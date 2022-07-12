A deep dive into data scientists' day-to-day work, tools and models they use, how they tackle problems, and their career journeys. This podcast helps you grow a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 61
Is search dead? Google vs ChatGPT, from Google Search to enterprise search at Glean, machine learning in search, tech layoffs - Deedy Das - The Data Scientist Show #061
Deedy Das is a founding engineer at Glean, an enterprise search startup. Previously, he was a Tech Lead at Google Search working on query understanding and the sports product in New York, Tel Aviv, and Bangalore. Before that, he was an engineer at Facebook New York and graduated from Cornell University. Outside of work, Deedy writes on his blog. He published a viral resume template and his work on exposing grading flaws in the Indian education system. He also enjoys running marathons, road cycling, and playing cricket. Today we’ll talk about the search projects he worked on at Google, why he left Google, his current work at Glean, and his thoughts on whether Google is doomed because of ChatGPT. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to the channel and leave a 5-star review. Subscribe to Daliana's newsletter on www.dalianaliu.com for more on data science.
Deedy's Twitter: https://twitter.com/debarghya_das?s=20
Daliana's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DalianaLiu
Daliana's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dalianaliu
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:01:52) What is search
(00:04:33) Query understanding
(00:12:46) Google vs ChatGPT
(00:18:24) Fixing bug for Sundar Pichai
(00:27:33) Why he left google
(00:30:32) How to get into search
(00:34:38) Enterprise search at Glean
(00:46:55) Advice for people who got laid off
(00:48:41) What do search engineers do
(00:51:37) How he evaluates candidates
(00:53:58) Future of search
(00:57:16) Why the web is declining
(00:59:25) Copilot and AI-powered developer tools
(01:03:46) Indian startup ecosystem
(01:07:45) India vs Silicon Valley
(01:09:48) How he grew 30k followers on Twitter
(01:13:28) Daliana and Deedy’s challenge with social media
(01:19:31) Career mistakes he made
2/21/2023
1:27:06
The 100-hour work week of an self-taught machine learning researcher, how he got into Google Brain, why he started Omni - Jeremy Nixon - The Data Scientist Show #060
Jeremy Nixon is a machine learning researcher, software engineer, and startup founder. Previously he was a software engineer at Google Brain working on deep learning. Now, he is the co-founder and CEO of Omni, building an immersive information retrieval system for you and your team. He studied applied math at Harvard University. Today we’ll talk about how he got into Google brain, his 3-month self-learning plan to learn machine learning, his startup, and how he executed his goal relentlessly since 2016. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to the channel and leave a 5-star review. Subscribe to Daliana's newsletter on www.dalianaliu.com for more on data science.
Jeremy's Twitter: https://twitter.com/JvNixon
Jeremy's Blog: https://jeremynixon.github.io/
Daliana's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DalianaLiu
Daliana's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dalianaliu
Jeremy's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremyvnixon
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:01:50) Research in Google Brain
(00:03:37) How he got into Google Brain
(00:07:56) His 3-month plan to learn ML
(00:17:55) The 100-hour workweek
(00:33:26) What if he is tired
(00:39:59) Why he found Omni
(00:44:24) Data science problems in Omni
(00:54:42) Future of machine learning
(00:57:51) Silicon Valley is very accessible
(00:59:47) The golden handcuffs
(01:06:58) From data scientist to full-stack engineer
(01:09:06) Close-minded data scientists
(01:24:10) Advice to ML learners
(01:29:41) Something he wished that he did when he was younger
(01:37:25) The future of his career
(01:42:17) Connect with Jeremy
2/20/2023
1:42:52
The power of error analysis, tree models for search relevancy, what ChatGPT means for data scientists - Sergey Feldman - The Data Scientist Show #059
Sergey Feldman is the head of AI at Alongside, providing mental health support for students. He is also a Lead Applied Research Scientist at Allen Institute for AI, where he built an ML model that improved search relevancy for scientific literature. Sergey has a PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Washington. Today we’ll talk about machine learning for search, his consulting project for the Gates Foundation, AI for mental health, and career lessons. Make sure you listen till the end. If you like the show, subscribe, leave a comment, and give us a 5-star review. Subscribe to Daliana's newsletter on www.dalianaliu.com/ for more on data science.
Daliana's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DalianaLiuDaliana's
Daliana's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dalianaliu/
Sergey's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sergey-feldman-6b45074b/
Data Cowboys: http://www.data-cowboys.com/
Sergey Feldman: You Should Probably Be Doing Nested Cross-Validation | PyData Miami 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuDtXtKNpZs
December 4th, 2018 - Breakfast with WACh with Dr. Sergey Feldman, PhD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA_czRcCpvQ
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:01:24) Machine learning skeptic
(00:03:02) Tree-based models for search relevance
(00:14:34) How to do error analysis
(00:19:20) Nested cross-validation
(00:21:34) Model evaluation
(00:30:43) Error analysis common mistakes
(00:33:37) How to avoid overfitting
(00:35:56) Consulting project with Gates Foundation
(00:41:16) Tree-based models vs linear models
(00:45:19) Working with non-tech stakeholders
(00:50:20) Chatbot for teen’s mental health
(00:54:32) Can ChatGPT provide therapy?
(00:58:12) How he got into machine learning
(01:02:12) How to not have a boss
(01:03:46) Feelings vs Facts
(01:09:02) Future of machine learning
(01:11:30) How to prepare for the future
(01:13:39) AutoML
(01:17:12) His passion for large language models
1/24/2023
1:19:43
How to build data science muscle memory, DeepChecks -- an open source ML testing suite - Philip Tannor - The Data Scientist Show #058
Philip Tannor is the Co-Founder and CEO of Deepchecks, a python package to run checks for machine learning models. Previously, he was the head of data science group at the Isreal Defense Force. He has a master's degree from Tel Aviv University in engineering, his thesis was about a new algorithm that combines neural networks with gradient-boosting decision trees. Today we’ll talk about his career journey, how to build your data science muscle memory, the algorithm he worked on, and how to check ML models. If you like the show subscribe to the channel and give us a 5-star review. Subscribe to Daliana's newsletter on www.dalianaliu.com/ for more on data science and career.
Daliana's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DalianaLiuDaliana's
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dalianaliu/
Philip’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/philip-tannor-a6a910b7/?originalSubdomain=il
Augboost: https://medium.com/@ptannor/augboost-like-xgboost-but-with-few-twists-e4df4017a5c4
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:01:17) How did he get into ML
(00:02:52) Data science in the military
(00:08:15) How to take feedback
(00:13:24) Handling criticism
(00:15:12) What he worked on
(00:18:18) testing deployment
(00:21:28) How to build the data science muscle memory
(00:27:09) Improving the skills of data scientists
(00:30:42) His thesis in grad school
(00:36:59) Combine NN and gradient boosting
(00:40:05) Aug boost
(00:41:15)Tools he uses
(00:45:58) Deepchecks
(00:50:46) Most challenging part of building Deepchecks
(00:52:05) How can people contribute
(00:53:40) Behind the scenes
(00:56:09) Deciding how to fix or improve the model
(01:00:49) Advise for those who wanna create open-source projects
(01:04:07) Features to add for the enterprise product
(01:06:57) About his life and career right now
(01:08:27) Connect with Philip
12/7/2022
1:08:51
The Daliana Special: how did I got into data science, 5 things only experienced data scientists know, and why I started "The Data Scientist Show" - Daliana Liu #057
Who is Daliana? This is a conversation I had in 2021 with Harpreet Sahota. I talked about my unexpected journey to data science all the way back in high school, things I wish I could know earlier about my career, the projects I worked on, what is like to be a quote-and-unquote influencer on Linkedin, and more. If you want more content from me, I write about data science and career nerdy jokes, on my Linkedin and you can subscribe to my very infrequent newsletter at dalianaliu.com. I’m curious what you think about this episode, leave a comment on YouTube or send a DM on Linkedin. Hope you enjoy the Daliana special!
Daliana's Newsletter: https://dalianaliu.com
Daliana's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DalianaLiu
Daliana's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dalianaliu/
Harpreet's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/harpreetsahota204/
The artist of the data science podcast: https://theartistsofdatascience.fireside.fm/
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:02:52) Where did Daliana grow up
(00:05:19) Daliana in highschool
(00:07:11) How did she got into data science
(00:11:36) Why is writing important for data scientist
(00:15:51) How to write better
(00:20:56) Career lessons you didn't learn in school
(00:27:40) Imposter syndrome
(00:31:29) Day-to-day work as a data scientist
(00:36:16) Most common mistakes data scientists make
(00:39:41) Data Analyst vs. Data Scientist
(00:42:30) What is the science in data science?
(00:44:51) Can everyone be a data scientist
(00:49:21) Linkedin profile tips for job search
(00:52:59) How she creates content
(00:54:11) Being a data scientist "influencer"
(00:56:04) Why she started "the data scientist show"
(01:01:16) Women in data science
(01:06:39) What's her legacy
(01:09:43) What is she reading
(01:14:21) Connect with Daliana
A deep dive into data scientists' day-to-day work, tools and models they use, how they tackle problems, and their career journeys. This podcast helps you grow a successful career in data science. Listening to an episode is like having lunch with an experienced mentor. Guests are data science practitioners from various industries, AI researchers, economists, and CTOs of AI companies. Host: Daliana Liu, an ex-Amazon senior data scientist with 180k followers on Linkedin.
Join 20k subscribers at www.dalianaliu.com to learn more about data science, career, and this show. Twitter @DalianaLiu.