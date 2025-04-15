The Kindness Extremist with Shola Richards

They Said WHAT?! 3 Kindness Comebacks That Shut Down Ignorance
In this powerful episode of The Kindness Extremist, host Shola Richards—renowned keynote speaker and workplace civility expert—dives deep into a challenge we all face: dealing with ignorant and unkind comments. Whether at work, online, or in daily life, Shola shares three transformational kindness strategies to respond with grace, strength, and self-respect.Through real-life stories and actionable insights, Shola shows us that kindness is not weakness—it's courageous leadership. Tune in for practical tools and mindset shifts that help create a kinder, more empathetic world.Timestamps: 00:00 – Introduction and Welcome 00:50 – Life as a Keynote Speaker 01:46 – A Shocking Encounter 04:49 – Responding to Ignorance with Kindness 08:38 – Examples of Ignorant Comments 11:07 – Relentlessly Respect Yourself 13:43 – Owning Your Mistakes 16:21 – Recap and Final Thoughts
When Neutrality Hurts: 3 Ways to Practice Brave, Everyday Kindness
In the second episode of The Kindness Extremist Podcast, host Shola Richards explores the often-unspoken truth that kindness requires courage—especially when it means stepping into uncomfortable situations.Sharing a vulnerable story about a moment of inaction in a department store, Shola reflects on the powerful lesson he learned: neutrality can unintentionally support unkindness. He invites listeners to break the silence and take meaningful action, even when it's hard.You'll learn three practical strategies to help you show up with courage and compassion.This episode concludes with powerful, actionable homework to help you practice courageous kindness in your daily life—because small acts from ordinary people truly can change the world.Timestamps: 00:00 – Introduction and Welcome 00:48 – Defining Courage and Kindness 01:41 – A Personal Story of Inaction 04:43 – Lessons Learned from Silence 06:27 – Strategies for Courageous Kindness 13:41 – Final Thoughts and Homework
The Truth About Kindness: It’s More Than Just Being Nice
In the first episode of The Kindness Extremist, host Shola Richards sets the stage for a powerful journey toward creating a kinder, more compassionate world. Expressing his deep disillusionment with society's growing meanness, Shola shares the personal experiences that led him to this mission—and the urgent need for collective action.He draws a critical distinction between being "nice" and being truly kind, arguing that kindness is not a weakness, but a science-backed strategy for healing and transformation. Shola outlines what listeners can expect from the show: practical tools, personal stories, and candid conversations about real issues—including political division, toxic workplaces, and mental health.This episode sets a solid foundation for the episodes to come, inviting listeners to explore how radical kindness can challenge the status quo and spark meaningful change.Timestamps: 00:00 – Welcome to The Kindness Extremist Podcast 01:18 – The Motivation Behind the Podcast 02:16 – The Mission of Kindness 04:00 – Who is Shola Richards? 07:46 – What to Expect from the Podcast 14:34 – The Urgency of Kindness 19:07 – Conclusion and Call to Action
💬 Enjoying the show? Don't forget to subscribe, rate, and review to help spread the message. 🔗 Connect with Shola: Instagram – @sholarichardsWebsite – sholarichards.com This podcast is produced by MicMoguls.
Welcome to The Kindness Extremist with Shola Richards
Welcome to The Kindness Extremist — the podcast that proves kindness isn't soft... it's strong. Hosted by Shola Richards, bestselling author, keynote speaker, and workplace civility expert, this show is your go-to source for practical strategies to lead, live, and communicate with radical kindness—even in the face of ignorance, incivility, and everyday challenges.In this short trailer episode, Shola introduces the heart behind the show: 💬 Why kindness is a form of strength 🎯 What it means to be a "Kindness Extremist" 👥 How this podcast will empower you to show up with courage, clarity, and compassion in all areas of lifeWhether you're a leader, team member, or someone simply trying to stay human in a chaotic world, this podcast is for you.🎙️ New episodes drop weekly. Hit subscribe and join the kindness revolution.
In a world on fire with division, misinformation, and performative outrage, The Kindness Extremist is the calm in the chaos. Hosted by bestselling author, speaker, and CEO Shola Richards, this weekly podcast is where radical civility meets real talk.With solo episodes that are part personal story, part practical strategy, Shola goes deep on the topics no one else wants to touch—cancel culture, DEI backlash, intellectual humility, misinformation, mental health, and how to lead with empathy without losing your edge. No fluff. No fake neutrality. Just bold conversations, sharp tools, and a mission to bring humanity back to the conversation.Whether you're a leader trying to navigate toxic workplaces, a changemaker seeking clarity in chaos, or just someone who wants to hold your values without burning bridges—this is your space.🔥 Come for the truth bombs. Stay for the transformation.New episodes every Monday.