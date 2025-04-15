About The GovAI Podcast

Welcome to The GovAI Podcast - where innovation meets governance. Are we ready for a future where artificial intelligence powers our cities and shapes our communities? Join us as we go beyond buzzwords to unravel the mysteries of AI adoption in the public sector. From groundbreaking success stories to lessons learned from government failures, we explore how technology is redefining what it means to serve and be served. This isn't just about tech - it's about the people behind the policies, the challenges of implementing cutting-edge AI tools, and the untapped potential of a workforce ready to embrace change. If you're eager to peek behind the curtain of government and discover how AI could transform our world, this podcast is your guide to a revolution in the making.