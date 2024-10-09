In this episode we discuss the tax plan that the Kansas House is working on to provide Kansans with much needed relief.
--------
16:31
S2E10 China & Kansas Security
In this episode, we talk to experts Michael Lucci from State Armor and Brian Cavanaugh from American Global Strategies about the threat of China and other foreign adversaries. We discuss the steps our state is taking to protect our land and military installations.
--------
29:14
S2E9 Speaker Hawkins Update
This week we sat down with Speaker Hawkins to discuss what the rest of session holds for the Kansas House.
--------
17:59
Rep. Will Carpenter-Medicaid Reimbursement Rates and I/DD Waitlist
In this episode, we hear from the Chairman of the House Federal & State Affairs Committee. He explains to us what his committee focuses on and what they have done this session. Also, we get the opportunity to hear about his work on the Social Services Budget Committee and the important work he's done to address Medicaid Reimbursement Rates and the I/DD Waitlist.
--------
27:23
S2E7 Rep. Susan Humphries- Judiciary Committee
In this episode, we hear from the Chair of the Judiciary Committee, Susan Humphries, about what bills she's been working on. We delve deep into the Age Verification Bill that protect children from harmful pornographic material online.
This podcast will serve to provide updates on what Kansas legislators are working on in the Capitol and provide insights through an unbiased lens. The most current issues and topics shared directly by the experts in the Kansas Legislature.