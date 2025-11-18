George Kittle & Kyle Juszczyk Reveal Their "Unstoppable" Play, Rip Rare Pokemon Cards & Talk About How They Met Their Wives | The Kittle Things Ep. 7

It's a family affair on this week's episode as George and Claire welcome longtime friends Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk. The crew dives into everything—from the early days of George & Kyle's friendship, to memories from the 2017 49ers, to Kyle and Kristin's amazing love story.They also break down Kristin's rise in the fashion world, talk Pokémon obsession, rip some card packs, and even cold call Emma Grede. Plus, Kyle opens up about the emotional moment he was released by the 49ers.