Start Practicing What You REQUIRE

In this episode, we're talking about showing up for yourself and going after the life you WANT! It comes down to holding yourself accountable, building the confidence to ask for what you deserve, and taking action—whether it's setting boundaries or stepping up to your own standards, the life you REQUIRE is within reach.