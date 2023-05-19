Episode 31: Autopsy

On episode 31 of The Charles C. W. Cooke Podcast—this one with 100% less Luther Abel—Charles chats with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya about his reflections on the pandemic. What did he get right? What did he get wrong? Has the public health establishment learned its lesson? Does it deserve to be trusted? If so, how would we get back to that? Does Dr. Bhattacharya share Charles's enthusiasm for the vaccine? What, if anything, did Anthony Fauci get right? Answers abound.Charles is now back from Italy, and in possession of quite a lot of wine.The dial-up tone in the introduction was recorded by lintphishx and is used under a CC 3.0 License.