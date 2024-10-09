Rep. Will Carpenter-Medicaid Reimbursement Rates and I/DD Waitlist

In this episode, we hear from the Chairman of the House Federal & State Affairs Committee. He explains to us what his committee focuses on and what they have done this session. Also, we get the opportunity to hear about his work on the Social Services Budget Committee and the important work he's done to address Medicaid Reimbursement Rates and the I/DD Waitlist.