AFSA president Bob Caputo stops by to discuss all things AFSA, including training, his history in the fire sprinkler industry, where AFSA is going, and how to reach the next generation of fire sprinkler professionals.

We sit down with Deputy Fire Marshal Bryan Patrick of Richardson Fire Department in Richardson, TX, to learn about the life of a fire marshal, plan reviews, how they interact with sprinkler contractors, how water pressure works in the city, and how it affects the fire sprinkler industry.

About The K-Factor

The K-Factor Podcast is a monthly podcast that offers unfiltered insights and discussions regarding everything related to the fire sprinkler industry. Get an in-depth view of codes and standards and the issues facing the fire sprinkler industry. It can go off the rails with Josh, Eric, and Nate, but it is always good fun.