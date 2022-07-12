Is search dead? Google vs ChatGPT, from Google Search to enterprise search at Glean, machine learning in search, tech layoffs - Deedy Das - The Data Scientist Show #061

Deedy Das is a founding engineer at Glean, an enterprise search startup. Previously, he was a Tech Lead at Google Search working on query understanding and the sports product in New York, Tel Aviv, and Bangalore. Before that, he was an engineer at Facebook New York and graduated from Cornell University. Outside of work, Deedy writes on his blog. He published a viral resume template and his work on exposing grading flaws in the Indian education system. He also enjoys running marathons, road cycling, and playing cricket. Today we’ll talk about the search projects he worked on at Google, why he left Google, his current work at Glean, and his thoughts on whether Google is doomed because of ChatGPT. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to the channel and leave a 5-star review. Subscribe to Daliana's newsletter on www.dalianaliu.com for more on data science. Deedy's Twitter: https://twitter.com/debarghya_das?s=20 Daliana's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DalianaLiu Daliana's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dalianaliu (00:00:00) Introduction (00:01:52) What is search (00:04:33) Query understanding (00:12:46) Google vs ChatGPT (00:18:24) Fixing bug for Sundar Pichai (00:27:33) Why he left google (00:30:32) How to get into search (00:34:38) Enterprise search at Glean (00:46:55) Advice for people who got laid off (00:48:41) What do search engineers do (00:51:37) How he evaluates candidates (00:53:58) Future of search (00:57:16) Why the web is declining (00:59:25) Copilot and AI-powered developer tools (01:03:46) Indian startup ecosystem (01:07:45) India vs Silicon Valley (01:09:48) How he grew 30k followers on Twitter (01:13:28) Daliana and Deedy’s challenge with social media (01:19:31) Career mistakes he made