this concept to her coaching program for moms embarking on new business ventures, emphasizing the importance of overcoming these mental barriers. Leah also touches on how the "muddy puddles" analogy can be used to teach children about the effects of negative beliefs on mood and behavior.Timestamps:00:01:13: The concept of muddy puddles as negative beliefs. 00:02:19: The consequences of indulging in limiting beliefs. 00:03:14: The importance of avoiding limiting beliefs. 00:04:57: Limiting beliefs by acknowledging them. 00:08:03: Setting boundaries around negative thoughts. 00:08:54: Teaching children about the impact of limiting beliefs.
9:41
Understanding Your Lore: The Key to Authentic Living | Episode 002 | Leah Darrow Podcast
Leah explores the concept of "your lore," reflecting on how personal experiences shape our worldview. She shares her journey from public speaking to business coaching and personal development, emphasizing the importance of transparency and vulnerability. Leah discusses the role of faith in her life, the balance of entrepreneurship and motherhood, and the significance of self-reflection. She encourages listeners to understand and embrace their own lore, promoting healing and personal growth.Timestamps00:01:19: Understanding one's lore.00:02:24: Sharing personal lore.00:04:35: Transition to coaching.00:09:10: Personal development journey.00:11:02: Leadership transparency.00:15:03: Self-reflection and healing.
16:31
Don't Let the Dream Police Ruin Your Journey! | Episode 001 | Leah Darrow Podcast
In this debut episode Leah Darrow talks about the intersection of motherhood and entrepreneurship. She reveals the truth behind "dream police," those who get in the way of your dreams. Leah encourages her listeners to protect their dreams, find a supportive community, and trust that God has given them a multidimensional mission!Timestamps0:00:00: Leah introduces her podcast00:01:16: The significance of merging motherhood with aspirations.00:02:02: Overcoming skepticism from those who doubt mothers pursuing dreams.00:03:45: The need to shield yourself from the "dream police"00:07:25: Urging listeners to dream big
I’m Leah— mindset coach, proud wife of a Green Beret, and mom of 7 living on an 80 acre pumpkin farm in the beautiful Missouri Ozarks. Whether you’re a parent navigating life’s challenges, someone striving for personal growth, or just looking for a spark of inspiration, you’re in the right place.This is THE podcast that celebrates the beautiful chaos of motherhood, the pursuit of purpose, and the belief that everything is always working out for us.