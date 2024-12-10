MDOT Executive Director Brad White - December 2024
MDOT Executive Director Brad White joined The Extra Mile Podcast to recap a successful 2024 for the agency and talk about his continued push to modernize MDOT's funding model during the 2025 legislative session.
--------
21:09
State Representative Steve Massengill
State Representative Steve Massengill joined The Extra Mile Podcast to talk about recurring revenue possibilities for transportation, discuss Thanksgiving cuisine options, and more.Show intro/introducing State Representative Steve Massengill – 00:38What the House Transportation Committee has been up to – 01:38Recurring Revenue Ideas for MDOT – 09:47Other Topics in the 2025 Legislative Session – 16:51Favorite Thanksgiving dishes – 21:17Favorite Christmas songs – 23:51Show Outro – 25:30
--------
26:20
MDOT Planning Division Director Evan Wright
MDOT Planning Division Director Evan Wright joined The Extra Mile Podcast with a live audience at the 2024 Mississippi Transportation Institute (MTI) in Biloxi to discuss the conference, his division, and much more. Show intro – 00:36What is the Mississippi Transportation Institute (MTI)? – 01:24Evan's role at MTI – 02:11Favorite sessions at MTI – 03:24MDOT's Planning Division – 04:01The 2024-2026 Official Mississippi State Highway Map – 07:25How Evan landed at MDOT – 08:53Come work at MDOT! Visit GoMDOT.com/Careers – 10:36 Favorite place(s) to eat – 14:03Favorite music/concert(s) – 15:12Show Outro – 16:33
--------
17:11
MDOT Director of Preconstruction - Program Management Trudi Loflin
MDOT Director of Preconstruction - Program Management Trudi Loflin joined The Extra Mile Podcast to talk about her long career at the agency and break down what her current role entails, among other topics.Show intro, introducing MDOT Director of Preconstruction - Program Management Trudi Loflin – 00:36Trudi's background and coming to MDOT – 01:26What is Right of Way? – 04:11Trudi's new role at MDOT – 05:25What's going on in Preconstruction? – 08:12Trudi's favorite things and lessons learned while working at MDOT – 09:35Come Work at MDOT! – 12:04Favorite place(s) to eat – 13:24Favorite music/concert(s) – 14:54Show Outro – 16:45
--------
17:32
Secretary of State Michael Watson
Secretary of State Michael Watson joined The Extra Mile Podcast to preview the November 5 election from his office's standpoint, provide updates on the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office initiatives, shoutout a certain Covington County-based eatery, and more.Show intro, introducing MS Secretary of State Michael Watson – 00:36Election Day Preparations / Relationships with Local Election Officials – 01:37Check out free resources like yallvote.ms and My Election Day – 04:10Mississippi's Election Security Plan – 05:50Secretary Watson wants you to vote! – 07:59Voter ID – 11:12Any changes coming to voting in Mississippi? – 12:39SOS Ambassadors Program – 16:26Tackle the Tape – 20:18Looking ahead to the 2025 Legislative Session – 24:46Favorite place(s) to eat – 30:03Favorite music/concert(s) – 32:04Show Outro – 33:50
Tune in to The Extra Mile presented by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Co-hosts Paul Katool and Will Craft take listeners inside the world of transportation infrastructure in Mississippi.