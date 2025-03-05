Powered by RND
Religion & Spirituality
The Catholic Lent Podcast
The Catholic Lent Podcast

Zach Gonring
A daily podcast for the season of Lent 2025 - weaving through the bible to see how we can use prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to conquer evil!
  Day 1 || Ashes: To Dust You Shall Return
    Day 1 of Lent is Ash Wednesday. What does it really mean when we get ashes on our foreheads and hear "you are dust and to dust you shall return"...Get the book "Dust & Breath: Lent in the Great Biblical Story" HERE: ⁠⁠https://a.co/d/hKhazSm⁠⁠Looking for what to do for Lent 2025? This is it! Join us from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday to journey through Lent, as we discover prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in the great biblical story!
    7:00
  Ep. 0 || Introduction: Your Daily Lent Journey
    Looking for what to do for Lent 2025? This is it! Join us from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday to journey through Lent, as we discover prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in the great biblical story!Get the book "Dust & Breath: Lent in the Great Biblical Story" HERE: https://a.co/d/hKhazSm
    7:14

About The Catholic Lent Podcast

A daily podcast for the season of Lent 2025 - weaving through the bible to see how we can use prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to conquer evil! Based off my book "Dust & Breath: Lent in the Great Biblical Story" which you can find on Amazon HERE: https://a.co/d/3SIJgNm
