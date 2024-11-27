Interview with Bob Taylor - 50 Years of Taylor, Legacy Series and Who He Admires S2|E6
To honor Taylor Guitar's 50th Anniversary Chris McKee had the opportunity to interview Bob Taylor about the companies history, the new legacy series and who he admires in the business.
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
--------
47:59
Podcast S2|E5 Taylor Trip Custom Guitars, Dock Strikes, Import Guitar Debates, Future of amps
The Fretboard Confessional Podcast Season 2, Episode 5In this episode Chris and Cooper talk about their trip to Taylor, incoming custom guitars, the impact dock strikes can have, debate import guitars and the future of tube amps.
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
--------
57:15
Something Is Bugging Us! Fretboard Confessional Season 2, Episode 4
Welcome back to a new episode of The Fretboard Confessional. In this episode Chris and Cooper get into some unexpected used guitar concerns, what's going on with guitar reddit posts, fake guitars Fender CPO guitars and more.
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
--------
1:00:43
Too Many Strats and Gibson Lawsuits Galore and What Guitar Would Trump Play?
In this episdoe of The Fretboard Confessional Chris and Cooper discuss the many choices for Stratocasters - are there too many? Gibson lawsuits and guitars get political!
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
--------
46:29
Euro Trip! We visit Furch Guitars in the Czech Republic!
In this episode we discuss our recent trip to the Furch Factory in the Czech Republic, Chris' Customs issues, upcoming Fender launches and the Sam Ash purchase.
★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★