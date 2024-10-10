How do you find, develop, and enjoy deep, rich friendships? Michelle Duggar is joining us to discuss genuine friendship and ways to go about cultivating those relationships that you want to last a lifetime.
--------
56:12
What We Love About Christmas
It’s a Christmas special for you! We have enlisted a few lovely people to chat with us about Christmastime. We’re covering traditions, what makes this time of year special, and a little behind the scenes of what life has looked like at the Vuolo house lately.
--------
48:44
How to Handle Hatred
We are covering a very touchy subject in this episode, something we all have had to deal with. Have you ever struggled with dislike or hatred for someone that you know you should love? Then this episode is one you should tune in to! Here are three quick and easy points on how to deal with the disdain, or even the hatred we can feel towards others.
--------
45:10
You Need a Mentor!
What precisely is mentoring, and what value should it hold in your life? Chuck Vuolo is our guest on this episode to share more about discipleship and the benefits that come from seeking guidance and deep connection within the Church.
--------
46:59
Hope in Poverty: Amor’s Story
We are partnering with Compassion International, to find sponsors for children who are much like Amor who shares her story in this episode. We have a goal of finding new sponsors for at least 100 children with this podcast. You have two options. The first is that right now, you can open up a text and send the word HOLD to 83393. You are going to get a text back with a picture of a child and a link. Click that link and follow the steps to start sponsoring. Or go to http://compassion.com/hopewehold see a bonus video from this episode with more of our conversation, and then you can choose exactly which boy or girl you want to sponsor.
Hi! Welcome to the home for The Hope We Hold Podcast. You are invited to join us! Listen in as we explore how to find new hope, discuss life matters, and share practical and personal encouragement. Hosted by Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, we hope you'll be uplifted, challenged, inspired, and equipped each week as we engage real-life issues from a biblical perspective.