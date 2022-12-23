The Chilling is a 13 part serialized podcast that details the true events behind a real-life haunting that took place in Kent, Ohio. You will hear first hand ac... More
Epilogue S1 E14
This episode is simply a season one wrap up! The Chillings Podcast creator has candid conversation with her better half discussing the first season, sharing some spooky stories, and dishing the dirt on season two!
3/20/2023
25:56
A Ghost Story for Antiquary S1 E13
We conclude this story by diving into the dark history that surrounds the number 13, before hearing more testimony that perhaps solidifies this property as the most haunted house in the city of Kent, Ohio.
2/28/2023
1:14:21
The Cat House S1 E12
In this episode we briefly explore the history of cats and how they became synonymous with witchcraft, the devil, and all things unholy. As it turns out…these felines play a part in the story of the little white house. Not only will we hear about these pets and their strange behaviors while living there, but, we will also hear from their owners who, while living there experienced unexplainable events and spine-chilling encounters.
1/17/2023
54:57
I Lived in that House S1 E11
Unanswered questions, lingering emotional trauma, and unrelenting curiosity are the driving forces behind the need to unlock the secrets that lie within that little white house. The biggest query of all? Were we the only ones haunted while living there, or were there others?
1/6/2023
32:36
Seeking the Ruin of Souls S1 E10
Does the devil exist? Do prayers, holy water, and various sacred objects weaken him and his subordinates? In this episode we will explore the possible existence of the Lord of Darkness and his demons, while trying to officially determine if one of them might have been what haunted our home.
The Chilling is a 13 part serialized podcast that details the true events behind a real-life haunting that took place in Kent, Ohio. You will hear first hand accounts of the supernatural and the strange, all of which happened under one roof over the course of multiple decades. Your host Lindsey Brisbine will guide you through this true tale, stringing together bits of folklore along with insights from experts like demonologists, parapsychologists, mediums and many more, all in hopes of trying to better understand what exactly dwells within that little white house in Kent, Ohio.