We’re starting the show with none other than Jane Austen’s most famous novel, and perhaps the most famous love story ever told apart from Romeo and Juliet. This is Pride and Prejudice.

We meet Charles Bingley, Mrs. Bennet sees this as an opportunity for one of her 5 daughters to marry well and insists Mr. Bennet arrange a meeting. He dismisses them, but secretly meets with Bingley and the women are ecstatic. Mr Bingley visits, and the Bennets invite him to dinner. He is called away to London, returns to Netherfield Park with his sisters, brother-in-law and friend, Darcy. They attend a ball in Meryton, where Jane dances with Bingley. Darcy offends Jane's sister, Elizabeth, when he is overheard saying she is "tolerable but not handsome enough to tempt me."

About The Jane Austen Podcast with Alison Larkin

While fashions change and technology evolves, there are just some things about being human that transcend time. And the persistence of those human experiences is why anyone can find themselves in the timeless, romantic, and funny novels of Jane Austen. The Jane Austen Podcast with Alison Larkin brings a fresh voice to these classic stories. Hosted by writer and comedian Alison Larkin, each season will present an Austen novel with her award-winning narration and feature chats with actors, writers, and other fascinating people who have one thing in common: a passionate love for Jane Austen. Whether you’re a die-hard Austen fan or you have yet to be introduced, you’ll find something delightful – and relatable – at every turn. We are currently airing Pride and Prejudice. Elizabeth Bennet is not interested in marrying only for money, to the distress of her poor mother’s nerves, and Mr. Darcy is a man in possession of a good fortune and certain opinions about what constitutes an accomplished woman. Though seemingly at odds due to their (you guessed it) pride and prejudice, the complicated and slow burn romance of one of Jane Austen’s most recognized novels is not to be missed. Stay tuned for Emma, Sense and Sensibility, Northanger Abbey, Mansfield Park, and Persuasion! “Alison Larkin is a comic writer and performer and she approaches Austen as a satirist…she has genuine theatrical skill…sustained comic creations. The voice reveals all.” – The New Yorker “Listeners will be captivated from the first sentence” – AudioFile Magazine The Jane Austen Podcast with Alison Larkin is presented by Realm. Listen away.