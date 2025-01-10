The Most Powerful Tool for Overcoming Limiting Beliefs | Episode 003 | Lead Darrow Podcast

Power Made Perfect - a Christian approach to Personal Development is now open! Motivated Mompreneur: from Clarity to Cashflow! A business coaching program for mompreneurs now has a waitlist - get on it now so you don't miss out! You have to avoid muddy puddles! These limiting beliefs can hinder your mindset and personal growth. Leah relates this concept to her coaching program for moms embarking on new business ventures, emphasizing the importance of overcoming these mental barriers. Leah also touches on how the "muddy puddles" analogy can be used to teach children about the effects of negative beliefs on mood and behavior.Timestamps:00:01:13: The concept of muddy puddles as negative beliefs. 00:02:19: The consequences of indulging in limiting beliefs. 00:03:14: The importance of avoiding limiting beliefs. 00:04:57: Limiting beliefs by acknowledging them. 00:08:03: Setting boundaries around negative thoughts. 00:08:54: Teaching children about the impact of limiting beliefs.Linkshttps://www.leahdarrow.com/https://www.instagram.com/leah.darrowhttps://www.facebook.com/leah.darrow/https://www.linkedin.com/in/leah-darrow-7bb42523/