Day 1 || Ashes: To Dust You Shall Return

Day 1 of Lent is Ash Wednesday. What does it really mean when we get ashes on our foreheads and hear "you are dust and to dust you shall return"...Get the book "Dust & Breath: Lent in the Great Biblical Story" HERE: ⁠⁠https://a.co/d/hKhazSm⁠⁠Looking for what to do for Lent 2025? This is it! Join us from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday to journey through Lent, as we discover prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in the great biblical story!Find me on YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@ZachGonringFLM