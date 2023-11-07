Kelly Callahan, director of the Center's Trachoma Control Program, is joined by Jim Ervin, past international president of the Lions Clubs International Association, a key supporter of the Center's efforts to prevent disease, for a conversation about the Carter Center's work to eliminate blinding trachoma from countries across Africa. Footage from a new documentary showing how the Center works with local communities and partners to fight the disease is included.
1:00:58
Peace in Liberia, 10 Years Later
This event explores Liberia's progress and setbacks toward a sustainable peace after its 14-year civil war, including the impact of the Ebola crisis on recovery. The Carter Center has worked in Liberia for more than two decades, observing elections and partnering with government and civil society to strengthen democratic institutions, access to information, administration of justice, and mental health services. WABE reporter Jim Burress moderates the even.
1:25:52
Combating Violence and Discrimination Against Women and Girls
Combating Violence Against Women and Girls and Advancing Peace: Three of the participants in the Carter Center's Human Rights Defenders Forum join former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for a
discussion about protecting the rights of women and girls, with a special emphasis on women and peacemaking and on the role religious leaders can play in this effort.
1:19:42
Building a Lasting Peace: Where Are the Women?
The Elders along with women peace builders explore what can be done to prevent conflicts, combat cultural norms, and ensure women are part of peace-making efforts. This event promotes the recommendation on women's role in peace building set out in President Carter's acclaimed recent book "A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence, and Power." Carter Center CEO Ambassador (Ret.) Mary Ann Peters moderates the discussion and Q&A.
1:32:09
China Town Hall: Local Connections, National Reflections
Presented in partnership with the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, this discussion features a keynote address by President Jimmy Carter, followed by a Q&A moderated by Steve
Orlins, committee president.
