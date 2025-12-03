#151 - Hathor, Aliens, Spirits, and Fairies : with Dr. Yafi Yair
In this episode Truth talks with Dr, Yafi Yair – who is a clinical psychologist, hypnotist, author, AND also a psychic medium. Dr. Yair channels various entities – including Hathor, spirits, interdimensional / extraterrestrial beings, and even fairies! We discuss her life, books, experiences, the balance of working in between the clinical and spiritual realms, and more! From Dr. Yafi's bio: Dr. Yafi completed her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (Psy.D.) in Miami, Florida in 2014. In her practice, she has been focusing on hypnosis, spiritual explorations, and human wellness. She was greatly influenced by the works of Dolores Cannon, Dr. Brian Weiss, and Dr. Michael Newton. In addition to her therapeutic experience, Dr. Yafi Yair is a multidimensional channel (graduate of a long-form channeling training with Lyssa Royal Holt), and channels messages from a variety of Masters and guides, including the Divine Feminine Hathor, Viola the fairy, Earth elements, and extradimensional intelligences. Dr. Yafi is also an energy worker and an intuitive. She is trained and certified as an Angel Card Reader by Doreen Virtue and Radleigh Valentine. Additionally, Dr. Yafi attends the Monroe Institute regularly, a center for consciousness exploration that she loves, and she is currently a South Florida Monroe Community Group Leader. Dr. Yafi is also an artisan and sells her gemstone jewelry, The Archangel Board, and other creations at conferences, where she speaks, and various local outlets. Dr. Yafi Yair's approach is holistic, and she believes that wellness includes all aspects of life. Her main focus is enhancing the quality of life of those she crosses paths with through inner explorations in a loving space. This is where her passion for hypnosis fits in as well, as it is a powerful tool in accessing information, memories, and insight from our inner and more aware self. Since 2021, Dr. Yafi has been focusing on her own channeling, bringing in different spiritual connections, delivering messages to others, and expanding her own mind. Her recent books "Conversations with Hathor, Channeling the Divine Feminine" and "Conversations with the Earth, Channeling on Humanity, Consciousness, and the Shift" Dr. Yafi Yair channels insightful messages from the Divine Feminine Hathor, Earth's elements, spirit guides, and ascended masters. With Dr. Yafi, you are invited to explore humanity's consciousness shift, inner growth, Contact, joyful living and self-love, amidst today's momentous times. Dr. Yafi currently lives in Ellenton, Florida with her husband and their beloved pooch. She welcomes individual clients and groups for channeling and Light Language classes and events, counseling, hypnosis, readings, and channeling sessions, and holds weekly Zoom channelings. Dr Yafi is committed to and is passionate about the joyful consciousness expansion and integration of herself, individuals around her, and humanity as a whole. For more info: IG: @yafichanneling Web: http://www.yafichanneling.com As always, please hit the subscribe button if you like and support what we do! You'll get early access to new episodes! Also please leave a review! Follow us on IG: @bigtruth TikTok: @bigtruthpodcast YouTube: @thebigtruthpodcast For feedback, questions, sponsorship info contact: [email protected]
