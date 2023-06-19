The Empire Film Podcast is the official podcast of Empire, the world's biggest and best movie magazine. We bring you all the latest movie news and nonsense, as ...
#573 — Simon Pegg & Rebecca Ferguson
Light the fuse! This week sees the long-long-long-long-awaited release of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie's epic latest addition to the action franchise, and Chris Hewitt chats to two of the IMF's finest, Simon 'Benji Dunn' Pegg and Rebecca 'Ilsa Faust' Ferguson, in a fun interview that touches upon how they coped with the film's incredibly long shoot. Then, with Chris off somewhere editing the first part of our Mission spoiler special chat with Christopher McQuarrie, Helen O'Hara hosts, welcoming James Dyer and Ben Travis into the podbooth to talk about multi-hyphenates, the actors' strike, a whole bunch of trailers, and Taylor Swift tickets. And they review Dead Reckoning Part One, Insidious: The Red Door, Birdbox: Barcelona, The Out-Laws, and more. It's a slam bam thank you ma'am episode. Enjoy!
7/14/2023
1:32:59
#572 — Leah Lewis & Mamoudou Athie; Hayley Atwell
This week's episode of the Empire Podcast sees things get elemental as Chris Hewitt has an engrossing chat with the stars of the new Pixar movie, Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. Then things get a little sillier as he sits down with Hayley Atwell, who is a welcome addition to the Mission: Impossible franchise in Dead Reckoning Part One, which opens here on Monday. It's a spoiler-free interview, in which they talk about how Atwell got to grips with her character Grace, about her memories of shooting the first Captain America movie, and about her social media plans, but you might want to wait until you've seen Dead Reckoning Part One just in case. Either side of those, Chris is joined in the podbooth by Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Jeremy Dylan, making a return to the fourth chair after an absence of a couple of years. Our intrepid quartet answer a question relating to Ethan Hunt, and discuss the movie news including Greta Gerwig directing a couple of Narnia movies, the Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny box office and, of course, the trailer for Dune Part II. And they also review Elemental, the Wham! documentary, Name Me Lawand, and Run Rabbit Run. Enjoy.
7/7/2023
1:50:00
#571 — Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall; Eddie Hamilton
This week sees the return (for, sadly, the final time) of everyone's favourite adventurer, Henry Jones Jr., in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, and along with Harrison Ford and John Williams, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall have been with Indy every step of the way from Raiders Of The Lost Ark (the movie on which they met, setting them on the path to getting married). And in this week's Empire Podcast, they sit down with Chris Hewitt for an extended chat that touches upon every single Indy movie. Yes, even that one. Then, in the podbooth, Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer, while Eddie Hamilton, editor of Top Gun: Maverick and the upcoming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, slides back into the fourth chair for a fun episode in which they discuss Eddie's experiences at the Oscars, James and Chris' experience at the equally prestigious PPA Awards, the order in which they will see Barbie and Oppenheimer, their favourite non-franchise Harrison Ford film, movie news including the casting of the new Superman and Lois Lane, and review Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Oh, and Chris grills Helen over her experiences at Glastonbury. It's a cracker of an episode, folks. It belongs in a museum. Enjoy.
Wes Anderson's new film, Asteroid City, has so many incredible actors in it that we were able to send John Nugent to the Cannes Film Festival recently, steal three of them away for interview purposes, and put them back before anyone even noticed. So, in this week's episode of the (soon to be award-losing once again) Empire Podcast, you can hear that fun interview with old hands Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston and Jeffrey Wright. Then, in the podbooth, Chris Hewitt is joined by James Dyer and Amon Warmann to finally drive a stake through the heart of the 'which director won a particular decade' question, introduce Amon to horror movie soundtracks, discuss the week's movie news, including an extended look at the repercussions of the weak openings for The Flash and Elemental, and review Asteroid City, No Hard Feelings, and Nimona. Oh, and chaos reigns. Enjoy.
6/23/2023
1:37:38
Britt Ekland on The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary: An Empire Podcast Interview Special
The Wicker Man (the film, not the terrifying, flammable wooden figure) turns 50 this year, and to celebrate it's being re-released in UK cinemas for one day only, on June 21st. And to celebrate that, in this interview special Chris Hewitt sits down with the legendary Britt Ekland, who plays Willow in Robin Hardy and Anthony Shaffer's classic folk horror, and talks about her troubled relationship with the film and her treatment during/after it, how that relationship has healed over the years, becoming friends with Christopher Lee at the Empire Awards, and much, much more. It's a fun and frank interview that is a must for all fans of The Wicker Man, so whether you have come here of your own free will, whether you have the power of a king, whether you're a virgin, or whether you're a fool, enjoy.
The Empire Film Podcast is the official podcast of Empire, the world's biggest and best movie magazine. We bring you all the latest movie news and nonsense, as well as reviews of the week's new films, an assortment of irreverent, film-related chat and interviews with some of Hollywood's best and brightest. New episodes every Friday.
