The Hip Pocket #201 - Bill Oakley

It’s finally time for the second season of The Hip Pocket, and to get things rolling, we’ve got a very special guest.BILL OAKLEY was a writer/producer for The Simpsons, eventually showrunning the series for several seasons with his creative partner, Josh Weinstein. They co-created the cult favorite Mission Hill, and more recently, Oakley is the creator and writer of Space: 1969, an original audio comedy for Audible. He’s also become a beloved figure on Instagram for his fast-food reviews, and just celebrated the Seventh Annual Steamie Awards.Bill chose three Hip Pocket movies for us to watch and discuss: the very silly Who’s Minding the Mint?, Norman Lear’s blistering satire Cold Turkey, and the all-star comic avalanche that is It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.Each episode, we pick one film to discuss as a response to the movies our guest chooses, and this week’s response was the 1991 Sylvester Stallone comedy Oscar.Finally, Drew chose to induct Monty Python’s Life of Brian into the Hip Pocket Hall of Fame.If you’d like to support The Hip Pocket at Patreon, you can find us at https://www.patreon.com/c/DrewMcWeeny.If you’d like to find us on BlueSky, you can find us at https://bsky.app/profile/itsthehippocket.bsky.social.The Hip Pocket is hosted by Drew McWeeny and Aundria Parker, and Craig Ceravolo is the show’s bandleader and producer. It is a Formerly Dangerous Production. Get full access to Formerly Dangerous at drewmcweeny.substack.com/subscribe