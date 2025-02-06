Navigating the Gray: The Legal Tightrope of Cannabis Risk & Compliance ft. Dan Shapiro

Everyone can agree—cannabis operates in a legal gray area. For starters, anyone in the industry is technically breaking federal law, as cannabis remains federally illegal. But for an in-house attorney at an MSO, the job isn't just about navigating federal risk. It's about understanding where gray meets red, balancing state-by-state regulations, and ensuring compliance across an industry with ever-changing rules—especially for a publicly traded company.This week, we sit down with Dan Shapiro, EVP of Ascend Wellness, to break down:Understanding the legal gray areas in cannabisShifting regulations, the Farm Bill, and Schedule 3Balancing legal risk and business strategy in a fragmented industryAbout Ascend WellnessAWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. AWH owns and operates dispensaries and seven state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, Common Goods, Effin' and Royale branded products. AWH also produces and distributes products on behalf of its brand partners including Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Flower by Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.Guest Links:https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-shapiro-78830026/https://www.awholdings.com/https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascendwellnessholdingshttps://x.com/AscendHoldingsKey Topics Discussed (AI Generated) ⏱ [00:00 - 03:00] Introduction & Dan Shapiro's BackgroundDan's journey from law school to the cannabis industryHis experience in highly regulated industries like aviation, insurance, and sports⏱ [03:01 - 10:30] The Role of an In-House Attorney at an MSOBalancing legal risk vs. business strategyHow MSOs structure legal teams and complianceThe complexities of managing multiple state regulations⏱ [10:31 - 18:45] Navigating Cannabis's Legal Gray AreaWhy cannabis law lacks case precedent compared to other industriesThe challenge of interpreting regulations that are themselves unclearHow MSOs make decisions with legal uncertainty⏱ [18:46 - 25:30] Federal Illegality & The Risks It PosesThe reality of operating in an industry that is still federally illegalHow rescheduling (Schedule 3) could impact MSOsBanking & financial hurdles in cannabis⏱ [25:31 - 32:15] The Farm Bill & The Hemp vs. Cannabis DebateHow hemp-derived products challenge the traditional cannabis marketThe regulatory gaps between Farm Bill hemp and state-regulated cannabisHow MSOs view hemp expansion⏱ [32:16 - 38:50] State-by-State Regulations & Compliance ChallengesWhy no two states regulate cannabis the same wayHow MSOs strategize around shifting lawsScenario planning for regulatory changes⏱ [38:51 - 45:00] Creative Legal Solutions in CannabisHow MSOs navigate ambiguous rulesBalancing aggressive vs. conservative legal approachesWhy legal teams in cannabis must be flexible⏱ [45:01 - 50:00] Future of Cannabis Law & Final ThoughtsPredictions for Schedule 3 and federal reformWhy the industry needs more alignment for real progressDan's dream smoke session: Thomas Jefferson, Elvis Presley, and Tiger Woods