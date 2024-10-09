The Deep Dive with Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael

This week we want to introduce you to a show we love: And Just Like Matt featuring June Diane Raphael and Casey Wilson. Matt McConkey (“Homophilia”) is here to unpack all things And Just Like That Season 2: the episodes, the cultural impact, and the themes. Matt and his star-studded roster of fellow fanatics (his own Mirandas and Charlottes and Che Diazes, if you will) share their conversations on friendship, aging, dating, death, work… and how we as a community can bring Samantha back full-time. As Matt unpacked episode 2 with a couple of self-proclaimed Carrie-Samantha hybrids, he couldn’t help but wonder: Are we all Charlottes? New episodes of And Just Like Matt are coming in 2025! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dressing for Revenge
This week, Jessica and June are facing their harshest comedy critics - their children. Then they dive into bedroom kids vs. living room kids, the joy of a sectional, Thanksgiving plans, and reality TV drama. And please be advised, Deep Divers: moving forward, we will be adopting mob wife looks and attitudes. Try. Me.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Don’t Want Dings and I Don’t Want Dongs
Deep Divers, it’s 7AM - do you know where your children are? This week, June and Jessica are in a state and are turning to egg sandwiches and Cann beverages for comfort with varying levels of success. Then June dives into a significant violation of her time and guest bathroom, plus we chat the big game, catfishing rom coms, and surf moms.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Deep Dive Presents: Choice Words with Samantha Bee
We’re introducing you to a show we love: Choice Words with Samantha Bee. Every day, we make choices—some explode, some implode, and most we barely remember. But what about the choices that change everything? Each week, Samantha Bee sits down with people she admires to dig into the biggest decisions they’ve made in their lives and the ripple effects those choices have had. In this episode, Sam chats with comedian and actor Paul Scheer about his decision to go to NYU, becoming a parent, and figuring out what kind of dad he wants to be. For more episodes, search for Choice Words with Samantha Bee wherever you get your podcasts or click here. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
BONUS: Threedom, Add To Cart, and The Deep Dive play THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID
On this very special bonus episode of The Deep Dive, June and Jessica are joined by Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak from the podcast ADD TO CART, and Scott Aukerman, Lauren Lapkus, and Paul F. Tompkins from the podcast THREEDOM for game night! The game? That’s What She Said (Second Edition), by Moose Games, where the goal is to see who can create the most laughs with 400 innuendo-filled phrases. Thank you Moose Games for sponsoring this very funny, very NAUGHTY episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Each week, comedians and best friends Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael take a ‘deep dive’ into their real lives and discuss a wide range of topics including how to pursue joy amidst the insanity of motherhood and family, grief and loss, sh*t they put on their faces, and why they refuse to check their voicemails or unpack their suitcases. The Deep Dive captures the friendship of two women trying to survive adult womanhood. Their motto, shared by their loyal Deep Divers, is "Let Us Live!"