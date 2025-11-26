Freedom, Faith, and Funny Business: Rob Schneider and Joe Polish on Courage, Culture, and the Fight for Truth
Comedian and actor Rob Schneider joins Joe Polish for a wide-ranging conversation about culture, free speech, faith, media, academia, and how entertainment shapes the future. Here's a glance at what you'll discover in this episode: How a Filipino war survivor's courage shaped a comedian's worldview, and the lessons her son carried from surviving hunger to surviving Hollywood. The insight Gabor Maté gave Rob about generational trauma, and how it changed the way he sees his own drive, fear, and creativity. What Rob's mother taught him about gratitude, resilience, and why America's opportunities should never be taken for granted. Why Rob believes the greatest threat to Western civilization isn't comedy censorship or politics...it's the slow erosion of truth and courage. The inside story of how standing up for freedom cost Rob his career in Hollywood, and why he says it was the best thing that ever happened to him. The mission behind Friendly Fire Studios and how Rob plans to rebuild culture from the inside out with entertainment that's pro-America, pro-family, and pro-freedom. Why Rob says the next cultural revolution will start not in Washington but in entertainment, and how comedy can once again become a catalyst for truth. The moment Rob realized that courage, not consensus, defines leadership, and what every entrepreneur can learn from it. How faith reshaped Rob's perspective on pain, purpose, and what it really means to hand your life over to God. Why Rob is turning away from Hollywood echo chambers to focus on telling stories that educate, uplift, and protect the next generation. The vision behind Rob's You Can Do It Foundation and how he's building new partnerships to fund films, improve education, and restore belief in the American Dream.