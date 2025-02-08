The Deputy: The Official Podcast of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office (SC)

The Deputy Podcast - Season 4 Episode 3 - Featuring Retired Lt. Chuck Hunter

Welcome to The Deputy Podcast - The Official Podcast of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office - SC! In this episode, hosted by our Community Services Unit Coordinator Sgt. Alan Sayre, we are celebrating Black History Month 2025 with our special guest, Retired Lt. Chuck Hunter, who retired from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office in 2019 after serving his community for 25 years as a law enforcement officer. Join us as we talk about Black History from not only a national view, but also right here at home in Oconee County, SC. Our podcasts are also available in a video format on our YouTube channel (@oconeesheriff9396) starting with Season 4! The Deputy Podcast airs each month on the first and third Fridays, as well as periodically through the year with selected "Special Editions" at various times.