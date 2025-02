356: From $30k Debt To A $250k+ Net Worth: Nicole’s Journey To Wealth On A $56k Salary

On this episode of the Clever Girls Know Podcast, Nicole Stanley shares how she went from paying off her $30,000 debt to building a network of $250,000 on a $56,000 salary! Nicole is owner and head money coach at Arise Financial Coaching. Her mission? Shame-free, accessible financial education that empowers women. As a Latina entrepreneur and personal finance expert, Nicole paid off significant debt and grew her family’s net worth through investing, sparking her passion for helping women build wealth and transform their communities. Arise Financial Coaching has helped hundreds of women and couples get out of debt, save, and become confident with their money. Nicole and her work have been featured on Good Morning America, Business Insider, Time, ABC News, and more. WHAT NICOLE DISCUSSED: Her financial situation before beginning her transformation. The turning point that motivated her to take control of her finances. Approaching significant debt repayment while living on an average salary. Her first steps into investing and overcoming fears or uncertainties about it. Strategies used to grow her net worth beyond debt repayment and into wealth-building. How her cultural background as a Latina entrepreneur influenced her approach to money and wealth-building. The role of budgeting and financial discipline in her journey and how she made it sustainable over time. Specific steps she recommends for women starting from a similar financial position to build wealth. AND SO MUCH MORE HOW TO KEEP UP WITH NICOLE: Book a Discovery Call: https://arisefinancialcoaching.as.me/application Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arise.financial.coaching Website: https://www.arise.financial Threads: https://www.threads.net/@arise.financial.coaching TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arisefinancialcoaching ❤ Get the best-selling Clever Girl Finance Books: clevergirlfinance.com/books ❤ Get access to 30+ free courses, worksheets, savings challenges, and our favorite banking resources: clevergirlfinance.com/course-packages/ ❤ Read the Clever Girl Finance Blog: clevergirlfinance.com/blog ❤ Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/clevergirlfinance