How to Double Your Energy and Focus with Tanessa Shears
Do you ever struggle with brain fog? Brain fog can lead to forgetfulness, fatigue, and a lack of productivity, which can be detrimental to entrepreneurs. What causes brain fog, you ask?In this episode, Tanessa Shears, Health Consultant for high-achieving entrepreneurs, explains that brain fog is caused by insulin levels, hormone imbalances, and blood sugar stability, which can all be affected by ineffective or inadequate sleep. And let’s be honest, as entrepreneurs, it’s easy to work late nights and to compromise sleep for extra hustle time or to finally get in some “me time.”How do we improve sleep?Tanessa graciously gives us actionable tips in this episode, including monitoring light intake, considering the timing of meals, and identifying if the activities before bed are promoting restful sleep.Tanessa also suggests strategies that will help you feel energized in the morning and kickstart your circadian rhythm (hint: she suggests taking a cold shower… !!) What is the circadian rhythm? The circadian rhythm is the physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle. These natural processes respond primarily to light and dark and affect most living things, including animals, plants, and microbes. When you're more aligned with your circadian rhythm, you can identify which parts of the day you’re going to be the most productive and alert and can plan your day for success.Tanessa also helps us identify when we should be scheduling extra rest time and giving ourselves grace for staying in bed longer. If you’re ready to feel better AND get more done, click play to hear more about…[00:02:41] The explanation of brain fog and how it impacts an entrepreneur's productivity and creativity.[00:06:50] How overcoming brain fog led to financial independence for Tanessa and the ability to pursue other passions.[00:09:19] The importance of sleep as the foundation of health and how it affects an entrepreneur's productivity, mood, and overall health.[00:13:24] How circadian rhythm affects the body's 24-hour clock and tips on how to optimize it.[00:07:52] How brain fog can impact an entrepreneur's productivity and creativity. [00:15:33] How monitoring lighting and eating habits can improve sleep quality.[00:20:49] How the belief that less sleep equals more productivity and the need for “me time” can hinder personal and professional breakthroughs.[00:23:53] The importance of identifying activities that give peace, joy, and refreshment and how to incorporate them into daily routines.[00:25:43] Strategies for protecting the sleep you are getting including using light exposure in the morning and getting outside for at least ten minutes.[00:30:11] Two ways to increase body temperature in the morning: moving your body and taking a cold shower, both of which can help you feel more alert, energized, and focused.[00:36:29] The importance of distinguishing between excuses and self-care when it comes to skipping workouts and proactively scheduling rest time to avoid feeling guilty or not good enough.More about Tanessa: Tanessa Shears is an experienced health consultant who specializes in helping high-achieving entrepreneurs completely overhaul their health so they can achieve massive breakthroughs in their personal and professional lives. She rolls up her sleeves and gets elbows deep with her clients as she guides them to work through all of it, piece by piece. For complete show notes, visit: http://jasminestar.com/podcast/episode353