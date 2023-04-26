Summer is the best season for entertaining, whether bringing together family and friends for a casual lunch or an over-the-top wedding. But entertaining can be stressful. Is the food you serve au courant? Is your table-setting up to snuff? Will your party prove Instagram worthy?Three party planners extraordinaire—Lulu Powers, Bronson van Wyck, and Tara Guerard— talk about what’s new in summer entertaining, what’s timeless, and what you should never worry about. Recounting their biggest disasters and their most inventive solutions, they share how to bring a splash of style to every summer gathering—from hauling out the sterling to preparing colorful flavored ice cubes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/7/2023
43:30
Putting Creativity First—How to Avoid Burnout
It’s not easy to run a business, but interior design can be more difficult than most. On top of coping with the day-to-day issues—from screwed-up deliveries to overbooked artisans to indecisive clients—designers are expected to be constantly creative, nourishing their visions and endlessly coming up with clever solutions. No wonder creative burnout is an issue. Three top designers—Nina Magen, Liz Caan, and Rayman Boozer—tell how they remain creative in the face of all sorts of distractions and stresses, how they structure their staff to allow them to focus on design, and the tricks and techniques they use—from meditation to travel to simply going for a walk—to avoid becoming overwhelmed and to remain creatively engaged. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/24/2023
40:23
Keeping History Alive: How Two Storied Houses Stay Relevant
How do you keep a historic brand from ending up on the dust-heap of history? Twoheritage fabric houses with storied pasts show how it’s done. Morris and Co, founded in1861 by William Morris, the brilliant British designer and social reformer, and Braquenié, afavorite of Marie Antoinette now celebrating its bicentennial, have managed to remain asrelevant and as sought-after today as when they were founded. Jessica Clayworth, leaddesigner of Morris & Co, and Patrick Frey, head of Pierre Frey which owns Braquenié,discuss how they respect the past while staying relevant, what new directions they canpursue without losing authenticity, and why the product always comes before the brand. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/10/2023
38:40
Alex Papachristidis on Why Old-School Decorating Will Never Go Out of Style
New York designer Alex Papachristidis creates interiors that are traditional but never old-fashioned, bringing new energy to the old-school traditions of decorating. He deftly mixesbold patterns and jewel-tone colors, rare antiques and contemporary designs, to createhomes that are lush but modern, elegant but exuberant. In an exclusive interview, thelarger-than-life designer tells how a friend’s advice changed his life, why understanding hisclients is crucial, why he never wants to repeat himself, and why he never ceases in hisquest for beauty. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/26/2023
34:25
What Does A Lighting Designer Do?
Lighting is one of the most important—and most amorphous—elements of design. It affects everything we see and has a big impact on how we feel. Yet lighting design is too often misunderstood—or completely overlooked. Two professional lighting designers, Nathan Orsman and Stephen Bernstein, share why they consider themselves the back-up dancers of design, how LEDs have transformed the world and changed the color of light, and why, when it comes to outdoor lighting, a little goes a long way. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Hosted by beloved design-insider Michael Boodro, The Chairish Podcast looks behind the glamour of the interior design industry at a time when all aspects of the business, from sourcing to marketing to client communication to underlying business models are undergoing rapid disruption. Drawing on experience and insights from today’s top practitioners, including leading designers, architects and manufacturers, this podcast is an essential tool for interior design professionals.