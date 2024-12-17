Though the weather outside is frightful, the hardworking men and women of the New York State Department of Transportation are out there ensuring the roads throughout the state are safe to drive on.
In this edition of The DOT POD, hosts Josh and Anya welcome in two employees who are on the front lines of this seasonal battle; Kevin Kelsey, a Maintenance Supervisor 2 in the Southern Tier, and Mike Kraeger, a Bridge Maintenance Supervisor in the Mohawk Valley.
From Nor'easters to lake effect snow, Kevin and Mike discuss what its like to be a part of DOT's snow-fighting force and take us through the challenges that come with dealing with our New York winters.
Maine Department of Transportation Joins the DOT POD
Last month, New York State Department of Transportation's Office of Traffic Safety & Mobility welcomed their counterparts from Maine DOT to learn from each other in through peer exchange experiences.
Josh and Anya welcome back Becky Gibson-Schott, Director of Transportation Systems Management and Operations in the Office of Traffic Safety and Mobility for NYSDOT, and Colby Fortier-Brown, an Assistant State Traffic Engineer for Maine DOT.
They discuss the value of this type of peer exchange and how this kind of knowledge-sharing of innovative ideas and technology plays a huge role in our vast transportation systems throughout the US. They also discuss the some of the exciting things that are being worked on to help shape the future of the transportation field.
One Year of The DOT POD
On this episode, hosts Josh Heller and Anya Kardos celebrate the first anniversary of The DOT POD, which launched just over a year ago, on November 16, 2023.
They look back on the year that was, which included 27 different episodes that highlighted the people, projects, and initiatives that pushed the New York State DOT forward.
Join Josh and Anya as they hop in the way-back-machine and revisit some of the many highlights from the first year of The DOT POD.
Civil Service and the NYHelps Program
New York State agencies are hiring for thousands of critical positions open across the state. To help agencies fill these positions, the Department of Civil Service has developed the NY Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide (NY HELPS) Program. This program streamlines the appointment process to allow State agencies to hire diverse, qualified permanent employees quickly and without examinations.
In this episode of the DOT POD, Josh Heller is joined by a special co-host, Bryan Viggiani, who previously worked with the DOT and is currently working with civil service. They welcome the New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and the New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues.
Josh, Bryan, and Commissioners Dominguez and Hogues discuss the NYHelps program and its major impact on hiring across the state, including right here at DOT. They also discuss other measures that the department is taking to help fill vacancies with the best possible candidates.
Confined Space Training
In this episode of The DOT POD, host Josh Heller finds himself in a bit of a “tight spot” as he and co-host Anya Kardos head to Alexandria Bay, New York, to get a first-hand look at the New York State Department of Transportation’s brand-new mobile Confined Space Training Trailer.
Their journey offers a unique opportunity to delve into NYSDOT’s enhanced confined space training and how this new mobile training unit is affording real-world scenarios to department employees statewide who navigate the
complexities of working in challenging spaces.
Josh and Anya welcome guests Scott Cornell and Dean Yauger with NYSDOT’s Office of Safety and Health as they share the unique challenges and hazards that require specialized knowledge and skills to navigate spaces like manholes, catch basins, culverts, bridge compartments, and underground systems at our state rest areas to keep these structures and our entire network of roadways safe and running smoothly.
