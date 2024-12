Episode 3 | Brian Wood MC -FORMER BRITISH ARMY

*content warning. This episode contains discussions and vivid stories on activities of war that some may find disturbing or distressing. Today's Guest is the jaw dropping Brian Wood MC. In this episode Brian shares the brutal challenges in his life that have helped shape him alongside how he manages his recipe for personal resilience. Brian shares his own life altering experience of going to war, the realities faced by our own forces on a daily basis and his own advice for creating a powerful, trustful team for collective success. Leading with honesty, trust and vulnerability while remaining truthful to the process.