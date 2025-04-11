Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the wildly popular creator of the best-selling fitness series: P90X®. In 2019, Tony created his very own health and wellness platform, Power Nation Fitness where his Power of 4 by Tony Horton® workouts are gaining just as much, if not more, popularity than his past programs. Tony's newest PowerSync 60™ program is yet another revolution in the fitness industry. The program teaches men and women how to exercise with their hormones, rather than against them. Women who have long been frustrated for not achieving the results they want even while working out daily and eating well, are already seeing results with this program, in less time with less effort. Tony is also a world-class motivational speaker and the author of top-selling books "Bring It", Crush It!" and his latest motivational book, "The Big Picture; 11 Laws that will change your life." He has appeared on countless TV programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. He embodies the idea of active aging — which means you can stay adventurous, active, and energized for as long as you want, with the right support. That's why he's carefully designed his own skin and hair care line called, TH Care along with his own supplement line, Power Life.Tony believes that real and lasting change can happen when we commit to health as a lifestyle. Exercise, whole foods, and the right mindset are the formula for a vibrant, productive, and full life for anyone who focuses on being the best they can be.https://www.tonyhortonlife.com/