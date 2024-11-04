Powered by RND
The Godfrey Audio Guide

Nicole Knudsen
The world-famous audio guide for the Annabelle H. Godfrey Historic Estate and Museum. Please do not touch the art. This is for your own safety. New episodes rel...
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 73
  • Send us your questions!
    Nicole and James will be doing a Q&A episode! Please submit your questions via the contact form at https://thegodfreyaudioguide.com/#contact by no later than Friday, January 31st at 11:59 PM Pacific Standard Time. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:31
  • 65. Portraits, Part II
    Annabelle in Portrait: Sunflowers (1949) by Jasmine Rushbrooke; Annabelle (1924) by Hugh Connelly; Untitled (year unknown) by unknown artist This two-part episode was written and produced by Nicole Knudsen, with sound design and editing by James Ferrero. In order of appearance, it featured performances by Nicole Knudsen, Robby Angell, Lys Perez, Bukola Ogunmola, Eli Barraza, José Donado, and James Ferrero. The Godfrey Audio Guide is produced on unceded Tongva and Chumash territory. For episode transcripts, ways to support the show, and where to follow us online, please visit our website: thegodfreyaudioguide.com. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    16:28
  • 64. Portraits, Part I
    Annabelle in Portrait: You, or Object Permanence (1966) by Giovanni Moon; Starlight Woman (1970) by Roxana Castillo; Making Strides (1952) by Latisha Handford The Godfrey Audio Guide is produced on unceded Tongva and Chumash territory. For episode transcripts, ways to support the show, and where to follow us online, please visit our website: thegodfreyaudioguide.com. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    13:18
  • 63. Rifts & Beginnings
    Untitled (year unknown) by unknown artist; Entry from the journal of Annabelle Godfrey (1976) This episode was written, produced, and performed by Nicole Knudsen, with sound design and editing by James Ferrero. The Godfrey Audio Guide is produced on unceded Tongva and Chumash territory. For episode transcripts, ways to support the show, and where to follow us online, please visit our website: thegodfreyaudioguide.com. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    12:47
  • 62. Dualities & Fixations
    Shadow Puppets (1978) by Giovanni Moon; Entry from the journal of Annabelle Godfrey (1974) This episode was written, produced, and performed by Nicole Knudsen, with sound design and editing by James Ferrero. The Godfrey Audio Guide is produced on unceded Tongva and Chumash territory. For episode transcripts, ways to support the show, and where to follow us online, please visit our website: thegodfreyaudioguide.com. Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    13:30

About The Godfrey Audio Guide

The world-famous audio guide for the Annabelle H. Godfrey Historic Estate and Museum. Please do not touch the art. This is for your own safety. New episodes released monthly. Though this is a self-guided tour, the Estate recommends that you start at the beginning.
