The Genealogy Guys Podcast & Genealogy Connection

Genealogy Connection #085 - Brian Rhinehart, Civil War Records

Drew's guest is Brian Rhineheart, owner of CivilWarRecords.com, a service that retrieves military-related records from the National Archives in Washington, DC. In this episode, Drew and Brian discuss the various types of military-related records available either online or only in physical form, and how genealogists can learn more about their ancestors' military connections prior to requesting records. Brian also offers listeners a code ("connection") valid from the original posting date of this episode for two weeks, good for a discount on his record retrieval service.