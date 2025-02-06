Powered by RND
Bryan Fields & Kellan Finney
The $100+ billion cannabis industry is fueled by innovative strategies and visionary leaders. Each week, we explore the journeys of CEOs from publicly traded gi...
  • Stop Ignoring Germany’s Massive Opportunity – Europe is Coming! ft. Jamie Pearson
    Are you considering expanding to Germany? The answer should be yes.As a brand or retailer, deciding where to grow is critical. California is the ultimate proving ground—fiercely competitive and filled with industry leaders. If you want to be a national player, is this where you make your mark?But what about Germany? A high-potential market, still in its early stages, with adult-use legalization on the horizon. The demand for U.S. brands is clear, but how will regulations unfold, and what hurdles lie ahead?This week, we sit down with Jamie Pearson to break it all down:Which companies should be thinking about Germany nowOpportunities, risks, and how Germany compares to the U.S.How to get started and navigate regulationsThe sleeper market no one is talking aboutKey Topics Discussed:⏱ [00:00 - 03:00] Introduction & Jamie Pearson’s BackgroundJamie’s journey into cannabisWhy cannabis is harder than any other industry⏱ [03:01 - 10:30] The Challenges of Running a Cannabis BusinessThe legal vs. illegal market dilemmaWhy cannabis operators face unique financial struggles⏱ [10:31 - 18:45] Raising Money in Cannabis: A Losing Battle?How funding works without traditional bankingThe risk investors take in the cannabis space⏱ [18:46 - 25:30] Cannabis Brand Loyalty & Why It’s DifferentWhat makes a cannabis brand succeedThe fine line between success & failure in branding⏱ [25:31 - 32:15] Why the Next 5 Years Will Decide EverythingThe future of cannabis legalization & federal reformWho will survive, and who won’t in this industry⏱ [32:16 - 38:50] Final Thoughts & Advice for Cannabis OperatorsWhat Jamie wishes more people knew about cannabisThe one thing every entrepreneur in this space needs to prepare forGuest Links:https://thetalmangroup.com/talman-house/https://internationalcbc.com/https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamielpearsonnhg/https://www.instagram.com/jboogie.22/https://x.com/jboogie5000https://www.linkedin.com/company/newholland-group/Our Links:Bryan Fields on TwitterKellan Finney on TwitterThe Dime on TwitterAt Eighth Revolution (8th Rev), we provide services from capital to cannabinoid and everything in between in the cannabinoid industry.8th Revolution Cannabinoid Playbook is an Industry-leading report covering the entire cannabis supply chain The Dime is a top 5% most shared  global podcastThe Dime has a New Website. Shhhh its not finished.The Dime is a top 50 Cannabis PodcastSign up for our playbook here:🎥 YouTube:  The Dime📸 Instagram:  The Dime
    48:08
  • Navigating the Gray: The Legal Tightrope of Cannabis Risk & Compliance ft. Dan Shapiro
    Everyone can agree—cannabis operates in a legal gray area. For starters, anyone in the industry is technically breaking federal law, as cannabis remains federally illegal. But for an in-house attorney at an MSO, the job isn’t just about navigating federal risk. It’s about understanding where gray meets red, balancing state-by-state regulations, and ensuring compliance across an industry with ever-changing rules—especially for a publicly traded company.This week, we sit down with Dan Shapiro, EVP of Ascend Wellness, to break down:Understanding the legal gray areas in cannabisShifting regulations, the Farm Bill, and Schedule 3Balancing legal risk and business strategy in a fragmented industryAbout Ascend WellnessAWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. AWH owns and operates dispensaries and seven state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, Common Goods, Effin' and Royale branded products. AWH also produces and distributes products on behalf of its brand partners including Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Flower by Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.Guest Links:https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-shapiro-78830026/https://www.awholdings.com/https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascendwellnessholdingshttps://x.com/AscendHoldingsKey Topics Discussed (AI Generated) ⏱ [00:00 - 03:00] Introduction & Dan Shapiro’s BackgroundDan’s journey from law school to the cannabis industryHis experience in highly regulated industries like aviation, insurance, and sports⏱ [03:01 - 10:30] The Role of an In-House Attorney at an MSOBalancing legal risk vs. business strategyHow MSOs structure legal teams and complianceThe complexities of managing multiple state regulations⏱ [10:31 - 18:45] Navigating Cannabis’s Legal Gray AreaWhy cannabis law lacks case precedent compared to other industriesThe challenge of interpreting regulations that are themselves unclearHow MSOs make decisions with legal uncertainty⏱ [18:46 - 25:30] Federal Illegality & The Risks It PosesThe reality of operating in an industry that is still federally illegalHow rescheduling (Schedule 3) could impact MSOsBanking & financial hurdles in cannabis⏱ [25:31 - 32:15] The Farm Bill & The Hemp vs. Cannabis DebateHow hemp-derived products challenge the traditional cannabis marketThe regulatory gaps between Farm Bill hemp and state-regulated cannabisHow MSOs view hemp expansion⏱ [32:16 - 38:50] State-by-State Regulations & Compliance ChallengesWhy no two states regulate cannabis the same wayHow MSOs strategize around shifting lawsScenario planning for regulatory changes⏱ [38:51 - 45:00] Creative Legal Solutions in CannabisHow MSOs navigate ambiguous rulesBalancing aggressive vs. conservative legal approachesWhy legal teams in cannabis must be flexible⏱ [45:01 - 50:00] Future of Cannabis Law & Final ThoughtsPredictions for Schedule 3 and federal reformWhy the industry needs more alignment for real progressDan’s dream smoke session: Thomas Jefferson, Elvis Presley, and Tiger WoodsOur Links:Bryan Fields on TwitterKellan Finney on TwitterThe Dime on TwitterAt Eighth Revolution (8th Rev), we provide services from capital to cannabinoid and everything in between in the cannabinoid industry.8th Revolution Cannabinoid Playbook is an Industry-leading report covering the entire cannabis supply chain The Dime is a top 5% most shared  global podcastThe Dime has a New Website. Shhhh its not finished.The Dime is a top 50 Cannabis PodcastSign up for our playbook here:🎥 YouTube:  The Dime📸 Instagram:  The Dime
    46:08
  • The COO’s Playbook: Balancing Automation, Quality, and Efficiency Across 14 States at Verano ft. Trip McDermott
    Standard Operating Procedures—every company has them. But how do you maintain consistency when a single change can ripple across 14 states, 15 cultivation sites, and 150 retail locations?Verano faces the challenge of creating continuity across a vast and diverse footprint. Each state presents unique regulations and operational nuances, yet the expectation for repeatability in product quality and customer experience remains unwavering.Balancing automation, efficiency, and quality isn’t just a logistical feat—it’s a deliberate strategy rooted in precision and innovation. As Ray Dalio says, “Make sure everyone is in the right seat on the bus.” At Verano, this principle guides their team and processes, ensuring every product upholds the highest standards of excellence across the supply chain.This week we sit down with Trip McDermott to discuss the following:An inside look at the role of a COO in an MSOThe challenges and impact of changing an SOPBalancing automation, efficiency, and product qualityTime Trials strategy for optimization Episode Highlights Tripp's Cannabis Journey (00:01:13)- Started in finance, working with oil and gas companies- Discovered cannabis industry in Colorado around 2014- Began networking and learning about the emerging market- Joined Verano in 2015 to help organize and streamline operationsOperational Excellence (00:36:00)- Focus on incorporating automation without compromising quality- Implementing detailed time trials and performance tracking- Developing consistent standard operating procedures (SOPs) across multiple states- Emphasis on employee empowerment and optimal team placement Product Innovation (00:33:23)- Coordinated multi-state product launches- Developing 2-gram vape pens under the Savvy brand- Innovative launch events like terpene bars- Introducing barrel-style pre-rollsFuture Vision (00:50:38)- Expanding product lines- Refining extraction processes- Potential state market expansions- Exploring brand partnerships and acquisitions Guest Links:https://verano.com/https://www.linkedin.com/in/trip-mcdermott-2aa9a51a/https://www.instagram.com/veranobrandshttps://www.linkedin.com/company/verano-holdings/https://x.com/veranobrandsOur LinksBryan Fields on Twitter Kellan Finney on Twitter The Dime on Twitter At Eighth Revolution (8th Rev), we provide services from capital to cannabinoid and everything in between in the cannabinoid industry.8th Revolution Cannabinoid Playbook is an Industry-leading report covering the entire cannabis supply chain The Dime is a top 5% most shared  global podcast The Dime has a New Website. Shhhh its not finished. The Dime is a top 50 Cannabis Podcast Sign up for our playbook here:🎥 YouTube:  The Dime📸 Instagram:  The Dime  
    51:36
  • She Hits Different: The Story Behind Cake's Explosive Growth ft. Chloe Kaleiokalani
    Cake is hitting different. A hockey stick chart is every founder's dream—but what looks like overnight success often hides expertise built years behind the scenes.Thriving in California's intense, competitive cannabis market? That’s a different beast altogether.Pink, chrome, fur—Cake's branding immediately resonates with its target audience. A masterclass in brand authenticity.This week, we sit down with Chloe Kaleiokalani to discuss the following:How Chloe's vision for Cake became the top vape brand in the country.What is Designer Distillate Playbook for expanding their brand And so much more. Key Topics Discussed• CAKE's Origin Story (00:02:55)• Started as cannabis growers• Transitioned to extraction and vape production• Launched brand in 2020• Branding and Marketing Strategy (00:08:05)• Unique pink branding• Targeting festival and EDM culture• Creating an approachable, fun cannabis experience• Product Line Expansion (00:14:59)• Designer Distillate vapes• Chrome Live Resin• Upcoming Dab Device  • Plans for flower and pre-roll lines• Market Expansion (00:28:49)• Currently in California, Arizona, and soon Nevada• Careful approach to state-by-state expansion• Adapting products to local market needsGuest Links:https://www.linkedin.com/in/chloe-kaleiokalani-b380a3299/https://www.linkedin.com/company/cake-she-hits-different/https://www.instagram.com/cakehitsdifferent/https://shehitsdifferent.com/https://www.youtube.com/@shehitsdifferentOur Links:Bryan Fields on Twitter Kellan Finney on Twitter The Dime on Twitter At Eighth Revolution (8th Rev), we provide services from capital to cannabinoid and everything in between in the cannabinoid industry.8th Revolution Cannabinoid Playbook is an Industry-leading report covering the entire cannabis supply chain The Dime is a top 5% most shared  global podcast The Dime has a New Website. Shhhh its not finished. The Dime is a top 50 Cannabis Podcast Sign up for our playbook here:🎥 YouTube:  The Dime📸 Instagram:  The Dime
    47:41
  • How Do We Get to a $100 Billion Market? Growth Predictions, Market Consolidations ft Ben Burstein
    Why does it feel like the hemp industry is exploding while regulated cannabis remains stagnant?The numbers may tell one story, but they don’t capture the whole picture. What would a combined cannabis and hemp market look like if both operated with fewer restrictions, better access to resources, and increased capital?This week, we welcome back Ben Burstein to dive into these critical questions and more, including:Why the numbers don’t tell the full story.The real growth drivers behind cannabis and hemp.Predictions for consolidation and expansion.The path to a $100 billion market.Guest Links:https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminburstein/https://www.leaflink.com/https://www.instagram.com/leaflink_/https://x.com/LeafLinkUS Episode HighlightsCannabis and Hemp Market Overview (00:00:56)Total hemp market currently around $10 billionHemp-derived THC market represents about $5 billion in retail salesStrong growth trajectory with billions added each yearMarket Dynamics and Expansion (00:02:40)Hemp-derived products offer:State Market Insights (00:25:23)New York standout marketFuture Industry Predictions (00:56:21)Expected to add billions in salesImproving margins and cost structuresPotential Schedule 3 reschedulingContinued market consolidation Our LinksBryan Fields on Twitter Kellan Finney on Twitter The Dime on Twitter At Eighth Revolution (8th Rev), we provide services from capital to cannabinoid and everything in between in the cannabinoid industry.8th Revolution Cannabinoid Playbook is an Industry-leading report covering the entire cannabis supply chain The Dime is a top 5% most shared  global podcast The Dime has a New Website. Shhhh its not finished. The Dime is a top 50 Cannabis Podcast Sign up for our playbook here:🎥 YouTube:  The Dime📸 Instagram:  The Dime
    1:00:25

The $100+ billion cannabis industry is fueled by innovative strategies and visionary leaders. Each week, we explore the journeys of CEOs from publicly traded giants, world-renowned scientists, and underground legacy growers shaping the future of this transformative market. Bryan and Kellan uncover how these pioneers built their businesses, navigated failures and found success in this rapidly growing space. Join us to explore the lessons and insights driving the cannabis industry forward.
