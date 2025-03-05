Day 1 of Lent is Ash Wednesday. What does it really mean when we get ashes on our foreheads and hear "you are dust and to dust you shall return"...Get the book "Dust & Breath: Lent in the Great Biblical Story" HERE: https://a.co/d/hKhazSmLooking for what to do for Lent 2025? This is it! Join us from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday to journey through Lent, as we discover prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in the great biblical story!Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ZachGonringFLM
--------
7:00
Ep. 0 || Introduction: Your Daily Lent Journey
Looking for what to do for Lent 2025? This is it! Join us from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday to journey through Lent, as we discover prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in the great biblical story!Get the book "Dust & Breath: Lent in the Great Biblical Story" HERE: https://a.co/d/hKhazSmFind me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ZachGonringFLM
A daily podcast for the season of Lent 2025 - weaving through the bible to see how we can use prayer, fasting, and almsgiving to conquer evil! Based off my book "Dust & Breath: Lent in the Great Biblical Story" which you can find on Amazon HERE: https://a.co/d/3SIJgNm