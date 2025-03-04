Powered by RND
The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast
The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast

Dr. Steven Greer
Tune into Dr. Steven Greer's exciting podcast series - exploring breaking news and topics on the UAP/NHI issue and his ongoing disclosure efforts.
EducationScienceGovernment

  • The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast - 6
    In this episode, Dr. Greer discusses Catastrophic Disclosure - who is creating it, what does it mean, how does it push an agenda that is not beneficial for humanity and what are the implications?
    1:03:23
  • The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast - 5
    In this episode, Dr. Greer explains how UFO secrecy has been maintained for over 70 years and the methods and techniques in place to keep it under wraps. Michael Mazzola conducts the interview.
    1:00:03
  • The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast - 4
    Learn the distinctions between peaceful, diplomatic human-initiated ET/NHI contact and militaristic means of contact in Dr. Greer's latest podcast episode. Michael Mazzola conducts the interview.
    1:04:48
  • The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast - 3
    After Jake Barber went public with his information, Dr. Greer is piecing together the information Barber presented and the implications. With Michael Mazzola conducting the interview.
    57:08
  • The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast - 2
    Although bringing forward critical information regarding UAP/NHI is very important, how that information will be presented to law makers and our Government is equally important. Positive UAP disclosure is key to a peaceful future for humanity. With Michael Mazzola conducting the interview.
    1:16:58

About The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast

