The High Note with Tauren Wells

Ep 37: From Struggle to Breakthrough with Tauren Wells & Chrissy Metz
How do you keep going when everything seems against you?
In this heartfelt episode of The High Note, Tauren sits down with actress and singer Chrissy Metz to discuss her incredible journey to fame. Chrissy opens up about the struggles she faced while trying to break into Hollywood, including financial hardship and moments of deep doubt. From borrowing money to attend her This is Us audition to navigating the pressures of the industry, Chrissy shares how her faith and perseverance led her to her breakthrough role. This episode is full of powerful encouragement for anyone facing obstacles in their own dreams.
48:47
Ep 36: Walking Through Darkness to Redemption with Tauren Wells & Carl Lentz
How can we find healing in the midst of our most challenging seasons?
In this episode of The High Note, Tauren sits down with Carl Lentz to discuss his incredible journey through pain, growth, and redemption. Carl shares candid insights on his struggles with regret, the impact of past failures, and how he navigated through one of the most public downfalls in church history. They dive deep into the process of rebuilding after brokenness, the power of authenticity, and how God can redeem the darkest moments. This is a powerful conversation about finding peace and purpose, even when life feels like it's falling apart.
43:41
Ep 35: Weaving Your Pain & Purpose Together with Tauren Wells & Levi Lusko
How often do we look for the purpose inside our painful situations?
In this episode on The High Note, Tauren is sitting down with author, podcaster and Pastor of Fresh Life Church, Levi Lusko! This is a powerful conversation where they discuss building legacy, reaching the next generation, the process of grief and how to look for the power inside your pain. You’ll be comforted to see you're not alone in your pain, and how your story isn’t over until it’s good.
In this episode they discuss:10:01 – What is the genesis of movement and what has stood out for Levi this year?21:45 – Was there a moment where Levi had to overcome nerves before speaking or did he always feel made for his calling to preach?29:33 – What was Levi’s mindset going into writing his book on grief? How did he go into a creative outlet after experiencing so much trauma?35:36 – What would Levi say to someone walking through grief right now?37:23 – Levi prays for those walking through grief right now39:42: What is Levi excited about that is coming up for him?
40:03
Ep 34: Integrating Spiritual Discipline and Gift Development with Tauren Wells and Aaron Lindsey
What does spiritual discipline have to do with the development of our giftings?
In this episode of The High Note, Tauren is talking with six-time Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter and pastor, Aaron Lindsey. Together, they discuss the relationship between spiritual discipline and gift development. Get ready to be inspired to follow God’s timing and trust in His process.
1:37 – Has Aaron always had a dedicated space for creating?5:18 – The relationship between spiritual disciplines and gift development8:29 – How did Aaron go from practicing in his basement to producing albums and songs that have been listened to all around the world?13:50 – Tauren’s first encounter with Aaron when he was in the band Royal Tailor17:34 – What motivated Aaron to father new artists in the early stages of their career?20:24 – Tauren and Aaron’s shared belief in providing an entry way for Christians in the church to have developmental experiences in their callings, and how Aaron is implementing that belief in his church that he pastors, Believe LA26:50 – Has Aaron’s new role as a pastor felt more like a transition or an expansion?31:03 – Was there a point in time where Aaron got impatient throughout his career, knowing he had a pastoral calling on his life, but not feeling like it was the right time yet?36:22 – How did Aaron and his wife get on the same page with their callings?41:41 – What about Believe LA is making Aaron excited and proud right now?51:00 – Where can people follow Aaron at?
52:27
Ep 33: Stepping Out of Your Comfort Zone and Into Faith with Tauren Wells and Davide Mutendji
Ever wondered how stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to embracing your true calling?
In this episode of The High Note, Tauren is sitting down with Creative and Worship Pastor for NextGen at Elevation Church, Davide Mutendji. This is a powerful conversation about the power of stepping out of your comfort zone, and stepping into the call of God on your life. You’ll be challenged to evaluate the discomfort that comes with calling - and learn how you can faithfully move forward.
1:21 – Where was David born, what city in South Arica did he live in, and how did he get over to the US?3:26 – Safari life near Johannesburg6:04 – What were the circumstances that led David to the US?9:56 – The discomfort that comes with calling15:51 – How David got from a place of apprenticeship to leadership/pastor at Elevation Church23:19 – David’s transition from Elevation’s campus in Roanoke, Virgina to the Matthews and Ballantyne campuses in North Carolina27:17 – Heart posture in the different seasons we face31:57 – David’s journey in going from the worship leading space to the preaching space35:12 – The importance of staying committed to developing who you are38:50 – Where David’s excellent spirit in encouraging others comes from
Life is a song, and GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award winning artist Tauren Wells is gonna show you how to hit the high notes with your faith. These are real issues, in a real word, about a real God, for real people...and you're REALLY gonna enjoy it. So, come along and get ready to hit The High Note.