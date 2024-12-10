MDOT Director of Preconstruction - Program Management Trudi Loflin

MDOT Director of Preconstruction - Program Management Trudi Loflin joined The Extra Mile Podcast to talk about her long career at the agency and break down what her current role entails, among other topics.Show intro, introducing MDOT Director of Preconstruction - Program Management Trudi Loflin – 00:36Trudi's background and coming to MDOT – 01:26What is Right of Way? – 04:11Trudi's new role at MDOT – 05:25What's going on in Preconstruction? – 08:12Trudi's favorite things and lessons learned while working at MDOT – 09:35Come Work at MDOT! – 12:04Favorite place(s) to eat – 13:24Favorite music/concert(s) – 14:54Show Outro – 16:45