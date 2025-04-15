GTM 142: Why Most B2B Marketing Fails (And How to Fix It) with Udi Ledergor

GTM 142: Why Most B2B Marketing Fails (And How to Fix It) with Udi Ledergor

Udi Ledergor served as CMO during Gong's rise from new SaaS startup to industry dominance. By building a playful, human-centric brand with a lighthearted tone, he captured buyers' attention and dollars and turned them into raving fans. He helped Gong go from zero to hundreds of millions in revenue, while achieving a multi-billion-dollar valuation. His book Courageous Marketing is officially out and you can buy it below in the show notes. Discussed in this Episode:Why Marketing 'Best Practices' are broken for Brands that want to stand out.Marketers need to consider the long game and remember the 95/5 rule.When you should hire for experience versus potential.How to foster a culture of healthy risk-taking with your team.Highlights: 04:09 Udi's inspiration for writing his new book, Courageous Marketing.06:02 The four most common reasons why marketing fails.09:22 What marketers should be looking for when selecting a company to join.13:55 The Problem with 'playing it safe' in B2B marketing.23:07 How to market to both the 5% and the 95% of your buyers.38:13 The Three Team Operating Principles for leading a bold and effective marketing team.