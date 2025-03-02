Mindset, Marketing, & Money with Dean Seddon

The Brutal Truth About Building a Business (And Why Most People Get It Wrong)

Most people start a business for freedom. Then reality slaps them in the face. In this raw and unfiltered episode, I sit down with Lee-Ann Johnstone, founder of Affiverse, to talk about what it really takes to grow a business from scratch - beyond the hype and Instagram fantasy. We cover: 🔥 The messy middle - what happens when the excitement fades and reality sets in. 🔥 Why most new business owners set themselves up for failure (and how to avoid it). 🔥 The two biggest mistakes that kill momentum and keep you stuck in survival mode. 🔥 Why niching down feels terrifying but is the only way to grow. 🔥 The shift happening in marketing that most people haven’t woken up to yet. And - spoiler alert - building a business isn’t about working less. It’s about working smarter. If you're serious about making it work (without losing your sanity), this one’s for you.