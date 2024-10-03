In this episode, we dive into the power of "pouring back into your own cup" with solitude days, unplugging from social media, and practicing mindfulness to reset your nervous system. Light some incense, throw on a face mask, and let’s hit the reset button together!If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!If you are interested in advertising on this podcast or having us a guest on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] request Hailey to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] ME:IG: instagram.com/haileygambaTikTok:@haileygambaYouTube: youtube.com/@haileygamba Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
22:19
Start Practicing What You REQUIRE
In this episode, we're talking about showing up for yourself and going after the life you WANT! It comes down to holding yourself accountable, building the confidence to ask for what you deserve, and taking action—whether it's setting boundaries or stepping up to your own standards, the life you REQUIRE is within reach.
25:03
Your WORDS shape your REALITY!
Today I'm sharing a personal revelation I've had about self perception and the power of the words we use to describe ourselves. Your words shape your reality!
27:05
You are the PRIZE as a Woman
On this episode, I'm reminding you that you deserve to be with someone who appreciates and values you. Don't settle for LESS!
31:09
Do you have these RED FLAGS?
Today, we're looking within and examining a few red flags that can keep us from fostering good relationships. We're diving into combativeness, forgetfulness, self-centeredness and more.
You have made it to The Hail Yes Podcast, an audio experience by Hailey Gamba. I aim to inspire you while also sharing intimate real life advice and stories that show the depths of my experiences and have shaped me into the woman I am today. In 2015 I started my Youtube channel (the year I graduated high school) and have shared my life with you since. What started out as simple self care hacks and tips has now turned into a full on community of vulnerable resilient women who just want to be their best! New episodes EVERY TUESDAY!! IG: @haileygamba @hailyespodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.