Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsLeisureThe Big Truth Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Big Truth Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Big Truth Podcast

Big Truth : Anthropologist, Custom Motorcycle Builder, and Podcaster
LeisureMusic
The Big Truth Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 156
  • #153 – Demonology – Hauntings – UFO's: The One Parasitic Entity Behind Them All! With Nathaniel Gillis
    In this explosive episode, paranormal researcher and religious demonologist Nathaniel Gillis joins the show to break down one of the most controversial theories in the entire UFO community: Are "aliens" actually ancient, non-human intelligences — the same entities our ancestors called demons? Gillis reveals his research into possession cases, sigils, abductions, shadow beings, implants, and interdimensional entities that appear to operate under the same patterns across history. We discuss:    Why modern UFO encounters mirror ancient demonic encounters  The parasitic intelligence behind hauntings and abductions  Why these beings may not be extraterrestrial, but extra-dimensional  Ritual technology, sigils, and the symbols found on abductees  How NASA, mythology, and demonology all connect  Why this "one intelligence, many masks" theory is gaining traction fast  What these entities ultimately want from humanity   If you're interested in UFOs, demonology, paranormal research, hidden history, or the nature of non-human intelligence… this is the episode you can't afford to miss. For more info: IG: @thenathanielgillis Web: http://www.parasymposia.com   As always, please hit the subscribe button if you like and support what we do! You'll get early access to new episodes! Also please leave a review!   Follow us on IG: @bigtruth TikTok: @bigtruthpodcast YouTube: @thebigtruthpodcast   For feedback, questions, sponsorship info contact: [email protected] For more info: http://www.bigtruthpodcast.com To support the show: http://www.patreon.com/bigtruth     The Big Truth Podcast is proudly sponsored by: - Choppahead Kustom Cycles (IG: @choppahead / www.choppahead.com) - Tattoo Flash Collective – www.tattooflashcollective.com – use promo code: BIGTRUTH for 10% off your order - Omerta (IG: @omertamia / www.omertamia.com) - use code: BIGTRUTH at checkout for 20% off your order! - Heavy (IG: @heavyclothing / www.heavy.bigcartel.com)
    --------  
    1:39:43
  • #152 - Straight Edge, Haunts, & Paranormal Investigations : with Bob Mendell
    In this episode Truth talks with Bob Mendell - a hardcore / metal vocalist (Drained, On Your Deathbed, etc.), haunted house actor/ manager, and paranormal investigator.   They discuss music (specifically hardcore / punk / metal), his bands, the straight edge philosophy, paranormal investigations, haunted houses, and more!  For more info: IG: @xbobx13   As always, please hit the subscribe button if you like and support what we do! You'll get early access to new episodes! Also please leave a review!   Follow us on IG: @bigtruth TikTok: @bigtruthpodcast YouTube: @thebigtruthpodcast   For feedback, questions, sponsorship info contact: [email protected] For more info: http://www.bigtruthpodcast.com To support the show: http://www.patreon.com/bigtruth   The Big Truth Podcast is proudly sponsored by: - Choppahead Kustom Cycles (IG: @choppahead / www.choppahead.com) - Tattoo Flash Collective – www.tattooflashcollective.com – use promo code: BIGTRUTH for 10% off your order - Omerta (IG: @omertamia / www.omertamia.com) - use code: BIGTRUTH at checkout for 20% off your order! - Heavy (IG: @heavyclothing / www.heavy.bigcartel.com)
    --------  
    2:14:19
  • #151 - Hathor, Aliens, Spirits, and Fairies : with Dr. Yafi Yair
    In this episode Truth talks with Dr, Yafi Yair – who is a clinical psychologist, hypnotist, author, AND also a psychic medium.  Dr. Yair channels various entities – including Hathor, spirits, interdimensional / extraterrestrial beings, and even fairies!   We discuss her life, books, experiences, the balance of working in between the clinical and spiritual realms, and more!  From Dr. Yafi's bio: Dr. Yafi completed her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (Psy.D.) in Miami, Florida in 2014. In her practice, she has been focusing on hypnosis, spiritual explorations, and human wellness. She was greatly influenced by the works of Dolores Cannon, Dr. Brian Weiss, and Dr. Michael Newton. In addition to her therapeutic experience, Dr. Yafi Yair is a multidimensional channel (graduate of a long-form channeling training with Lyssa Royal Holt), and channels messages from a variety of Masters and guides, including the Divine Feminine Hathor, Viola the fairy, Earth elements, and extradimensional intelligences.  Dr. Yafi is also an energy worker and an intuitive. She is trained and certified as an Angel Card Reader by Doreen Virtue and Radleigh Valentine. Additionally, Dr. Yafi attends the Monroe Institute regularly, a center for consciousness exploration that she loves, and she is currently a South Florida Monroe Community Group Leader. Dr. Yafi is also an artisan and sells her gemstone jewelry, The Archangel Board, and other creations at conferences, where she speaks, and various local outlets. Dr. Yafi Yair's approach is holistic, and she believes that wellness includes all aspects of life. Her main focus is enhancing the quality of life of those she crosses paths with through inner explorations in a loving space. This is where her passion for hypnosis fits in as well, as it is a powerful tool in accessing information, memories, and insight from our inner and more aware self. Since 2021, Dr. Yafi has been focusing on her own channeling, bringing in different spiritual connections, delivering messages to others, and expanding her own mind. Her recent books "Conversations with Hathor, Channeling the Divine Feminine" and "Conversations with the Earth, Channeling on Humanity, Consciousness, and the Shift" Dr. Yafi Yair channels insightful messages from the Divine Feminine Hathor, Earth's elements, spirit guides, and ascended masters. With Dr. Yafi, you are invited to explore humanity's consciousness shift, inner growth, Contact, joyful living and self-love, amidst today's momentous times. Dr. Yafi currently lives in Ellenton, Florida with her husband and their beloved pooch. She welcomes individual clients and groups for channeling and Light Language classes and events, counseling, hypnosis, readings, and channeling sessions, and holds weekly Zoom channelings. Dr Yafi is committed to and is passionate about the joyful consciousness expansion and integration of herself, individuals around her, and humanity as a whole.   For more info: IG: @yafichanneling Web: http://www.yafichanneling.com   As always, please hit the subscribe button if you like and support what we do! You'll get early access to new episodes! Also please leave a review!   Follow us on IG: @bigtruth TikTok: @bigtruthpodcast YouTube: @thebigtruthpodcast   For feedback, questions, sponsorship info contact: [email protected] For more info: http://www.bigtruthpodcast.com To support the show: http://www.patreon.com/bigtruth     The Big Truth Podcast is proudly sponsored by: - Choppahead Kustom Cycles (IG: @choppahead / www.choppahead.com) - Jeffrey Glassman Injury Attorneys ( www.jeffreyglassman.com )  IG: @gottagetglassman - Tattoo Flash Collective – www.tattooflashcollective.com – use promo code: BIGTRUTH for 10% off your order - Omerta (IG: @omertamia / www.omertamia.com) - use code: BIGTRUTH at checkout for 20% off your order! - Heavy (IG: @heavyclothing / www.heavy.bigcartel.com)
    --------  
    1:30:28
  • #150 - Stu Folsom : Spirit World
    In this episode Truth talks with Stu Folsom – vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter for one of the heaviest, hard hitting bands out there - Spirit World!  Stu is also an author and was in the old hardcore band Folsom.  The two discuss life, music (hardcore, metal, outlaw country, etc), his band, his creative / writing process, and more!  For more info: IG: @spiritworldprophet Epiosode Art Photo taken by: Kevin Powell (IG: @kevinxpowell)   As always, please hit the subscribe button if you like and support what we do! You'll get early access to new episodes! Also please leave a review!  Follow us on IG: @bigtruth TikTok: @bigtruthpodcast YouTube: @thebigtruthpodcast   For feedback, questions, sponsorship info contact: [email protected] For more info: http://www.bigtruthpodcast.com To support the show: http://www.patreon.com/bigtruth     The Big Truth Podcast is proudly sponsored by: - Choppahead Kustom Cycles (IG: @choppahead / www.choppahead.com) - Tattoo Flash Collective – www.tattooflashcollective.com – use promo code: BIGTRUTH for 10% off your order - Omerta (IG: @omertamia / www.omertamia.com) - use code: BIGTRUTH at checkout for 20% off your order! - Heavy (IG: @heavyclothing / www.heavy.bigcartel.com)
    --------  
    1:41:53
  • #149 – AI, Sex Robots, & The Annunaki : With Todd Cave
    In this episode Truth talks once again with Todd Cave – a health and spiritual coach / trainer, researcher, and host of "The Conscious Man 7 Podcast."  Todd is based in Mexico.  The two talk about artificial intelligence and sex robots – especially in regards to the upcoming implications and ramifications of both for society, culture, and the world They also discuss health, spirituality, and all kinds  of wildness and high strangeness.   For more info: IG: @adriano_246   As always, please hit the subscribe button if you like and support what we do! You'll get early access to new episodes! Also please leave a review!   Follow us on IG: @bigtruth TikTok: @bigtruthpodcast YouTube: @thebigtruthpodcast   For feedback, questions, sponsorship info contact: [email protected] For more info: http://www.bigtruthpodcast.com To support the show: http://www.patreon.com/bigtruth   The Big Truth Podcast is proudly sponsored by: - Choppahead Kustom Cycles (IG: @choppahead / www.choppahead.com) - Tattoo Flash Collective – www.tattooflashcollective.com – use promo code: BIGTRUTH for 10% off your order - Omerta (IG: @omertamia / www.omertamia.com) - use code: BIGTRUTH at checkout for 20% off your order! - Heavy (IG: @heavyclothing / www.heavy.bigcartel.com)
    --------  
    2:02:03

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Big Truth Podcast

In this podcast Big Truth interviews interesting people who live and breathe outside the mainstream conventional box. The tone of each episode can range from casual conversation to life history style interviews. The show is fun, educational, inspirational and explores different views on contemporary topics as well as highlights alternative career paths. Big Truth is an Anthropologist, custom motorcycle builder, laser tattoo removal specialist, ex-radio DJ, punk rock/hardcore vocalist, and now podcaster! He owns a renowned custom motorcycle shop (Choppahead Kustom Cycles) and a Tattoo Shop/Laser Tattoo Removal Business. In the past he's worked as an anthropologist for the World Health Organization, CDC, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Having worked with everyone from Harvard Cancer researchers to outlaw bikers, he is comfortable navigating different worlds and talking with people from across the human spectrum! Truth's guests have come from a plethora of American subcultures – but some of the main areas of focus have been centered on motorcycles, music, and weirdness (Paranormal, Psychedelics, UFOs, etc).
Podcast website
LeisureMusicAutomotiveMusic Interviews

Listen to The Big Truth Podcast, Tales from the Stinky Dragon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/10/2025 - 9:05:37 PM