Episode 151 - Kelly Amoth & Steven Yang
After hearing Charlie talk about lead head jigs on the Bellied Up podcast, folks from Get the Lead Out messaged Charlie about the impact of using lead fishing tackle on the Loon population. Get the Lead Out (GTLO) is a program within the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that works to reduce the use of lead fishing tackle and minimize its toxic impact on wildlife, including their state bird the Common Loon. Two members from the GTLO team, Kelly Amoth and Stephen Yang, came onto the Cripescast to talk about their work and share why the Loon population is important to the ecosystem, where to find lead-free alternatives, and provide tips on cleaning your tackle box. Of course with Kelly and Stephen being from Minnesota, Charlie couldn’t resist bringing up the classic border war topics of who has more lakes and whether it’s “casserole” or “hot dish”.
5/3/2023
53:59
Episode 150 - Grandma Sue, Aunt Mary and Grandma's Friend Lois
Live from a car ride to Ho Chunk Casino, Charlie chats with his Grandma Sue, his Aunt Mary, and Grandma Sue’s friend Lois Bentley. As a returning guest of the Cripescast, Grandma Sue shows the girls how it’s done as they trade funny stories including the time Mary got her bra caught on a ceiling fan at the local bar. Growing up together, Lois and Sue share stories about their late husbands Bob Bentley and Bob Berens, finding their children’s stashes of weed, and Grandpa Bob’s impression of Elvis. Being the first female prison guard at the Waupun prison, Lois recounts the time she found some risque items in the mail that were sent to the inmates. Just as they arrive in Baraboo, everyone offers up a piece of life advice to the audience and wishes each other well at the slot machines.
4/26/2023
1:39:14
Episode 149 - Laura Clery
Just when Laura Clery thought she was doing it all as a comedian, writer, and content creator, she discovered her potential as an inspirational speaker on this episode of the Cripescast. Moving from Illinois to Los Angeles at 18 years old to now having nearly 30 million followers across the internet, Laura is living the life that many dream of. Nicknamed “Cuffs” as a teen, she talks about being a troublemaker growing up and shares stories from her days as a shoplifter. Now reformed and sober 11 years, she explains how her children changed her outlook on life. She and Charlie share their thoughts on the price of nut butters, social media, and mental health, which leads Laura into playing therapist for Charlie halfway through the episode.
4/19/2023
1:03:35
Episode 148 - Will Burkart
For having never taken a Chemistry class, comedian Will Burkart flexes his immense knowledge about the periodic table of elements on this week’s episode of the Cripescast. He and Charlie also discuss the rise of pickleball, Will’s burlesque expertise, and they trash talk Microsoft Office’s assistant Clippy. With videos of his stand up and crowd work taking off on social media, Will is now doing his first headlining tour across the country. Be sure to catch Will at the Milwaukee Improv Thursday, April 13th or at the Comedy Cabin in Janesville on April 14-15. For more information for dates near you, check out thewillburkart.com.
4/12/2023
1:08:47
Episode 147 - David Gborie and Langston Kerman
Comedians Langston Kerman and David Gborie met in the most hopeless place: the LA open mic scene. As hosts of the “My Momma Told Me” podcast, a show under Will Ferrell’s and iHeartMedia’s Big Money Players Network, they dive deep into the most exciting, groundbreaking, and sometimes controversial Black conspiracy theories. In this episode they share their individual paths to comedy, break down their favorite conspiracy theories, and follow Charlie down a rabbit hole about ChatGPT.
