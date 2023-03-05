Bill Schmarzo on Why Companies Need to Pivot from Data-Driven to Value-Driven

What is the true value of data? Whether you’ve been collecting data for years or are just getting started, the reality is that data holds zero value on its own. In fact, it’s a huge cost. In this episode of The Data Chief, industry veteran Bill Schmarzo, currently in Customer Data Innovation at Dell Technologies, shares why modern data leaders must let go of the notion of being data-driven and focus on business outcomes. He also discusses how having more data isn’t always the right move, especially when considering larger business goals.Tune in to learn:Demonstrating data’s value in an uncertain economy (7:36)Defining data KPIs (16:54)The importance of data-driven decision-making (22:43)Moving from “data-driven” to “value-driven” (33:24)Modern data culture (42:08)Mentions:Data Analytics Recession PlaybookThe top 10 books every data and analytics leader must readGet even more insights from data and analytics leaders like Bill on The Data Chief. Mission.org is a media studio producing content for world-class clients. Learn more at mission.org.