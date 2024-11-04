Nicole and James will be doing a Q&A episode!
65. Portraits, Part II
Annabelle in Portrait: Sunflowers (1949) by Jasmine Rushbrooke; Annabelle (1924) by Hugh Connelly; Untitled (year unknown) by unknown artist
This two-part episode was written and produced by Nicole Knudsen, with sound design and editing by James Ferrero.
In order of appearance, it featured performances by Nicole Knudsen, Robby Angell, Lys Perez, Bukola Ogunmola, Eli Barraza, José Donado, and James Ferrero.
The Godfrey Audio Guide is produced on unceded Tongva and Chumash territory.
For episode transcripts, ways to support the show, and where to follow us online, please visit our website: thegodfreyaudioguide.com.
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
64. Portraits, Part I
Annabelle in Portrait: You, or Object Permanence (1966) by Giovanni Moon; Starlight Woman (1970) by Roxana Castillo; Making Strides (1952) by Latisha Handford
63. Rifts & Beginnings
Untitled (year unknown) by unknown artist; Entry from the journal of Annabelle Godfrey (1976)
This episode was written, produced, and performed by Nicole Knudsen, with sound design and editing by James Ferrero.
62. Dualities & Fixations
Shadow Puppets (1978) by Giovanni Moon; Entry from the journal of Annabelle Godfrey (1974)
This episode was written, produced, and performed by Nicole Knudsen, with sound design and editing by James Ferrero.
The world-famous audio guide for the Annabelle H. Godfrey Historic Estate and Museum. Please do not touch the art. This is for your own safety. New episodes released monthly. Though this is a self-guided tour, the Estate recommends that you start at the beginning.