How to Manage Your Time for a Happier Life (And Career) With Cassie Holmes

Our most precious resource isn't money. It's time. We are allotted twenty-four hours a day, and we live in a culture that keeps us feeling "time poor. Learn how to manage your time for a happier life with the author of Happier Hour, Dr. Cassie Holmes. Dr. Homes will demonstrate how to immediately improve our lives by changing how we perceive and invest our time along with actionable exercises for you to determine what things bring you the most joy—and value.