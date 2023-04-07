Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Jasmine Star Show is a conversational business podcast that explores what it really means to turn your passion into profits. Law school dropout turned world...
The Jasmine Star Show is a conversational business podcast that explores what it really means to turn your passion into profits. Law school dropout turned world...
  • Embracing Uncomfortable Action to Build a Profitable Business with Craig Siegel from the CLS Experience
    Do you ever struggle to find joy in the entrepreneurial journey? In this episode (that originally aired on The CLS Experience with Craig Siegel), we didn’t shy away from the hard stuff. Craig and I discussed perfectionism, taking uncomfortable action, practicing self-forgiveness, and navigating tough conversations, which are all inevitable in the entrepreneurial journey (or any journey worth embarking on).As you may know, in 2020, I became a mother and adopted my baby girl, Luna. One of my biggest regrets was being impatient, not trusting the journey, and not having faith that the perfect baby girl was waiting for me. What was the lesson here?You must trust (and find joy) in the journey in order to stay resilient, knowing that every step forward, no matter how challenging, brings you closer to your success and fulfillment.You can spend your life thinking that something isn’t even a possibility. But the truth is, everything is figureoutable, and it was believing that the impossible was possible that changed my life. How did it change my life, you ask?When I began to believe that anything was possible, I allowed myself to take messy (and sometimes scrappy) action. I spent countless hours on YouTube and Google to get to where I am today in business. (I basically got my MBA from Google University.) But I must say, entrepreneurship is the school of hard knocks. The lessons, successes, and results come from taking ACTION. With action come many mistakes and failures, but a failure is only a failure if you don’t learn from it (this is where forgiveness comes in).Craig and I also discussed how we extend grace as we handle negative conversations on social media and navigate tough conversations in business. Click play to hear all of this and: [00:04:21] The importance of uncomfortable action for personal growth and success[00:13:54] My three-part framework for handling negative comments on the internet[00:26:23] My experience with the adoption process and how it helped me reframe rejection as redirection.[00:41:24] Why lack of qualifications shouldn’t stop you from pursuing your dreams.[00:49:01] My company's induction program and how it includes check-ins at 30, 60, and 90 days to assess the progress and fit of new hires.[00:50:33] How to reframe tough conversations as just regular conversations and the importance of having them.[00:51:18] Exploring the concept of the story we tell ourselves and how it can affect our relationships and communication.More about Craig Siegel: Craig has dedicated himself to personal growth and transformation by revamping his mindset. He now helps others manufacture BIG breakthroughs of their own. His mission is to elevate your state and get you on absolute FIRE for life! On his podcast The CLS Experience, you’ll hear from people who overcame struggles on their journey to achieving massive success in different facets of life. You can connect with Craig on Instagram at @craigsiegel_cls or check out his YouTube channel, Craig Siegel. For complete show notes, visit: http://jasminestar.com/podcast/episode355
    7/18/2023
    53:36
  • Three Ways to Remove Comparison and Become Unstoppable
    Have you ever thought: “I just don’t understand why I’m not where I want to be in business yet.”“Why is it taking so long for me to achieve my goals?”“Everything seems to be so much easier and quicker for others.”If so, I got you. In this episode, you’ll hear three mindset shifts that you can make TODAY that will help you get out of this comparison and lack mindset and into a state of joy, abundance, and gratitude. In fact, when you begin to practice these mindset shifts, you’ll discover an increased inner resilience and a renewed ability to stay focused and take aligned action toward your goals.After you listen to this episode, tag me on stories @jasminestar and share what you are grateful for - I’d love to know!Press play to hear all of this and more about:[00:02:26] My childhood neighbor Lupita Guzman, who found joy in receiving hand-me-down roller skates without comparing her gifts to others.[00:03:35] The negative effects of comparison on social media and my personal experience of comparison during Memorial Day Weekend.[00:08:39] The Gap and the Gain: the mindset shift of moving from the gap (measuring progress against an ideal) to the gain (measuring progress against previous selves) and the psychological benefits of living in the gain.[00:10:38] How to shift from focusing on what we lack to appreciating what we have.[00:11:49] How we increase resilience by practicing gratitude and how gratitude strengthens and improves mental clarity, focus, and self-belief.[00:14:10] How expressing gratitude enhances relationships, improves communication, and attracts what we want in life.For complete show notes, visit: http://jasminestar.com/podcast/episode354Shout out to Dr. Benjamin Hardy and Dan Sullivan for explaining this concept in the book called, The Gap and The Gain.
    7/11/2023
    21:36
  • How to Double Your Energy and Focus with Tanessa Shears
    Do you ever struggle with brain fog? Brain fog can lead to forgetfulness, fatigue, and a lack of productivity, which can be detrimental to entrepreneurs. What causes brain fog, you ask?In this episode, Tanessa Shears, Health Consultant for high-achieving entrepreneurs, explains that brain fog is caused by insulin levels, hormone imbalances, and blood sugar stability, which can all be affected by ineffective or inadequate sleep. And let’s be honest, as entrepreneurs, it’s easy to work late nights and to compromise sleep for extra hustle time or to finally get in some “me time.”How do we improve sleep?Tanessa graciously gives us actionable tips in this episode, including monitoring light intake, considering the timing of meals, and identifying if the activities before bed are promoting restful sleep.Tanessa also suggests strategies that will help you feel energized in the morning and kickstart your circadian rhythm (hint: she suggests taking a cold shower… !!) What is the circadian rhythm? The circadian rhythm is the physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle. These natural processes respond primarily to light and dark and affect most living things, including animals, plants, and microbes. When you're more aligned with your circadian rhythm, you can identify which parts of the day you’re going to be the most productive and alert and can plan your day for success.Tanessa also helps us identify when we should be scheduling extra rest time and giving ourselves grace for staying in bed longer. If you’re ready to feel better AND get more done, click play to hear more about…[00:02:41] The explanation of brain fog and how it impacts an entrepreneur's productivity and creativity.[00:06:50] How overcoming brain fog led to financial independence for Tanessa and the ability to pursue other passions.[00:09:19] The importance of sleep as the foundation of health and how it affects an entrepreneur's productivity, mood, and overall health.[00:13:24] How circadian rhythm affects the body's 24-hour clock and tips on how to optimize it.[00:07:52] How brain fog can impact an entrepreneur's productivity and creativity. [00:15:33] How monitoring lighting and eating habits can improve sleep quality.[00:20:49] How the belief that less sleep equals more productivity and the need for “me time” can hinder personal and professional breakthroughs.[00:23:53] The importance of identifying activities that give peace, joy, and refreshment and how to incorporate them into daily routines.[00:25:43] Strategies for protecting the sleep you are getting including using light exposure in the morning and getting outside for at least ten minutes.[00:30:11] Two ways to increase body temperature in the morning: moving your body and taking a cold shower, both of which can help you feel more alert, energized, and focused.[00:36:29] The importance of distinguishing between excuses and self-care when it comes to skipping workouts and proactively scheduling rest time to avoid feeling guilty or not good enough.More about Tanessa: Tanessa Shears is an experienced health consultant who specializes in helping high-achieving entrepreneurs completely overhaul their health so they can achieve massive breakthroughs in their personal and professional lives. She rolls up her sleeves and gets elbows deep with her clients as she guides them to work through all of it, piece by piece. For complete show notes, visit: http://jasminestar.com/podcast/episode353
    7/4/2023
    39:19
  • I Learned How to Race a Rally Car: Here’s What It Taught Me About Business
    Have you ever been around someone (or a group of people) who made you want to be better?You know, the ones who push you, support you, and never let you slack off? The ones who constantly remind you to get uncomfortable and GROW? I’ve experienced this a few different times this year.One of my most recent experiences was learning how to drive a rally car in Texas.And this is how it went… I was planning on attending a retreat for an incredible mastermind community for CEOs and founders called Hampton. Inside of the Hampton slack chat, where we all communicated, I saw a rally car driving invitation inside…and well, I accepted.I had no idea what a rally car even was (I mean, ya girl had to google it), but I knew I needed to say yes. I said yes because of the people I would meet and the fact that it would be a really uncomfortable experience. When I arrived at the rally car race track, I learned that the rally car was a stickshift, which I did not know how to drive. (What’s a good lesson without a little setback, am I right) So, the instructor had to teach me how to drive a stick before the actual rally car lesson.It was pouring rain, and the windows were completely foggy inside. (You can probably see how difficult this was, right?) And I just kept on reminding myself that I WANTED to be uncomfortable.But I was so embarrassed. I just kept telling the instructor how sorry I was, and even though he was so patient, I am sure he had nightmares about teaching me. But at some point during the lesson, I started listening to his rally car advice differently, and I found myself applying it to business.I think sometimes the best way to learn in your industry is to learn outside of your industry. Would you agree?  Press play now to hear more about:[00:00:13] My word of the year, "rebirth," and how it has manifested in different areas of my life.[00:02:12] My experience with Hampton, a community for CEOs and founders [00:06:40] Stepping out of my comfort zone and normalizing failure and adventure for my daughter, Luna.[00:7:10] Why I asked JD if Luna could come to the rally car race with us[00:08:28] Why it’s important to normalize failure and vulnerability in business and what we did during our “F-Up Night” [00:13:51] Three business lessons I learned from rally car racingFor full show notes, visit jasminestar.com/podcast/episode352 
    6/27/2023
    19:07
  • How to Know if You Need a “Force Multiplier” and the Steps to Hiring One with Adam Hergenrother and Hallie Warner
    Have you heard of a Force Multiplier?A Force Multiplier serves as the behind-the-scenes, right-hand person to the CEO or founder of an organization. This term was coined by Adam Hergenrother (CEO and Founder) and Hallie Warner (Chief of Staff) with Adam Hergenrother Companies, who have been working together for over 12 years. The Founder and the Force Multiplier is a concept that started with a blog that later became a book, then a movement, and now an organization.But Adam didn’t hire Hallie to become a Force Multiplier. He hired her to be a Marketing Assistant, and after about 3 months of working together, he realized that she would become his Executive Assistant (it took 6 or 7 Executive Assistants before finding her!). Now, Hallie serves as the Chief of Staff, and Adam considers her his Business Partner.In this episode, Adam explains the three most important things a Founder must do: cast a vision, provide clarity and direction, and make quality decisions every day.But if the Founder is unclear on what the vision is and struggles to provide clarity and direction to others, making good decisions becomes much more difficult, and too much time is spent making decisions on 80% of the things that don’t matter.I had to pause Adam here: Why 80%? Where did that number come from?He referenced the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80/20 Rule): 80% of X is caused by 20% of Y. (Here is an example: 80% of results come from 20% of actions.)These 80% of decisions can be handed off to someone who has the ability to think like an entrepreneur, while the CEO or founder focuses on the 20% of decisions that move the needle forward.Basically, Force Multipliers and CEOs are like Batman and Robin. And what’s really cool? The CEO/founder isn’t Batman. Intrigued? Wanna know more about Force Multipliers, how to find them, and the hiring process? Gotcha covered! Click play now to hear:[00:01:05] The role of a Chief of Staff as a force multiplier and business partner to the CEO or founder.[00:03:27] How Hallie helped Adam with a morale issue in their organization by taking his thoughts and triangulating with other leaders to come up with a plan.[00:04:51] Adam explains that the three most important things a leader must do are to cast a vision, provide clarity and direction, and make quality decisions every day.[00:09:14] How The Pareto Principle applies to decision-making, and Adam’s advice to leaders to focus on the 20% of decisions that matter instead of getting caught up in the 80% that don’t matter.[00:11:51] How to know if you need a Force Multiplier and (if so) what the hiring process looks like.[00:21:53] How to know when it's time to make the initial hire of a Force Multiplier.[00:24:17] What to do if you don't have the funds to pay for a Force Multiplier and the first steps in crafting a job description to attract the right candidate. For complete show notes, visit: http://jasminestar.com/podcast/episode351Are you a force multiplier or do you know someone  who is? I'm hiring! Check out this link or send it to your friends! https://jasminestar.com/projectmanager
    6/20/2023
    44:41

About The Jasmine Star Show

The Jasmine Star Show is a conversational business podcast that explores what it really means to turn your passion into profits. Law school dropout turned world-renowned photographer and expert business strategist, host Jasmine Star delivers her best business advice every week with a mixture of inspiration, wittiness, and a kick in the pants. On The Jasmine Star Show, you can expect raw business coaching sessions, honest conversations with industry peers, and most importantly: tactical tips and a step-by-step plan to empower entrepreneurs to build a brand, market it on social media, and create a life they love.
