Helping you get hired + get paid + advance at work. This show helps you figure out what you truly want, land a job, make more money, and improve your work life ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 243
How to Manage Your Time for a Happier Life (And Career) With Cassie Holmes
Our most precious resource isn’t money. It’s time. We are allotted twenty-four hours a day, and we live in a culture that keeps us feeling “time poor. Learn how to manage your time for a happier life with the author of Happier Hour, Dr. Cassie Holmes. Dr. Homes will demonstrate how to immediately improve our lives by changing how we perceive and invest our time along with actionable exercises for you to determine what things bring you the most joy—and value. Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up: http://bit.ly/37hqtQW Follow Career Contessa: http://bit.ly/2TMH2QP Figure Out Next Career Move: https://bit.ly/39Ggv2k Cassie Holmes: https://www.cassiemholmes.com/ Happier Hour: https://amzn.to/3nspw5O This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Episode Perks: Ritual is offering our listeners 10% off during your first 3 months. Visit ritual.com/ CONTESSA to start Ritual or add Essential For Women 18+ or Prenatal to your subscription today. "Work Appropriate" delivers humorous but practical workplace advice for a range of listener questions. Listen every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Produced by Dear Media
6/20/2023
40:43
How I Paid Off $100K in Debt on a $48,000 Salary with Millennial In Debt's Melissa Jean-Baptiste
Do you have debt? Do you know how to pay off your debt to maximize the benefits? Melissa Jean-Baptiste, founder of Millennial In Debt and author of So...This Is Why I'm Broke, is here to share the strategies she used to pay off $100,000 in debt while making a $48,000 annual salary. Get ready to take notes and be inspired to get your finances under control. Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up: http://bit.ly/37hqtQW Follow Career Contessa: http://bit.ly/2TMH2QP So This Is Why I’m Broke: https://amzn.to/3Vajao3 Millennial In Debt: https://millennialindebt.com/ This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Episode Perks: Tune in to Remotely Curious on your favorite podcast app or visit remotely-curious.com to join the conversation and explore the world of remote work. Produced by Dear Media
6/13/2023
32:30
How to Find a Job Fast: A 10-Step Framework For Accelerating Your Job Search
Job hunting can be a nerve-wracking experience on its own. Add the urgency of finding a new job, and the pressure can skyrocket. But fear not! We're here to equip you with the essential strategies and insider knowledge to land a job fast. So, take a deep breath and get ready to dive into these tried-and-true job search tips that will have you receiving job offers in the blink of an eye. You've got this! Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up: http://bit.ly/37hqtQW Career Contessa IG (@careercontessa): http://bit.ly/2TMH2QP The Successful Networker course: https://bit.ly/3OK2d2u Resume Trends Episode: https://bit.ly/43zXTqG ChatGPT Resume Episode: https://bit.ly/41jtmMj LinkedIn Episode: https://bit.ly/3BYRWbn This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Episode Perks: Our new favorite podcast, Work Appropriate, mixes humor and practical work advice. Listen every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts. . Find a top-rated (and patient-reviewed) doctor today on Zocdoc. Many are available within 24 hours. Go to zocdoc.com/contessa to learn more. Produced by Dear Media
6/6/2023
30:17
What is Quiet Hiring + Is It Happening To You?
Quiet hiring is when you slowly start to take on additional responsibilities at work—without the extra pay, acknowledgment, or advanced job title. And it can hurt your career if you don’t take action and proactively guide it in a direction that can benefit you. Joy Pittman, an HR leader and founder of HR For The Culture, is here to teach you how to overcome quiet hiring and advance your career with 3 actionable strategies and negotiation advice. Show Notes Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up: http://bit.ly/37hqtQW Follow Career Contessa: http://bit.ly/2TMH2QP Confidence Crunch: https://bit.ly/3plY7j9 Joy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hrfortheculture/ Joy Website: https://www.hrfortheculture.com/ This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Episode Perks: Whether you are an entrepreneur, small business owner, leader, influencer or career-driven superstar. You can all expand your marketing division and start creating today, FREE with Adobe Express, available on all your favorite app stores. There are also plenty of other tips and tricks to get you started at adobe.com/express. . Tune in to Remotely Curious on your favorite podcast app or visit remotely-curious.com to join the conversation and explore the world of remote work. Produced by Dear Media
5/30/2023
39:20
Stop Pursuing The Dream Job— A "Good Enough" Job Is Even Better
Do you ever base your self-worth on your achievements at work or let yourself be defined by what you do? These career myths can keep you stuck and unhappy. It's time to take back control and strike a balance between work and life. Simone Stolzoff, author of The Good Enough Job argues we should stop trying to find a “dream” job and instead build a diversified career that allows us to live a more well-rounded life. Learn tips for reframing your work and how to build your own “good enough” job. Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up: http://bit.ly/37hqtQW Follow Career Contessa: http://bit.ly/2TMH2QP The Good Enough Job book: https://amzn.to/42uOqRs Website: https://www.simonestolzoff.com/ Episode Perks: Whether you are an entrepreneur, small business owner, leader, influencer or career-driven superstar. You can all expand your marketing division and start creating today, FREE with Adobe Express, available on all your favorite app stores. There are also plenty of other tips and tricks to get you started at adobe.com/express. . "Work Appropriate" delivers humorous but practical workplace advice for a range of listener questions from “how do I get my manager to stop texting me after hours,” to “how to deal with meeting culture that makes you want to pull your hair out.” Do yourself a favor and listen to Work Appropriate every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts. Produced by Dear Media
Helping you get hired + get paid + advance at work. This show helps you figure out what you truly want, land a job, make more money, and improve your work life with actionable insights from experts that boost work performance.
We're covering job searches, job interviews, resumes, LinkedIn, how to get paid and get a salary raise, career growth tips, leadership and management advice, workplace interpersonal skills, wellness strategies, work-life balance, confidence, career transitions, workplace toxicity, and more!
Listen wherever you get your podcasts, follow @careercontessa on Instagram for daily career tips, and subscribe to our newsletter at www.careercontessa.com/newsletter