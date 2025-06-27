Dokken Beggar, Sweeney's Bomb, Rockett's Rage! (Free)

What's up, metal fiends? Neeley and Chris Akin are ripping it live on THE CLASSIC METAL SHOW, dropping truth bombs and taking no prisoners. Neeley's got a fresh Dokken story, and trust us, it involves a beggar and pure chaos. Chris unleashes hell on the new Sydney Sweeney movie – he's got major beef with the casting. And if that wasn't enough, we're dissecting the online brawl between Troy Patrick Farrell and Poison's own Rikki Rockett! Get ready for some raw, uncut, politically incorrect fire. Hail and Kill! Fuck You, Pal! Handjob!