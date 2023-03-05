Episode 151 - Kelly Amoth & Steven Yang

After hearing Charlie talk about lead head jigs on the Bellied Up podcast, folks from Get the Lead Out messaged Charlie about the impact of using lead fishing tackle on the Loon population. Get the Lead Out (GTLO) is a program within the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that works to reduce the use of lead fishing tackle and minimize its toxic impact on wildlife, including their state bird the Common Loon. Two members from the GTLO team, Kelly Amoth and Stephen Yang, came onto the Cripescast to talk about their work and share why the Loon population is important to the ecosystem, where to find lead-free alternatives, and provide tips on cleaning your tackle box. Of course with Kelly and Stephen being from Minnesota, Charlie couldn't resist bringing up the classic border war topics of who has more lakes and whether it's "casserole" or "hot dish".