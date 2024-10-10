In the season one finale, John Carnack faces the board of the Department of Experimental Oversight, interrogated by a prosecutor. Now he must be held accountable for his actions. And for the sins of his own past. Starring James Callis and Carla Gugino.The Department Of Midnight is produced by Warren Ellis, Brian Gucciardo, Kevin and Diane Kolde and Fred Seibert. Main title and credit narration by Gildart Jackson. Casting and voice direction by Meredith Layne, CSA. Main title and score by Trey Toy. Dialogue editors Kevin and Diane Kolde. Recording coordinator Kathy Cavaiola. Dialogue recorded at Salami Studios. Lead dialogue mixer Mark Mercado. Assistant dialogue mixers Jonathan Bradley and Chris Story. Audio post production provided by Salami Studios. Post audio supervisor Peter DiRado. Sound design and editorial Paul Menichini, MPSE. Re-recording mixer Sean Jacobson. The Department Of Midnight is a production of The Bellport Theater On The Air. All rights reserved.
Episode 106 Judgement Teaser
Teaser for The Department Of Midnight Episode 106 – JUDGEMENT - Starring James Callis and Carla Gugino. John Carnack faces the board of the Department of Experimental Oversight, interrogated by a prosecutor. Now he must be held accountable for his actions. And for the sins of his own past.
The Devil Runs Out
A routine examination of a dark matter lab turns into a race against time, as Carnack is forced to pursue a face from his past intent on human sacrifice. Starring James Callis and Brett Dalton.
Episode 105 The Devil Runs Out Teaser
Teaser for The Department Of Midnight Episode 105 – THE DEVIL RUNS OUT - Starring James Callis and Brett Dalton. A routine examination of a dark matter lab turns into a race against time, as Carnack is forced to pursue a face from his past intent on human sacrifice.
The Red House
The university bought a derelict house out in the middle of nowhere for this experiment. When Carnack arrives to shut them down, everyone thinks he's crazy, but he knows what the Red House really is. Starring James Callis and Nolan North.
Award-winning writer, Warren Ellis, blends folklore, horror and mystery in this dramatic science fiction series. Dark matter makes up 85% of the universe. Recent scientific theory suggests that dark matter is information - a fifth form of matter - and that we can wake it up. But waking it up can let dark things out. James Callis is Dr. John Carnack. Five years ago, his experiment with dark matter went horribly wrong. Now he works for the Department of Midnight, investigating dangerous dark matter experiments that all seem to be based on leaked papers from his own research.