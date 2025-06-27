Why Megadeth’s 40th Anniversary Box Set Is A True Metal Milestone
On this episode of CMS News, Chris Akin celebrates Megadeth's monumental 40th anniversary of Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! From its raw beginnings to its modern resurgence, Chris explores how this release honors the band's legacy.It's more than a box set—it's a reminder of Megadeth's lasting impact and the passion metal fans still hold for the genre.
Guess Who Reunion & 60s/70s Rock Deep Dive! (Free)
Neeley and Chris Akin are taking a wild ride back in time on THE CLASSIC METAL SHOW. We're talking about the shocking reunion of Guess Who legends Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman for a cruise! This unexpected news sends the boys down a rabbit hole of killer hits from the 60s and 70s.
Neeley and Chris Akin are ripping into the latest metal world bombshells on THE CLASSIC METAL SHOW. We're talking Tony Iommi's shocking doubts about Ozzy Osbourne showing up for the final show. And the rumors are hotter than a devil's dick: did Sharon Osbourne actually kick Megadeth off the bill?
Neeley and Chris Akin are ripping it live on THE CLASSIC METAL SHOW, dropping truth bombs and taking no prisoners. Neeley's got a fresh Dokken story, and trust us, it involves a beggar and pure chaos. Chris unleashes hell on the new Sydney Sweeney movie – he's got major beef with the casting. And if that wasn't enough, we're dissecting the online brawl between Troy Patrick Farrell and Poison's own Rikki Rockett!
Woke TV, Fat Arms & Media Cowards! (Free)
Another week, another dose of pure, uncut chaos from Neeley and Chris on THE CLASSIC METAL SHOW! They're dissecting Cynthia Nixon's whine about "Sex and the City" being "too white," then ripping into the absurd Pringles lawsuit. To cap it off, they're exposing the media's fear of identifying a black man caught masturbating in Marshalls, all to avoid the "racist" label.
Since 1996, THE CLASSIC METAL SHOW has been causing chaos throughout the world on the strength of their no holds barred, uncensored look at pop culture, sex, politics, religion, movies, tv and music... yes, that glorious classic hard rock that peaked in the mid '80s!
Neeley and Chris continue to bring you 6 hours of the best "shock jock" type radio going today! If you aren't a pussy, check them out! cmspn.substack.com