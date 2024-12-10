Episode 6 | Johnny Nelson - FORMER BOXING WORLD CHAMPION
Join Scott and Serena on "The Human Powered Podcast," a riveting podcast that delves deep into the heart of personal growth and resilience in today's complex world. Every episode, our charismatic hosts sit down with extraordinary individuals from all walks of life to uncover the raw, unfiltered stories that shaped them. These inspiring narratives are more than just tales of triumph and adversity; they are powerful lessons in human perseverance.This episode is kindly sponsored by AMD Ryzen. Today's Guest is the transformational former Boxing world champion Johnny Nelson. In this episode Johnny shares the challenges in his life that have helped shape him alongside how he manages his recipe for personal resilience. Johnny also shares what tools and strategies he uses on a daily basis to mange his well-being, performance and tips for our listeners on becoming your best self, no matter what you are facing. How can we take our life lessons to support those around us? Johnny shares his approach in enabling others to achieve their own personal success. Please leave a rating and review to support our pledge in #unlockinghumanpotential For more information go to www.humanisesolutions.comIf you want to get in touch here's how;EMAIL: [email protected]: @humanisesolutionsX: @HumaniseSolsYouTube: @HumanPoweredPodcastLinkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/humanise-solutionsSales, advertising and general enquiries: [email protected]
--------
44:13
Episode 5 | Jo Vann - BRITISH ARMY AND FORMER ENGLAND ROSES NETBALLER
Join Scott and Serena on "The Human Powered Podcast," a riveting podcast that delves deep into the heart of personal growth and resilience in today's complex world. Every episode, our charismatic hosts sit down with extraordinary individuals from all walks of life to uncover the raw, unfiltered stories that shaped them. These inspiring narratives are more than just tales of triumph and adversity; they are powerful lessons in human perseverance.Our first episode is kindly sponsored by Microsoft Surface for Business . Today's Guest is the impressive Jo Vann from the British Army. In this episode Jo shares the challenges in his life that have helped shape her alongside how she manages his recipe for personal resilience. Jo also shares what tools and strategies she uses on a daily basis to mange her well-being, performance and tips for our listeners on becoming your best self, no matter what you are facing. Also, how can you navigate your personal development and progression within a male dominated environment. Please leave a rating and review to support our pledge in #unlockinghumanpotential For more information go to www.humanisesolutions.comIf you want to get in touch here's how;EMAIL: [email protected]: @humanisesolutionsX: @HumaniseSolsYouTube: @HumanPoweredPodcastLinkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/humanise-solutionsSales, advertising and general enquiries: [email protected]
--------
39:13
Episode 4 | Jo Parsons - RESIDENT DIRECTOR, LES MISERABLES
Join Scott and Serena on "The Human Powered Podcast," a riveting podcast that delves deep into the heart of personal growth and resilience in today's complex world. Every episode, our charismatic hosts sit down with extraordinary individuals from all walks of life to uncover the raw, unfiltered stories that shaped them. These inspiring narratives are more than just tales of triumph and adversity; they are powerful lessons in human perseverance.Our first episode is kindly sponsored by Dell. Today's Guest is the Resident Director of Les Miserables, Jo Parsons. In this episode Jo shares the challenges in his life that have helped shape him alongside how he manages his recipe for personal resilience. Jo also shares what tools and strategies he uses on a daily basis to mange his well-being, performance and tips for our listeners on becoming your best self, no matter what you are facing. How do you manage a number of people to perform at their best through vulnerability and understanding? Jo has you covered!Please leave a rating and review to support our pledge in #unlockinghumanpotential For more information go to www.humanisesolutions.comIf you want to get in touch here's how;EMAIL: [email protected]: @humanisesolutionsX: @HumaniseSolsYouTube: @HumanPoweredPodcastLinkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/humanise-solutionsSales, advertising and general enquiries: [email protected]
--------
50:34
Episode 3 | Brian Wood MC -FORMER BRITISH ARMY
*content warning. This episode contains discussions and vivid stories on activities of war that some may find disturbing or distressing.This episode of the Human Powered Podcast is proudly sponsored by Exertis UK. Join Scott and Serena on "The Human Powered Podcast," a riveting podcast that delves deep into the heart of personal growth and resilience in today's complex world. Every episode, our charismatic hosts sit down with extraordinary individuals from all walks of life to uncover the raw, unfiltered stories that shaped them. These inspiring narratives are more than just tales of triumph and adversity; they are powerful lessons in human perseverance.Today's Guest is the jaw dropping Brian Wood MC. In this episode Brian shares the brutal challenges in his life that have helped shape him alongside how he manages his recipe for personal resilience. Brian shares his own life altering experience of going to war, the realities faced by our own forces on a daily basis and his own advice for creating a powerful, trustful team for collective success. Leading with honesty, trust and vulnerability while remaining truthful to the process.Please leave a rating and review to support our pledge in #unlockinghumanpotential For more information go to www.humanisesolutions.comIf you want to get in touch here's how;EMAIL: [email protected]: @humanisesolutionsX: @HumaniseSolsYouTube: @HumanPoweredPodcastLinkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/humanise-solutionsSales, advertising and general enquiries: [email protected]. To talk about anything that is upsetting you, you can contact Samaritans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can call 116 123 (free from any phone), email [email protected] or visit some branches in person. You can also call the Samaritans Welsh Language Line on 0808 164 0123 (7pm–11pm every day).SANEline. If you're experiencing a mental health problem or supporting someone else, you can call SANEline on 0300 304 7000 (4.30pm–10pm every day).National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK. Offers a supportive listening service to anyone with thoughts of suicide. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK on 0800 689 5652 (6pm to midnight every day).Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). You can call the CALM on 0800 58 58 58 (5pm–midnight every day) if you are struggling and need to talk. Or if you prefer not to speak on the phone, you could try the CALM webchat service.Shout. If you would prefer not to talk but want some mental health support, you could text SHOUT to 85258.
--------
51:18
Episode 2 | Simon Blake OBE, CCMI - MHFA ENGLAND CEO
Join Scott and Serena on "The Human Powered Podcast," a riveting podcast that delves deep into the heart of personal growth and resilience in today's complex world. Every episode, our charismatic hosts sit down with extraordinary individuals from all walks of life to uncover the raw, unfiltered stories that shaped them. These inspiring narratives are more than just tales of triumph and adversity; they are powerful lessons in human perseverance.Our second episode is kindly sponsored by LenovoToday's Guest is the game changing Simon Blake OBE, CCMI. In this episode Simon shares the challenges in his life that have helped shape him alongside how he manages his recipe for personal resilience. Simon delves deep into growing up in Devon as a gay man in the 80's, offers advice and guidance for our listeners who face uncertainty in sharing their sexuality with others framed with societal pressures, his plight to creating better awareness for mental health and a life long commitment towards true diversity in society and the workplace. Simon is truly someone who has so much wisdom for all. His leadership is astounding and a true inspiration. Please leave a rating and review to support our pledge in #unlockinghumanpotential For more information go to www.humanisesolutions.comIf you want to get in touch here's how;EMAIL: [email protected]: @humanisesolutionsX: @HumaniseSolsYouTube: @HumanPoweredPodcastLinkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/humanise-solutionsSales, advertising and general enquiries: [email protected]
Join Scott and Serena on "The Human Powered Podcast," a riveting podcast that delves deep into the heart of personal growth and resilience in today's complex world. Every episode, our charismatic hosts sit down with extraordinary individuals from all walks of life to uncover the raw, unfiltered stories that shaped them. These inspiring narratives are more than just tales of triumph and adversity; they are powerful lessons in human perseverance.
With each guest, "The Human Powered Podcast" explores the intricate tapestry of experiences that define us, offering listeners a treasure trove of insights and strategies for building personal resilience. Scott and Serena’s engaging conversations are designed to empower you to embrace your unique journey, fostering a space where you can be authentically you.
Whether you’re seeking the motivation to overcome your own obstacles or just a dose of heartfelt wisdom to brighten your day, "The Human Powered Podcast" promises a listening experience that is both enriching and transformative.
Here at Humanise Solutions, we’re on a mission to #unlockhumanpotential. Tune in to "The Human Powered Podcast" and be a part of this journey, where every story is an opportunity to learn, grow, and discover the boundless strength within you.