About Hail Yes

You have made it to The Hail Yes Podcast, an audio experience by Hailey Gamba. I aim to inspire you while also sharing intimate real life advice and stories that show the depths of my experiences and have shaped me into the woman I am today. In 2015 I started my Youtube channel (the year I graduated high school) and have shared my life with you since. What started out as simple self care hacks and tips has now turned into a full on community of vulnerable resilient women who just want to be their best! New episodes EVERY TUESDAY!! IG: @haileygamba @hailyespodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.