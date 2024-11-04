65. Portraits, Part II

Annabelle in Portrait: Sunflowers (1949) by Jasmine Rushbrooke; Annabelle (1924) by Hugh Connelly; Untitled (year unknown) by unknown artist This two-part episode was written and produced by Nicole Knudsen, with sound design and editing by James Ferrero. In order of appearance, it featured performances by Nicole Knudsen, Robby Angell, Lys Perez, Bukola Ogunmola, Eli Barraza, José Donado, and James Ferrero. The Godfrey Audio Guide is produced on unceded Tongva and Chumash territory. For episode transcripts, ways to support the show, and where to follow us online, please visit our website: thegodfreyaudioguide.com. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices