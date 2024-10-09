The Deep Dive with Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael

BONUS: Threedom, Add To Cart, and The Deep Dive play THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID

On this very special bonus episode of The Deep Dive, June and Jessica are joined by Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak from the podcast ADD TO CART, and Scott Aukerman, Lauren Lapkus, and Paul F. Tompkins from the podcast THREEDOM for game night! The game? That’s What She Said (Second Edition), by Moose Games, where the goal is to see who can create the most laughs with 400 innuendo-filled phrases. Thank you Moose Games for sponsoring this very funny, very NAUGHTY episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.