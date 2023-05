The Current of Emergency Management

S2: E4 Interview with Julie Elliot; The Role of Faith Based Organizations in Disasters

There were some audio quality issues on the recording for this episode... The quality improves at around the 15 minute mark. In this episode, we interview Julie Elliot about her research and recently published article in the Journal of Emergency Management; Moved to partner: A case study of faith-based congregations in disaster response. Julie was first a field practitioner as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the University of North Texas before becoming a PhD Candidate at the University of Delaware. We speak about her experience as an EM at UNT and the preparedness programs she created there as well as what led to the decision to leave the field to become a researcher before diving into the focus of her research. Julie shares how this transition has led her to to have more questions than answers and how she hopes her research will benefit those still serving in the field. Link to Julies Article:https://wmpllc.org/ojs/index.php/jem/article/view/3353Contact Julie at: [email protected]