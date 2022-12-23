The Current of Emergency Management is co-hosted by two fulltime Emergency Management Coordinators who are not only colleagues but good friends. Their hope is t... More
S2: E4 Interview with Julie Elliot; The Role of Faith Based Organizations in Disasters
There were some audio quality issues on the recording for this episode... The quality improves at around the 15 minute mark. In this episode, we interview Julie Elliot about her research and recently published article in the Journal of Emergency Management; Moved to partner: A case study of faith-based congregations in disaster response. Julie was first a field practitioner as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the University of North Texas before becoming a PhD Candidate at the University of Delaware. We speak about her experience as an EM at UNT and the preparedness programs she created there as well as what led to the decision to leave the field to become a researcher before diving into the focus of her research. Julie shares how this transition has led her to to have more questions than answers and how she hopes her research will benefit those still serving in the field. Link to Julies Article:https://wmpllc.org/ojs/index.php/jem/article/view/3353Contact Julie at: [email protected]
S2: E3 Interview with Jennifer Dunn from NWS
On this episode, we had the opportunity to sit down with Jennifer Dunn, Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the Fort Worth Office of the National Weather Service (NWS-FW). We discuss her role within the NWS and the role of NWS as a whole. Of course, we dive into the coordination between NWS and local Emergency Management. We also discuss topics such as being colorblind and being able to interpret weather data, NWS products useful for more than just predicting weather, and the future of NWSChat.
S2: E2 What is an EM?
On this episode, we talk about defining what an Emergency Manager is and discuss the reasons why defining out job and scope of practice is becoming a topic of conversation more and more often. Additionally, we discuss the challenges of coming up with a common definition, discuss the scope of EM, and talk about why we think being interviewed by Joe Rogan would help us come up with a definition. App discussed on the episode: https://www.jesip.org.uk/#
S2: E1 Columbia Space Shuttle Disaster- 20 year Anniversary
Our first Episode of Season 2 covers the Columbia Space Shuttle Disaster on the 20 year anniversary. We had the opportunity to interview Irish Hancock, EM Administrator for the Arlington Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management. Irish was in his final semester at the University of North Texas when the disaster happened and was given the opportunity to intern with the Texas Division of Emergency Management in response to the disaster. Irish shares his experience being and intern on a national disaster and tragedy and discusses how that event still impacts his career 20 years later. This episode is sponsored by DragonForce, a mobile team collaboration platform that delivers mission-critical command and control and incident management capabilities. Visit dragonforce.us for more information. Use discount code 'CEM' for 50% off your initial setup fee. Reference Articles:https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/columbia-mission-ends-in-disasterhttps://airandspace.si.edu/stories/editorial/reflections-loss-sts-107-space-shuttle-columbia-ten-years-agohttps://www.thinkreliability.com/case_studies/root-cause-analysis-the-space-shuttle-columbia-disaster/
Ep. 14 Year End Review (Season 1 Finale)
This is our final episode of 2022 and the end of the first season of the Podcast. We spend time reflecting on topics we have previously discussed to see if we still feel the same way and remember the lessons learned. We also spend time discuss what is coming up in 2023.
The Current of Emergency Management is co-hosted by two fulltime Emergency Management Coordinators who are not only colleagues but good friends. Their hope is to talk about issues facing Emergency Managers today and discuss real world solutions, best practices, and creative ways they have been able to solve problems.