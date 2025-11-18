George Kittle & Kyle Juszczyk Reveal Their "Unstoppable" Play, Rip Rare Pokemon Cards & Talk About How They Met Their Wives | The Kittle Things Ep. 7
It’s a family affair on this week’s episode as George and Claire welcome longtime friends Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk. The crew dives into everything—from the early days of George & Kyle’s friendship, to memories from the 2017 49ers, to Kyle and Kristin’s amazing love story.They also break down Kristin’s rise in the fashion world, talk Pokémon obsession, rip some card packs, and even cold call Emma Grede. Plus, Kyle opens up about the emotional moment he was released by the 49ers.Powered by DAZNTap "Follow" to catch new episodes.Watch full episodes & clips: https://www.youtube.com/@kittlethingsFollow George: IG • X • TikTokFollow Claire: IG • X • TikTokFollow "The Kittle Things": IG • X • TikTok
--------
44:20
--------
44:20
Taylor Lewan & Will Compton Teach George Kittle How To Podcast While Playing Football | The Kittle Things Ep. 6
On this episode of The Kittle Things presented by T-Mobile, George and Claire welcome Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, aka Bussin With The Boys, for a crossover episode for the ages. The crew dives into the origin of Bussin With The Boys, their wild college tour, favorite interviews and relive some hilarious moments from their playing days.From cold-calling Josh Allen to debating holiday rankings, planning the BWTB x Kittle Party Bus, and even talking Beer Olympics, this one’s a ride from start to finish. Powered by DAZNTap "Follow" to catch new episodes.Watch full episodes & clips: https://www.youtube.com/@kittlethingsFollow George: IG • X • TikTokFollow Claire: IG • X • TikTokFollow "The Kittle Things": IG • X • TikTok
--------
42:06
--------
42:06
George Kittle & Myles Turner Nerd Out Over LEGO, Star Wars, Marvel & More | The Kittle Things Ep. 5
It’s a crossover episode of The Kittle Things, presented by T-Mobile — NFL meets NBA meets Comic-Con! George and Claire welcome NBA star Myles Turner to The Kittle Things for a fun-filled conversation that covers everything from LEGO builds to Star Wars debates to Marvel movie rankings.Plus, George looks back on his first preseason game in This Day in Kittle History, makes a surprise call to David Bakhtiari, and shares a hilarious rookie autograph storyTap "Follow" to catch new episodes.Watch full episodes & clips: https://www.youtube.com/@kittlethingsFollow George: IG • X • TikTokFollow Claire: IG • X • TikTokFollow "The Kittle Things": IG • X • TikTok
--------
33:01
--------
33:01
George Kittle & The Miz Squash Their Beef & Talk George's Potential WWE Career | The Kittle Things Ep. 4
In this episode of The Kittle Things, George and Claire sit down with WWE superstar The Miz to clear the air on their WrestleMania beef once and for all. Things really take a turn when they give Pat McAfee a call to get his take on the feud. Finally, they chat through George’s WWE prospects, his plans after the NFL, and even dive into The Miz’s surprising secrets for keeping his relationship strong.Tap "Follow" to catch new episodes.Watch full episodes & clips: https://www.youtube.com/@kittlethingsFollow George: IG • X • TikTokFollow Claire: IG • X • TikTokFollow "The Kittle Things": IG • X • TikTok
--------
36:47
--------
36:47
Christian McCaffrey On His Shocking Trade, Falling In Love With Olivia & Being BFFs w/George Kittle | The Kittle Things Ep. 3
On this episode of The Kittle Things Presented by T-Mobile, George Kittle's 49ers teammate Christian McCaffrey joins the show! They talk Christian’s journey into fatherhood, what it was like playing next to Cam Newton, his trade from the Panthers, and he even shows off his hidden musical talents. Special guest Olivia Culpo surprises her husband with a cameo and shares her take on love, relationships, and being a mom.Tap "Follow" to catch new episodes.Watch full episodes & clips: https://www.youtube.com/@kittlethingsFollow George: IG • X • TikTokFollow Claire: IG • X • TikTokFollow "The Kittle Things": IG • X • TikTok
The Kittle Things is where NFL star tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire, crack open all the “little things” that make life big. From sci-fi rabbit holes and fashion fits to music deep dives, trading cards, and—of course—football, the Kittles bring their passions to the mic with humor and heart. Each episode, a new guest drops in to geek out, swap stories you won’t hear on game day, and chase curiosities with George and Claire.
Powered by DAZN