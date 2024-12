The Genealogy Guys Podcast & Genealogy Connection

The Genealogy Guys Podcast #431

For all who celebrate it, the Guys wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! News You Can Use and Share! MyHeritage has introduced LiveMemoryTM, a new facility to animate entire photographs. It runs from an app on your phone and is currently free. Ancestry announces its project to index and digitize Korean War-era military records housed at NARA. Vivid-Pix announces it will expand Alzheimer’s Research by donating 5% of sales through 3 December 2024. FamilySearch celebrates 130 years of family discovery! Listener Email Brian asks whether there is a genealogy podcast that shares people’s stories of family history research. Julie asks if there is a user guide/book discussing how to effectively research at MyHeritage. George has contacted Daniel Horowitz at MyHeritage for information. Stay tuned! Peggy expands on requesting U.S. military records from the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis, Missouri, and what is available there. Anne suggests seeking information about WWII military service information in newspapers published near the basic training camps and through local libraries’ scrapbooks and vertical files. With Donna Moughty retiring from leading Irish genealogy research trips, Judy asks whether other people might be conducting such trips. Kevin comments about natural disasters and how they impacted our ancestors. He cites his paternal great-grandfather who was born 3 days after the Johnstown Flood in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on 31 May 1889. Mike writes a follow-up about German immigration, discussed in Episode #429, and shares his research about his German ancestor. He also cites the sinking of the PS General Slocum on 15 June 1904 and its impact on the immigrant German community of Kleindeutchland in Manhattan, New York. Michael comments on annulments and the lack of divorce records, and about circumstances that might make such records non-existent. Book Review Drew reviews Nathan Dylan Goodwin’s newest book, The Hollywood Strangler, the third installment of the Venator Series. Drew also comments on how he has just submitted his final assignment to Nathan for the pilot genealogy mystery writing online course. Please let us hear from you at [email protected] with your questions and comments.