Joe Polish
Business
  • Freedom, Faith, and Funny Business: Rob Schneider and Joe Polish on Courage, Culture, and the Fight for Truth
    Comedian and actor Rob Schneider joins Joe Polish for a wide-ranging conversation about culture, free speech, faith, media, academia, and how entertainment shapes the future.  Here's a glance at what you'll discover in this episode: How a Filipino war survivor's courage shaped a comedian's worldview, and the lessons her son carried from surviving hunger to surviving Hollywood.  The insight Gabor Maté gave Rob about generational trauma, and how it changed the way he sees his own drive, fear, and creativity.  What Rob's mother taught him about gratitude, resilience, and why America's opportunities should never be taken for granted.  Why Rob believes the greatest threat to Western civilization isn't comedy censorship or politics...it's the slow erosion of truth and courage.  The inside story of how standing up for freedom cost Rob his career in Hollywood, and why he says it was the best thing that ever happened to him.  The mission behind Friendly Fire Studios and how Rob plans to rebuild culture from the inside out with entertainment that's pro-America, pro-family, and pro-freedom.  Why Rob says the next cultural revolution will start not in Washington but in entertainment, and how comedy can once again become a catalyst for truth.  The moment Rob realized that courage, not consensus, defines leadership, and what every entrepreneur can learn from it.  How faith reshaped Rob's perspective on pain, purpose, and what it really means to hand your life over to God.  Why Rob is turning away from Hollywood echo chambers to focus on telling stories that educate, uplift, and protect the next generation.  The vision behind Rob's You Can Do It Foundation and how he's building new partnerships to fund films, improve education, and restore belief in the American Dream. If you'd like to join world-renowned Entrepreneurs at the next Genius Network® Event – then apply today for your invitation to attend at https://geniusnetwork.com.
    --------  
    1:09:37
  • Driven and at Peace Featuring Gino Wickman and Joe Polish on the Real Journey of an Entrepreneur
    Entrepreneurial legend Gino Wickman joins Joe Polish for a deeply honest conversation about success, awakening, and the real meaning of freedom. Discover the five stages every Entrepreneur must climb, the trap of scaling too soon, and why peace—not hustle—is the ultimate advantage. Here's a glance at what you'll discover in this episode: The 5 Stages Every Entrepreneur Must Climb (and Why Most Get Stuck on the Wrong One): Gino shares the "five pieces of content" that map the Entrepreneur's life... from their first leap to finally finding peace. The 6 Essential Traits of a True Entrepreneur: Why Gino says only 3–4% of people are actually wired for entrepreneurship — and how to tell if you really are (or if you're forcing a life that isn't yours). The Real Definition of Freedom: Why systems and structure don't restrict Entrepreneurs... they create freedom. (And how Gino's EOS framework frees founders from chaos.) The Hidden Trap of Scaling: What happens when you "scale" something that isn't ready — and how to tell if you've "nailed it" before you "scale it." The "Soul Ping" That Changes Everything: Gino reveals the moment when even driven high-achievers get "pinged" by their soul — and how that awakening reshapes everything you chase, build, and value. Love vs. Fear: Why every decision you make comes from one of these two energies — and how to instantly recognize when fear is running the show. Inside Out vs. Outside In: The mindset shift that multiplies your drive, energy, and fulfillment without burning you out. Why Entrepreneurs Are Addicted to the Climb: The psychology of drive, trauma, and obsession — and how to transform that same energy into calm, purpose, and creativity. The Synchronicity Pocket: Gino's formula for slowing down just enough to see everything clearly and operate from peace — without losing your edge. Hiring, Firing, and the "Right People, Right Seat" Formula: The single most practical system for building teams that actually work — and what weak managers must do first. How to Know When You Deserve the Life You Built: Gino's advice to every entrepreneur who's succeeded on paper but still doesn't feel worthy of their own success. The Shocking Realization Gino Had After Reaching the Top: What it means for every driven Entrepreneur chasing success. If you'd like to join world-renowned Entrepreneurs at the next Genius Network® Event – then apply today for your invitation to attend at https://geniusnetwork.com.
    --------  
    2:02:56
  • Unscripted: Finding Humor, Grace, and Freedom When Life Goes Off Script with Cheryl Hines and Joe Polish
    Emmy-nominated actress and author Cheryl Hines joins Joe Polish to share how living Unscripted—in Hollywood, marriage, and life—taught her to trust her instincts, stay grounded under pressure, and find humor in uncertainty. How growing up with nothing gave Cheryl Hines the fearless mindset that launched her from a Florida lunch line to Hollywood. What it was like to stand beside Bobby Kennedy as he met Donald Trump days after an assassination attempt, and how that moment changed her view of power, presence, and perspective. What writing her life story taught her about saying yes to uncertainty before she felt ready. Why the safest path can be the most dangerous one, and how real freedom begins the moment you stop trying to protect yourself. How the improv rules that made Curb Your Enthusiasm a hit became her framework for living with courage, humor, and connection. WATCH: Unscripted: Cheryl Hines on Finding Humor, Grace, and Freedom When Life Goes Off Script What really happens when Hollywood meets politics, and how Cheryl learned to hold her center when the noise got personal. The unseen discipline that keeps her calm, centered, and funny no matter how chaotic life gets. What Cheryl says life with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taught her about strength, loyalty, and keeping your humor when the whole world is watching. The realization grief gave her about love, and why she believes loss isn't an ending but a way to keep love alive. The belief that now guides Cheryl through chaos and change, and why the best parts of life begin when the script falls apart. If you'd like to join world-renowned Entrepreneurs at the next Genius Network® Event – then apply today for your invitation to attend at https://geniusnetwork.com.
    --------  
    57:10
  • How Art, Mistakes, and Letting Go Create Real Magic in Your Life and Business Featuring Ray Villafane and Joe Polish
    Joe Polish and artist Ray Villafane explore how play, failure, and curiosity fuel creativity and flow—in both art and Entrepreneurship. Here's a glance at what you'll discover in this episode: How fear of making a mistake kills originality—and Ray's simple fix that puts you back into learning mode fast. Play Beats Perfection: Why the right "playful state" removes pressure, invites risk, and produces work you could never plan for. The mindset Ray uses to turn random materials into living characters—and how Entrepreneurs can use the same approach to spot opportunities. The surprising reason art that disappears can be more satisfying than a permanent piece on your shelf. WATCH: How Art, Mistakes, and Letting Go Create Real Magic in Your Life and Business (Featuring Ray Villafane) Stop Waiting for Better Ingredients: The counterintuitive advantage of "poor" materials, and how constraints force better ideas. Ray's take on people who "steal," why he shares openly, and what scarcity thinking reveals about your creative power. Flow Without Resistance: What it feels like to work for seven hours on a rock balance, let go, fail, and start again with a smile. Nature as Co-Author: The hide-and-seek game Ray plays with sticks, vines, and weathered junk to blur the line between real and imagined. How play, joy, and childlike wonder recharge your brain—and why Entrepreneurs who forget fun also tend to lose their edge. If you'd like to join world-renowned Entrepreneurs at the next Genius Network® Event – then apply today for your invitation to attend at https://geniusnetwork.com.
    --------  
    37:11
  • The Future of Fertility and What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn from It with Dr. Steven Palter and Joe Polish
    Joe Polish talks with world-renowned fertility expert Dr. Steven Palter about the real causes of infertility and how lifestyle, toxins, and modern medicine impact reproductive health. Here's a glance at what you'll discover in this episode: Why Dr. Palter believes infertility rates are exploding...and...how the same forces driving diabetes and obesity are fueling the crisis. The overlooked risks Dr. Palter sees with testosterone therapy and Ozempic, and why more people should be asking hard questions before jumping in. Stories of couples who found hope again with Dr. Palter (even after a decade of trying) and how he sometimes helps without the big-ticket procedures. Why convenience is killing connection, and how the same forces disrupting relationships are also driving infertility. The exact method Dr. Palter used to go from "angry at misinformation" to one of the most-watched doctors in the world (and how you can apply it). MAFO: "Make America Fertile Again" and why the fertility fight isn't separate from the battles against obesity, diabetes, and even addiction. If you'd like to join world-renowned Entrepreneurs at the next Genius Network® Event – then apply today for your invitation to attend at https://geniusnetwork.com.
    --------  
    55:47

About The Joe Polish Show

Joe Polish's journey from overcoming personal challenges to founding Genius Network®, one of the world's most influential groups for entrepreneurs, is nothing short of inspiring. His expertise has empowered thousands of businesses, generating hundreds of millions in revenue for his clients. Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Joe is a passionate philanthropist. Through initiatives like Genius Recovery, he strives to change the global conversation around addiction, promoting compassion and effective treatment. As the host of top-ranked podcasts such as I Love Marketing, 10xTalk, and Genius Network, Joe continues to share invaluable wisdom with audiences worldwide. These are the most important conversations Joe has ever had.
Business

