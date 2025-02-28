BRYAN COGMAN is today’s guest, and he’s showing his sensitive side with his choices. This might be a surprise if you primarily know him from his WGAw-nominatd work on Game Of Thrones as a writer/producer. He was educated at Juliard as an actor, and he’s certainly got a big soft spot in his heart for great performances. He’s also worked on remakes of Sword in the Stone and Zorro for Disney, with the latter in development as a series for Wilmer Valderama.His three Hip Pocket selections were About A Boy, Broadway Danny Rose, and Lost in Translation. Aundria chose The Shape of Things as our response film.Finally, Drew inducted Freebie & The Bean into the Hip Pocket Hall of Fame.If you’d like to support The Hip Pocket at Patreon, you can find us at https://www.patreon.com/c/DrewMcWeeny.If you’d like to find us on BlueSky, you can find us at https://bsky.app/profile/itsthehippocket.bsky.social.The Hip Pocket is hosted by Drew McWeeny and Aundria Parker.Craig Ceravolo is the show’s bandleader and producer. It is a Formerly Dangerous Production. Get full access to Formerly Dangerous at drewmcweeny.substack.com/subscribe
The Hip Pocket #203 - Jason Pargin
JASON PARGIN is today's guest, and he came ready to dig deep! No surprise if you've read his acclaimed novels like John Dies at the End, Zoey Punches the Future in the Dick, or This Book is Full of Spiders, or if you know his work from Cracked.com. He has a massive TikTok following these days and his latest book, I'm Starting To Worry About This Black Box of Doom, feels like an essential text for our turbulent times.His three Hip Pocket selections were American Beauty, Fight Club, and Office Space, and I picked the Alan J. Pakula film Orphans as our response.Finally, Drew inducted The Virgin Suicides into the Hip Pocket Hall of Fame.
The Hip Pocket #202 - Allie Goertz
ALLIE GOERTZ is today's guest, and if don't already know Allie, you're welcome for the introduction. A former editor of Mad magazine, a writer for @Midnight, a songwriter and performer, and an old-school podcaster, Allie has pretty much done it all. I've known her for a long time, and she was one of the first people I wanted to have on to give this format a test run.Her three Hip Pocket picks this week are A Mighty Wind, They Came Together, and Big Night, and Aundria picked Sleeping With Other People as our response.Finally, Drew chose to induct The Thin Man into the Hip Pocket Hall of Fame.
The Hip Pocket #201 - Bill Oakley
It's finally time for the second season of The Hip Pocket, and to get things rolling, we've got a very special guest.BILL OAKLEY was a writer/producer for The Simpsons, eventually showrunning the series for several seasons with his creative partner, Josh Weinstein. They co-created the cult favorite Mission Hill, and more recently, Oakley is the creator and writer of Space: 1969, an original audio comedy for Audible. He's also become a beloved figure on Instagram for his fast-food reviews, and just celebrated the Seventh Annual Steamie Awards.Bill chose three Hip Pocket movies for us to watch and discuss: the very silly Who's Minding the Mint?, Norman Lear's blistering satire Cold Turkey, and the all-star comic avalanche that is It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.Each episode, we pick one film to discuss as a response to the movies our guest chooses, and this week's response was the 1991 Sylvester Stallone comedy Oscar.Finally, Drew chose to induct Monty Python's Life of Brian into the Hip Pocket Hall of Fame.
The Hip Pocket: Warm-Up #10
The first season of The Hip Pocket comes to a close with an episode focused on the films of the 2020s. Aundria, Drew and Craig discuss the haunting Aftersun, the gleefully silly Love & Monsters, and the wild dark comedy Riders of Justice. Get full access to Formerly Dangerous at drewmcweeny.substack.com/subscribe