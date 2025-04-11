Christine Dickson Revisited: Communication
Christine Dickson is back to share the next chapter of her unbelievable story of transformation. Over decades, she rose above poverty, abuse, and fear to create a life of strength, clarity, and purpose. Through the power of clear communication and strong boundaries, she went from merely surviving to truly thriving—and now she’s here to help others do the same.Christine Dickson is an international speaker, mentor, and transformational guide who has spent over a decade helping people break free from toxic relationships and reclaim their power. Through her signature Path to Freedom Method, Christine empowers clients to rise stronger, build unshakable confidence, and step into a life of purpose and potential. Her holistic approach—combining one-on-one work, group coaching, and transformational retreats—creates powerful shifts through deep inner work and real-world breakthroughs.With two decades of lived and professional experience, Christine has guided hundreds of individuals out of cycles of addiction, abuse, and generational trauma. She’s known for walking beside her clients through life-changing transitions, offering fierce compassion and 24/7 support when needed. Her clients describe her as an anchor—helping them break patterns, set boundaries, and reconnect with their children, calling, and confidence.Christine’s passion is deeply personal. Having overcome her own history of codependence, toxic relationships, and almost losing her life, she’s spent the last 20 years rewriting her story—and now helps others do the same. Whether she’s hosting retreats, mentoring clients, or tending to her ranch and animals, Christine is living proof that it’s never too late to choose freedom.https://www.onthepathcoaching.net/https://courses.warwickschiller.com/Support the showCan't get enough of the Journey On Podcast & it's guests? Here are two more ways to engage with them. Find exclusive educational content from previous podcast guests which include webinars, course and more: https://courses.warwickschillercom If you want to meet your favorite podcast guest in person, you can attend our annual Journey On Podcast Summit either in person or via live stream: https://summit.warwickschiller.com Become a Patreon Member today! Get access to podcast bonus segments, ask questions to podcast guests, and even suggest future podcast guests while supporting Warwick: https://www.patreon.com/journeyonpodcastWarwick has over 900 Online Training Videos that are designed to create a relaxed, connected, and skilled equine partner. Start your horse training journey today!https://videos.warwickschiller.com/Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WarwickschillerfanpageWatch hundreds of free Youtube Videos: https://www.youtube.com/warwickschillerFollow us on Instagram: @warwickschiller