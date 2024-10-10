The Red House

The university bought a derelict house out in the middle of nowhere for this experiment. When Carnack arrives to shut them down, everyone thinks he’s crazy, but he knows what the Red House really is. Starring James Callis and Nolan North.The Department Of Midnight is produced by Warren Ellis, Brian Gucciardo, Kevin and Diane Kolde and Fred Seibert. Main title and credit narration by Gildart Jackson. Additional voices by Vanessa Marshall and Fred Tatasciore.Casting and voice direction by Meredith Layne, CSA. Main title and score by Trey Toy. Dialogue editors Kevin and Diane Kolde. Recording coordinator Kathy Cavaiola. Dialogue recorded at Salami Studios. Lead dialogue mixer Mark Mercado. Assistant dialogue mixers Jonathan Bradley and Chris Story. Audio post production provided by Salami Studios. Post audio supervisor Peter DiRado. Sound design and editorial Paul Menichini, MPSE. Re-recording mixer Sean Jacobson. The Department Of Midnight is a production of The Bellport Theater On The Air. All rights reserved.