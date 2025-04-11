Powered by RND
The Journey On Podcast

Warwick Schiller
Embracing the old adage of ‘The Journey is the Destination’ world-renowned horseman Warwick Schiller invites guests to share their stories of personal developme...
  • Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld
    Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished skydivers in history; a living legend. His journey from mid-western kid to winning multiple gold medals is remarkable, and his ability to distill his experiences into practical leadership strategies has allowed Dan to enrich, empower, and inspire people worldwide.Dan's fascination with human flight began at age five and never let up. He made his first skydive as a freshman at Ohio State, trading labor for jumps while earning a degree in Aviation. By graduation, he was a licensed FAA pilot, parachute rigger, and USPA instructor/jumpmaster.Driven by a passion for competition, Dan moved to California to chase gold on the national and world stage. He soon joined Skydive Perris, where he now runs one of the largest and most respected dropzones in the world—home to over 100 employees and known for its safety, professionalism, and innovation.In 1992, Dan survived a devastating plane crash that took 16 lives, including a teammate he considered a little brother. Dan spent six weeks in a coma and suffered extensive injuries. Doctors doubted he'd survive—let alone skydive again.But within a year, Dan was not only back in the sky—he was back competing. His story of grit and resilience became the foundation of his acclaimed book, Above All Else, and launched a career as a sought-after speaker. From military units and elite universities to Fortune 500 companies, Dan inspires global audiences with powerful lessons on perseverance, teamwork, and mindset.Still active as a coach and mentor, Dan is shaping the next generation of skydivers and leaders. With over 32,000 jumps to his name, he remains a living symbol of passion, purpose, and the power of never giving up.https://www.danbrodsky-chenfeld.com/
    1:59:07
  • Christine Dickson Revisited: Communication
    Christine Dickson is back to share the next chapter of her unbelievable story of transformation. Over decades, she rose above poverty, abuse, and fear to create a life of strength, clarity, and purpose. Through the power of clear communication and strong boundaries, she went from merely surviving to truly thriving—and now she's here to help others do the same.Christine Dickson is an international speaker, mentor, and transformational guide who has spent over a decade helping people break free from toxic relationships and reclaim their power. Through her signature Path to Freedom Method, Christine empowers clients to rise stronger, build unshakable confidence, and step into a life of purpose and potential. Her holistic approach—combining one-on-one work, group coaching, and transformational retreats—creates powerful shifts through deep inner work and real-world breakthroughs.With two decades of lived and professional experience, Christine has guided hundreds of individuals out of cycles of addiction, abuse, and generational trauma. She's known for walking beside her clients through life-changing transitions, offering fierce compassion and 24/7 support when needed. Her clients describe her as an anchor—helping them break patterns, set boundaries, and reconnect with their children, calling, and confidence.Christine's passion is deeply personal. Having overcome her own history of codependence, toxic relationships, and almost losing her life, she's spent the last 20 years rewriting her story—and now helps others do the same. Whether she's hosting retreats, mentoring clients, or tending to her ranch and animals, Christine is living proof that it's never too late to choose freedom.https://www.onthepathcoaching.net/
    2:07:09
  • Tony Horton
    Tony Horton is the wildly popular creator of the best-selling fitness series: P90X®. In 2019, Tony created his very own health and wellness platform, Power Nation Fitness where his Power of 4 by Tony Horton® workouts are gaining just as much, if not more, popularity than his past programs. Tony's newest PowerSync 60™ program is yet another revolution in the fitness industry.  The program teaches men and women how to exercise with their hormones, rather than against them. Women who have long been frustrated for not achieving the results they want even while working out daily and eating well, are already seeing results with this program, in less time with less effort. Tony is also a world-class motivational speaker and the author of top-selling books "Bring It", Crush It!" and his latest motivational book, "The Big Picture; 11 Laws that will change your life." He has appeared on countless TV programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. He embodies the idea of active aging — which means you can stay adventurous, active, and energized for as long as you want, with the right support. That's why he's carefully designed his own skin and hair care line called, TH Care along with his own supplement line, Power Life.Tony believes that real and lasting change can happen when we commit to health as a lifestyle. Exercise, whole foods, and the right mindset are the formula for a vibrant, productive, and full life for anyone who focuses on being the best they can be.https://www.tonyhortonlife.com/
    1:53:50
  • Andrew Cohn
    Andrew Cohn is the founder and principal of Lighthouse Consulting, LLC. For over 20 years he has worked globally as a counselor, facilitator, and executive coach for businesses and individuals. Andrew's work improves his clients' business results and culture and enhances individual performance and satisfaction. Andrew has coached and trained on a variety of issues including empowering teams, culture change, interpersonal effectiveness, diversity & inclusion, mindsets, purpose/legacy, strategic thinking, cross-cultural leadership, managing conflict, and work/life balance. He designs and facilitates trainings and team meetings globally to optimize achievement and engagement in alignment with organizational and individual values. Andrew helps focus leaders at all levels on what matters most—both professionally and personally-- and how to effectively act on it.Andrew has also taught leadership, ethics, mindfulness, and conflict management (including the application of Aikido principles) at the MBA and undergraduate levels. And he coaches MBA students at the Wharton School of Business. In 2023, Andrew launched the podcast Spirituality in Leadership. He also provides his clients with impactful experiential learning opportunities, including equine-assisted learning in beautiful Santa Fe, New Mexico in conjunction with Equus. Andrew practiced law for seven years prior to founding his own consulting firm. He earned his Juris Doctorate at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, an MA in Applied/Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica, and a BA in International Relations (with emphasis on international business and economics) from Boston University.
    2:05:45
  • Van & Amanda Curaza
    Amanda and Van Curaza are dedicated to helping others heal through connection and the ocean. As leaders of Operation Surf, they provide life-changing experiences for veterans, active-duty special operations forces, and their spouses, restoring hope, renewing purpose, and revitalizing community.Amanda, an accomplished entrepreneur, has spent 15 years as Executive Director of Operation Surf, transforming it into a nationally recognized organization. Specializing in strategic growth, leadership, program design, and fundraising, she is passionate about supporting the teams that make organizations thrive, as well as the individuals they serve.Van, a former professional surfer with over 45 years of experience, founded Operation Surf to share the healing power of surfing. Having overcome personal struggles, he found strength in the ocean and now helps others do the same. He also runs Van Curaza Surf School, offering camps, lessons, and retreats for all ages.The Curazas' work has been featured in ESPN, People Magazine, Resurface on Netflix, Southwest Airlines Spirit Magazine, and several research studies. Through their own journeys, they inspire others to heal and grow through connection, nature, and the ocean.https://operationsurf.org/
    1:53:33

About The Journey On Podcast

Embracing the old adage of ‘The Journey is the Destination’ world-renowned horseman Warwick Schiller invites guests to share their stories of personal development and growth both inside and out of the horse world. Powerful conversations and mindful nuggets of wisdom define The Journey On Podcast. ~~~~~ Warwick moved from his home country of Australia in his 20s to the U.S. so he could pursue his dream of training horses. Warwick's accomplishments in the show arena include representing Australia at the 2010 & 2018 World Equestrian Games. The ability to show at the highest level coupled with his ability to develop a strong connection with his horses and ability to break down training information into a relatable, easy to follow process led to the development of his Online Video Library in an effort to help individuals form a better relationship with their horses and a cultivate a deeper understanding of the foundation on which all successful horse training is built.
