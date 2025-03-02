Mindset, Marketing, & Money with Dean Seddon

The Brutal Truth About Building a Business (And Why Most People Get It Wrong)
Most people start a business for freedom. Then reality slaps them in the face.
In this raw and unfiltered episode, I sit down with Lee-Ann Johnstone, founder of Affiverse, to talk about what it really takes to grow a business from scratch - beyond the hype and Instagram fantasy.
We cover:
🔥 The messy middle - what happens when the excitement fades and reality sets in.
🔥 Why most new business owners set themselves up for failure (and how to avoid it).
🔥 The two biggest mistakes that kill momentum and keep you stuck in survival mode.
🔥 Why niching down feels terrifying but is the only way to grow.
🔥 The shift happening in marketing that most people haven’t woken up to yet.
And - spoiler alert - building a business isn’t about working less. It’s about working smarter.
If you're serious about making it work (without losing your sanity), this one’s for you.
Broke to Booked Out: How I Ended Feast And Famine In My Business.
you’ve probably felt the pain of the feast-and-famine cycle.
One month you’re slammed, the next you’re scrambling, panicking about where your next client is coming from. I’ve been there, and trust me - it’s brutal.
Years ago, I found myself needing £13k in a single week or my business was finished.
Bank account empty. Bills stacking up. Panic setting in.
I was out of options.
In that moment, I realised most of what I’d been taught about marketing was too vague, too slow, and too complicated for a crisis.
In this deeply personal episode, I’m sharing exactly how I turned desperation into action.
You’ll learn how I created an irresistible, crystal-clear offer, priced it boldly, and aggressively marketed it to go from broke to fully booked in just days.
I’ll also show you how to permanently break free from the feast-and-famine cycle - by simplifying your offer, clarifying your message, and building systems that reliably bring clients your way, month after month.
If you’re ready to hear what really works (and stop repeating my mistakes), hit play.
Experts are LOSING to amateurs—10 ways to show your authority online.
You know your stuff.
You’ve got the experience, the results, the credibility—but online, it’s like no one sees it.
Meanwhile, people with half your expertise are getting all the attention, landing the clients, and owning the conversation.
Frustrating, right?
You’re careful with your words because you don’t want to sound arrogant.
You try to share value, but it gets lost in the noise. And every time you see someone less qualified blowing up online, you wonder - what are they doing that I’m not?
In this episode, I’ll show you exactly why this happens - and how to flip the script. Small shifts in how you communicate can take you from overlooked to undeniable.
If you’re ready to be seen as the authority you actually are, listen in.
Nobody cared about my content - until I fixed this
For years, I played it safe. I posted “valuable” content. I tried to sound professional. I thought if I just shared good advice, people would listen.
They didn’t.
No engagement. No clients. No one cared.
And then I realised something brutal: boring is worse than being hated.
Agitation:
I see so many people making the same mistake I did—hiding their personality, watering down their opinions, trying to appeal to everyone. And then wondering why their content flops.
I know how it feels. You pour time into a post, hit publish… and nothing. Meanwhile, people with half your experience are blowing up, getting clients, building a brand that actually matters.
It’s not because they’re better. It’s because they refuse to be forgettable.
Solution:
The second I stopped trying to fit in and started owning my voice, everything changed. And in this episode, I’m sharing exactly what I did.
🔥 The biggest myth that’s keeping you invisible.
🔥 The lie about “professionalism” that’s killing your content.
🔥 The mindset shift that will make your audience actually pay attention.
If you’re tired of shouting into the void, this is your wake-up call.
Listen now. Because the longer you wait, the harder it gets.
Will AI destroy the coaching industry?
AI is creeping into every industry—now it’s coming for coaching.
With AI-powered apps offering sessions for less than the price of a coffee, some coaches are already feeling the heat.
But here’s the real question… Is AI a threat or the biggest opportunity the coaching industry has ever seen?
In this episode, I break down:
The coaching jobs AI will replace (sooner than you think)
The areas where human coaches will always have the advantage
The key shift you must make to stay ahead
This isn’t about fear—it’s about strategy.
If you’re a coach (or thinking of becoming one), you need to hear this.
Listen now and get ahead of the AI curve.
Mindset, Marketing & Money isn’t your usual business podcast. If you’re tired of seeing the same old advice repeated online, this is your straight-talking resource. Each episode cuts through popular myths to share clear insights and practical strategies that actually work for building your business online. I’ll guide you through what’s effective right now in mindset, marketing, and monetisation so you can confidently attract clients and achieve consistent results. If you’re serious about standing out and growing your business, tune in.