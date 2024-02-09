The High Note with Tauren Wells

Ep 33: Stepping Out of Your Comfort Zone and Into Faith with Tauren Wells and Davide Mutendji

Ever wondered how stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to embracing your true calling? In this episode of The High Note, Tauren is sitting down with Creative and Worship Pastor for NextGen at Elevation Church, Davide Mutendji. This is a powerful conversation about the power of stepping out of your comfort zone, and stepping into the call of God on your life. You'll be challenged to evaluate the discomfort that comes with calling - and learn how you can faithfully move forward. 1:21 – Where was David born, what city in South Arica did he live in, and how did he get over to the US?3:26 – Safari life near Johannesburg6:04 – What were the circumstances that led David to the US?9:56 – The discomfort that comes with calling15:51 – How David got from a place of apprenticeship to leadership/pastor at Elevation Church23:19 – David's transition from Elevation's campus in Roanoke, Virgina to the Matthews and Ballantyne campuses in North Carolina27:17 – Heart posture in the different seasons we face31:57 – David's journey in going from the worship leading space to the preaching space35:12 – The importance of staying committed to developing who you are38:50 – Where David's excellent spirit in encouraging others comes from