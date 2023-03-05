Meet the world’s top data and analytics leaders transforming how we do business. Hear case studies, industry insights, and personal lessons from the executives ... More
Why Online Retailer Zalando Was First to Embrace the Data Mesh
Most data professionals aspire to be leaders within a single industry. It’s rare to see professionals establish and re-establish themselves as powerful influencers across multiple verticals. But this is precisely what Dr. Alexander Borek has done, helping some of the world’s most recognizable brands scale tangible value from data, analytics, and AI. In this episode, he covers a wide range of topics, including his personal career journey, creating cultures of innovation, centralized vs. decentralized data products, and the imminent impact of generative AI. Key Moments: Background on Zalando [2:15]Dr. Borek’s The Ultimate Data and AI Guide [5:32]Becoming a data leader in multiple industries [7:02]Germany’s growing data culture [14:30]The need for a greater sense of urgency in data understanding [17:07]The origins of the data mesh [19:33]The benefits of cross-team collaboration [24:44]Data mash vs. data fabric [31:30]Using data for insight and action [37:28]The rapid expansion of generative technologies [40:10]Mentions: Bernard MarrThe Ultimate Data and AI GuideNetflixVolkswagen ManufacturingCelonisData Warehousing InstituteThe Wall Street JournalKubernetesGartnerIBM Advanced Analytics CenterChatGPTYou can join Alex in person at the Data Masterclass Europe 2023 conference! The conference will be held in Berlin from June 21-23. Apply to join here. Get even more insights from data and analytics leaders on The Data Chief. Mission.org is a media studio producing content for world-class clients. Learn more at mission.org.
5/3/2023
50:52
Delek US on Proving Value as the CDO
The role of the CDO is changing, and with these changes come new opportunities to prove business value. On this episode of The Data Chief, Ido Biger, EVP of Data and Technology for Delek US, explains how he’s breaking down data silos and turning insights to actionHe also takes listeners through several analytics use cases including creating operational efficiencies for frontline workers and reducing customer churn. Tune in to learn:Ido’s role at Delek and confronting his biggest challenge (04:23)How Ido breaks down data silos (11:53)Using data-driven insights to increase operational efficiency - Telco case study (15:15)Using data-driven insights to reduce customer churn - Airline case study (20:01)Why COVID was a huge opportunity for the airline industry (26:20)Turning insights to action - Oil and gas case study (29:08)The importance of finding a sponsor for your data project (32:19)How to prove value as a CDO (33:04)Ido’s work as a professor (35:12)The skills data professionals need to succeed (37:32)Mentions:Roman Empire on NetflixDoug Laney Simon SinekMashinaThe Data Chief Guest’s Pump-Up Songs PlaylistGet even more insights from data and analytics leaders on The Data Chief. Mission.org is a media studio producing content for world-class clients. Learn more at mission.org.
4/19/2023
41:14
Bill Schmarzo on Why Companies Need to Pivot from Data-Driven to Value-Driven
What is the true value of data? Whether you’ve been collecting data for years or are just getting started, the reality is that data holds zero value on its own. In fact, it’s a huge cost. In this episode of The Data Chief, industry veteran Bill Schmarzo, currently in Customer Data Innovation at Dell Technologies, shares why modern data leaders must let go of the notion of being data-driven and focus on business outcomes. He also discusses how having more data isn’t always the right move, especially when considering larger business goals.Tune in to learn:Demonstrating data’s value in an uncertain economy (7:36)Defining data KPIs (16:54)The importance of data-driven decision-making (22:43)Moving from “data-driven” to “value-driven” (33:24)Modern data culture (42:08)Mentions:Data Analytics Recession PlaybookThe top 10 books every data and analytics leader must readGet even more insights from data and analytics leaders like Bill on The Data Chief. Mission.org is a media studio producing content for world-class clients. Learn more at mission.org.
4/5/2023
48:13
How to Connect Data Strategy to Business Value
Modern data leaders know creating a data-informed culture requires cross-functional partnership and collaboration across the entire business. IT by themselves can’t do it. Nor can individual business departments. Both the IT and business strategy must be in lock step to achieve results. On this episode of The Data Chief, Dora Boussias, Senior Director of Data Strategy and Architecture at Stryker, discusses the role of modern data executives, three keys to creating a data-informed culture, and her approach to breaking down silos based on her own 28 years of experience building effective data strategies across industries.Tune in to learn:How Dora’s diverse experiences have helped her approach to data strategy (6:53)How data leaders should be connecting data strategies to business value (10:37)How technical strategy and data strategy differ (13:57)Dora’s investment in continued learning about business challenges (14:59)Why there are no “dumb questions” when working toward a goal (18:51)Emphasizing change management to create a bigger impact (23:36)The importance of a collaborative culture across all business divisions (28:25)Can data-fluent cultures be driven from a grassroots approach? (30:32) Why data alone is not enough to make good decisions (34:00)The state of female leadership in the data industry (36:55)The lighting round (45:36) Mentions: The Goal9 Data and Analytics Trends for 2023Randy Bean SurveyAvgolemono Soup Recipe (Greek Lemon Chicken Soup)Get even more insights from data and analytics leaders like Dora on The Data Chief. Mission.org is a media studio producing content for world-class clients. Learn more at mission.org.
3/22/2023
46:44
ADP on Closing the Pay Gap with Data
The implications of employment shifts have different effects on certain subsets of the population. Understanding these implications in real time helps businesses, governments, and individuals make better decisions about what to do next. ADP serves its customers in more ways than just payroll, taxes, and employment benefits. CDO Jack Berkowitz shares more about these benefits, and the parts of ADP’s business dedicated to reporting and sharing data. Tune in to learn:Managing high data volumes and maintaining data reliability at ADP (03:05)Real-time employment data about equity in the workforce (05:33)Monetizing data and how that has changed (09:35)The end of FTP? (12:06)The role of payroll data plays to tell the truth about diversity and inclusion in the workforce. (19:45)Jack’s personal career shift from the vendor to end-user (27:08)Lightning Round (28:00)Mentions:ADP National Employment Report Edward Tufte https://www.edwardtufte.com/tufte/Randy Pausch https://www.cmu.edu/randyslecture/story/index.htmlhttps://www.researchgate.net/publication/221514864_Storytelling_Alice_motivates_middle_school_girls_to_learn_computer_programmingBeau Miles - Backyard Adventurer https://beaumiles.com/the-backyard-adventurer/the video that I watch over and over: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvT5XS7j-DcGet even more insights from data and analytics leaders like Jack on The Data Chief. Mission.org is a media studio producing content for world-class clients. Learn more at mission.org.
